What to expect from the electronics industry in 2020 and beyond

February 2020 News

The last few years have been tough within the electronic industry, from Brexit to the China tariffs, to economic struggles. This year, an expected rise in electronic component sales is anticipated, along with less market volatility, so what trends can we expect to see?

Artificial Intelligence (AI) making a breakthrough

Artificial intelligence is a controversial subject. Many people are not in favour of the idea due to the perception that electronic machines will suddenly become empowered with the ability to judge right from wrong. AI could make a breakthrough in 2020 and become more socially accepted as simply machine intelligence, where it could feature in the medical, automotive and education sectors. Within the next decade, AI also looks set to have a significant impact on marketing and sales strategies, where it can be used to leverage customer information and deliver targeted messages back to them.

Multipurpose electronics in higher demand

Multipurpose electronics is the term used for electronics which has more than one purpose. In 2020, expect to see more devices emerge with multipurpose functionality designed to solve storage and efficiency issues. Products such as ‘Alexa’ have proved a success due to their ability to multitask (play music, answer questions, contact people etc.) along with their small, sleek design.

Tariff problems become more pronounced

Over the past year, the world’s two largest economies have been locked in a bitter trade battle over the tariff of goods. This has affected many companies due to increased costs and decreased profit margins. Smartphone camera sensors, glass used in liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diode (OLED) screens are specifically affected. Not only this, semiconductor testing and sorting equipment are also included. According to Reuters, import tariffs on multi-component semiconductors will be cut to zero. We can expect possible further tariffs on electronic goods that will have an impact on electronic companies.

Environmental priorities

Environmental impact is hugely topical at the moment, for obvious reasons. One electronics company that has taken this responsibility seriously is Panasonic, with ambitious goals in terms of energy, both efficiency and renewables, as well as on making environmentally-friendly products. Other initiatives that companies within the industry are taking include cutting back on toxic substances used in product manufacture and aggressive recycling programmes to ensure that outdated products do not end up in landfills.

