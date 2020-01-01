Magnetic inductive flowmeter in stainless steel

Instrotech has announced the introduction of Kobold’s MIM magnetic inductive flowmeter. MIM features IO-Link, a short distance, bi-directional, digital, point-to-point, wired, industrial communications networking standard used for connecting digital sensors and actuators. It is now also available in a remote version for temperatures up to 140°C.

The new flowmeter was developed for measuring and monitoring smaller and medium-sized flow of conductive liquids in pipes and operates according to the electromagnetic measurement principle. Faraday’s Law of magnetic induction states that a voltage is induced in a conductor moving through a magnetic field. The electrically conductive measuring agent acts as the moved conductor. The voltage induced in the measuring agent is proportional to the flow velocity and is therefore a value for the volumetric flow. The flowing media must have a minimum conductivity. The induced voltage is picked up by two sensing electrodes which are in contact with the measuring agent and sent to the measuring amplifier.

The flow rate is calculated based on the cross sectional area of the pipe. Measurement does not depend on process liquid properties such as density, viscosity and temperature. Two given outputs can be set to be switch, analog or frequency. A dosing function can also be selected, where output 1 is set as switch NPN/PNP/PP and output 2 is set as control input. Other features include:

• Coloured, multi-parameter configurable TFT-display, rotatable in 90° steps.

• Bidirectional measuring.

• Intuitive setup menu via 4 optical touch keys.

• Resettable totaliser.

For more information contact Instrotech, +27 10 595 1831, sales@instrotech.co.za, www.instrotech.co.za

