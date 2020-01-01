Emerson named IIoT company of the year for third time

IIoT capabilities can enable a step change in performance, but many companies lack a clear path to get there. A recent survey by Emerson showed more than 70% of companies do not have a vision for data analytics with a clearly defined roadmap to success. Emerson’s new digital transformation business brings together critical resources, along with its existing expertise in consulting, project execution, smart sensor technologies, data management and analytics, to help manufacturers develop and implement pragmatic digital transformation strategies.

Emerson has been named ‘Industrial IoT Company of the Year’ by IoT Breakthrough for a third consecutive year. The honour recognises Emerson’s commitment to helping customers in industries such as chemical, life sciences, power, and oil and gas to define and execute a practical path to digital transformation. Emerson recently introduced a new, dedicated digital transformation business that combines Emerson’s leading sensing technology, operational analytics and broad services capabilities to deliver targeted digital solutions to customer challenges.

Beckhoff Automation will supply the BMW Group with technology for use in car manufacturing through 2030. According to the terms of the recently signed agreement, Beckhoff will supply the production facilitiesBusinesses that are digitally transforming their operations need an ecosystem of partners that can help them simplify technology deployments and quickly achieve goals like higher productivity. The newThe last few years have been tough within the electronic industry, from Brexit to the China tariffs, to economic struggles. This year, an expected rise in electronic component sales is anticipated, alongA fruitful development partnership as well as a trusting and reliable relationship such as the one that has existed between Canadian machine manufacturer Husky Injection Molding Systems and control systemSouth Africa is classified as a water-scarce country, with some projections estimating that, at present, it exploits roughly 98% of its available water-supply resources. In many areas, the water challengeRope-access specialist Skyriders has helped keep the lights on for a major retailer at its 75 000 square metre warehouse in Midrand. “We were called on to provide a maintenance service for the lighting,Mobile data network operator, rain, has launched its intelligent 5G transport network in partnership with Huawei. CTO Gustav Schoeman elaborates: “With Huawei’s E2E solutions and new products, our firstCummins authorised distributor, SETI Jordan, has provided a complete power solution, from project design to installation of the genset and switchgear, for Zain’s headquarters in Amman. This included specialSince no objective rules exist for determining the next big thing, prophesy-style articles are simply the opinion of their authors, and contradictory views abound. The market for commodities is a goodEmerging structural market forces (internal and external) are reshaping the chemicals industry, and seemingly for the worse. This is due to evolving market indicators. New Chinese entrants into the market