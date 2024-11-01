Film capacitors for noise suppression
Würth Elektronik has expanded its portfolio of components for the mains input. The new series of WCAP-FTY2 film capacitors is optimised for use in noise suppression, and complies with X1 or Y2 safety classes in accordance with IEC 60384-14. The very high impulse dielectric strength compared to X2 capacitors, along with other product-specific parameters, is confirmed by VDE with ENEC10 certification.
Würth Elektronik’s new WCAP-FTY2 series film capacitors are interference suppression capacitors for use as X1 or Y2 capacitors. When used as an X1 capacitor, they are placed between the phase (L) and neutral conductor (N). In a Y2 application, the capacitor is placed between the phase (L) and ground (PE) or between the neutral conductor and ground.
As metallised film capacitors, the new components are designed to be self-healing, making them particularly failsafe. Their primary use is as interference suppression in industrial applications, such as inverters and motor control systems. Developers can receive free samples and benefit from a specialised range of services. The REDEXPERT online platform provides individually measured impedance curves to facilitate component selection. A design kit is also available.
For more information contact Würth Elektronik, +49 7942 945 5186, [email protected], www.we-online.com
