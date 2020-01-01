Editor's Choice
Analytical Instrumentation & Environmental Monitoring
Data Acquisition & Telemetry
Electrical Power & Protection
Enclosures, Cabling & Connectors
Fieldbus & Industrial Networking
Flow Measurement & Control
Industrial Computer Hardware
Industrial Wireless
IS & Ex
IT in Manufacturing
Level Measurement & Control
Maintenance, Test & Measurement, Calibration
Mass Measurement
Motion Control & Drives
News
Operator Interfaces, Switches & Relays
PLCs, DCSs & Controllers
Pneumatics & Hydraulics
Pressure Measurement & Control
SAIMC
SCADA/HMI
Sensors & Transducers
System Integration & Control Systems Design
Temperature Measurement
Training & Education
Valves, Actuators & Pump Control


IT in Manufacturing



Print this page printer friendly version

Schneider Electric brings digital competence to mining applications

January 2020 IT in Manufacturing

Schneider Electric is dedicated to the deployment of digital technologies in mining to address the rising pressures on business sustainability and reduced energy consumption.

“The organisation has invested significantly to develop a specialised competence in mining applications,” explains Marc Ramsay, vice president industry business unit at Schneider Electric South Africa. “We believe that technology integration combining energy management, process automation and software through our IoT enabled platform, EcoStruxure, leverages an enabled, open and interoperable architecture to deliver true digital transformation. EcoStruxure enables customers to maximise the value of data and edge control, which translates into actionable intelligence for better business decisions.

“One of the challenges has always been to make real-time decisions based on information that is spread across disparate databases locked within mining hierarchical disciplines. With that in mind, we believe that our technology provides a high level of value through breaking down operating silos both vertically and horizontally across the mining value chain. Connected devices can now be safely and reliably accessed from the cloud and product deliveries can be traced in real-time.”

A truly unique time in mining

“Operational efficiency is still below global benchmarks and plagues our mining industry,” outlines Ramsay. “The management of asset utilisation is a core focus for Schneider Electric’s mining team. Whether we are reducing the mean time to repair of our medium voltage switchgear, or using augmented reality for embedded equipment fault diagnosis, we are dedicated to reducing operating costs and improving the efficiency of equipment and workforces.

“We believe that an important aspect of digital transformation is the human aspect, and while autonomous operation continues to be a compelling and necessary aspect of mining operations, future workforce integration should not be neglected. Already our customers are benefiting from the adoption of EcoStruxure Augmented Operator Advisor, which combines contextual and dynamic information for mobile users. The technology enables them to experience a fusion of the physical environment with an added layer of virtual objects and critical information.

“The mining industry is also a large consumer of electrical energy. Our mining teams work with customers to manage their energy footprint and consider all aspects of the efficiency of the mining process to serve this requirement. Schneider Electric has been delivering complete solutions for the mining industry from low and medium voltage equipment, to transformers and grid automation, for over 150 years. The latest integrated IoT-enabled power management architectures enhance connectivity, network security, real-time operational reliability, and smart analytics for peace of mind and significant financial benefits.”

According to recent studies conducted by independent research companies, autonomous and mechanised mining can have a significant impact on extending the economic life of existing operations, as well as the profitability. But one needs to be cognisant of the impact on jobs, despite the improved safety related aspects of autonomous operations. Schneider Electric has already experienced digital transformation in its own teams and the impact that a digital frontier requires on different working methods. Therefore, the technologies it develops are always with the digital worker in mind, along with the built-in capability to integrate a mobile or transient workforce. Studies have documented that the workforce of the future will on average not stay in their jobs for more than 36 months, and this transition will be amplified in the mining environment, which requires a new level of induction and orientation, along with the workforce having on-hand access to latent or ‘hidden’ operational knowledge. The good news is that digitisation is not only driving operations, but also enabling internal research and development teams to incorporate previously inaccessible technologies in a plug-and-play fashion. Open standards and the adoption of industry protocols has always been the company mantra.

“Of all the trends impacting the mining industry, few will be as critical as effective digitalisation,” concludes Ramsay. “It will affect every aspect of industrial operations and provide the greatest potential for improving business and operational efficiency. The rewards are significant for those willing to explore the potential. It has been estimated that in the next five years, mining industry leaders will achieve their most significant improvements by embracing digital technologies such as the IIoT, advanced analytics and augmented reality that harness the power of big data in a secure way.”

For more information contact Prisca Mashanda, Schneider Electric SA, +27 11 254 6400, prisca.mashanda@se.com, www.se.com/za


Credit(s)

Tel: +27 11 254 6400
Fax: +27 11 254 4460
Email: za-ccc@se.com
www: www.se.com/za
Articles: More information and articles about Schneider Electric South Africa


Share this article:
Share via emailShare via LinkedInPrint this page

Further reading:

Smart cities embrace 4IR
January 2020, Schneider Electric South Africa , News
Smart cities rely on smart grid technology that includes traditional and renewable energy sources in its mix of power supply. Driven by the advanced technology of the fourth industrial revolution (4IR), ...

Read more...
Schneider Electric announces local manufacturing and reduced lead times
January 2020, Schneider Electric South Africa , News
Schneider Electric South Africa has announced that its PIX Easy Air Insulated Switchgear, previously 100% internationally manufactured, will now have a 68% local finishing process, reducing the customer ...

Read more...
F’SASEC launches second training centre at Sedibeng TVET College
January 2020, Schneider Electric South Africa , News
Representing an important milestone in its access to education journey, the French South African Schneider Electric Education Centre (F’SASEC) network has launched a second practical training laboratory ...

Read more...
Industrial Ethernet switches reflect ongoing evolution at the IIoT ‘thin edge’
January 2020 , IT in Manufacturing
Today’s digital transformation strategies require data connectivity throughout the architecture to fulfil the quest for improved operations.

Read more...
RS Components introduces 4ZeroBox IIoT development system
January 2020, RS Components SA , IT in Manufacturing
RS Components has introduced the 4ZeroBox IIoT unit from Italian manufacturer TOI. 4ZeroBox is the hardware component of TOI’s 4ZeroPlatform, a plug-and-play data gathering, processing and reporting system ...

Read more...
IFS study reveals AI investments looming on the business horizon
January 2020 , IT in Manufacturing
Global enterprise applications company, IFS, has announced the findings of a research study into the attitudes and strategies towards artificial intelligence (AI) among business leaders. The study polled ...

Read more...
New Mindsphere app from Siemens
January 2020, Siemens Digital Industries , IT in Manufacturing
With Predictive Services for Drive Systems, Siemens presents a standardised extension to local service agreements. Based on the new Mindsphere Predictive Service Assistance app, it makes maintenance more ...

Read more...
Micromine assists mining operations in the Industry 4.0 era
January 2020 , IT in Manufacturing
Global trends such as Industry 4.0 are transforming the traditional methods deployed to extract ore from rock. Mining operations are instead looking at innovations such as automated drilling in high risk ...

Read more...
11th annual MESA Africa conference
January 2020 , IT in Manufacturing
I recently attended the MESA conference held at the Zulu Inyala Country Manor.

Read more...
Digital twin allows process simulations
December 2019, Siemens Digital Industries , IT in Manufacturing
The high-tech company Grenzebach’s portfolio includes the simulation of material flow in complex plants in the glass industry, which it achieves using Siemens simulation solutions. Together, the two companies ...

Read more...










Technews Publishing (Pty) Ltd
1st Floor, Stabilitas House
265 Kent Ave, Randburg, 2194
South Africa

Published by Technews

»  Dataweek Electronics & Communications Technology
»  Electronics Buyers' Guide (EBG)

»  Hi-Tech Security Solutions
»  Hi-Tech Security Business Directory

»  Motion Control in Southern Africa
»  Motion Control Buyers' Guide (MCBG)

»  South African Instrumentation & Control
»  South African Instrumentation & Control Buyers' Guide (IBG)



© Technews Publishing (Pty) Ltd | All Rights Reserved