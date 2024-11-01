Critical power distribution for modern infrastructure

I&C February 2026 Electrical Power & Protection

Legrand has expanded its critical power portfolio with integrated solutions designed for reliable, efficient, safe, and flexible power distribution in many applications, including data centres and industrial sites. As demand for dependable electrical infrastructure increases, Legrand’s approach focuses on delivering stable power distribution, while addressing space constraints, operational continuity and energy efficiency.

The company’s critical power solutions combine modular distribution design with high-efficiency upstream equipment, enabling designers and operators to adapt systems efficiently as operational requirements change.





Track busways

A central system in critical power is the latest generation Legrand Data Centre Track Busway technology, which addresses the operational pressures facing today’s high-density, AI-intensive computing environments.

Engineered for reliability, safety and long-term efficiency, it comprises modular, monitored power distribution infrastructure that supports scalable, fault-resilient data centre operations. Stand-out features of the Legrand Track Busway compared to conventional busway systems include the combination of advanced safety features, rapid tool-free installation, integrated intelligent monitoring and cost-efficiency.

This system has been designed to replace traditional cabling with a compact, expandable power rail that enables rapid configuration changes and branch expansion without interrupting supply. The flat profile design and compact installation clearances optimise overhead space, while supporting A and B busway configurations.

Safety and operational reliability are reinforced through IP40-rated construction, a ‘mechanical first, electrical second’ tap-off box installation sequence and integrated temperature monitoring at critical connection points. Legrand’s track busway, with current ratings from 160 to 800 A, incorporates hot-swappable power meters at end feeds and tap-off boxes, allowing real-time monitoring of voltage, current, power, energy and joint temperatures. These meters support standard communication protocols, enabling integration into data centre infrastructure management platforms to provide operators with detailed visibility of rack-level power consumption.

Eco-friendly transformers

Legrand’s Green T.HE cast resin transformers have been designed to reduce energy losses and minimise environmental impact, while optimising performance under demanding conditions. Legrand transformers comply with stringent eco-design requirements and are engineered to achieve reduced no-load losses, ensuring reduced energy consumption and associated emissions. The dry-type cast resin construction eliminates oil, reduces fire risk and enables installation in sensitive environments.

Legrand Green T.HE transformers are available across broad power range and insulation classes, with configurations suitable for medium-voltage distribution up to 36 kV. The design incorporates reinforced insulation, high-performance magnetic cores and low partial discharge levels to extend service life and improve operational reliability. Environmental, climatic and fire behaviour classifications allow the transformers to operate safely in high humidity, low temperature and increased fire-risk conditions.

Distribution boards

Distribution boards form the backbone of every building by ensuring optimum efficiency and safety in electrical installations. Legrand’s modular power distribution enclosures are designed to the highest quality, safety and environmental standards, and ensure dependable operation, flexibility and ease of installation.

Flexible Legrand XL3 4000 and XL3 6300 enclosures are available in various widths, depths and heights, allowing flexibility for precise configuration. These modular enclosures can be joined side-by-side or back-to-back, and each panel can be replaced by a door to suit exact installation requirements.

This optimised distribution system, which ensures freedom of assembly, eliminates the need to create special connections upstream and ensures time savings in installation by being able to connect appliances on pre-assembled units.

Trunking supports, wire guide rings and cable tie bars facilitate easy wiring through these enclosures, and for enhanced convenience, all side walls and top and bottom plates can be assembled after wiring.

Support services

Legrand is committed to working closely with customers to ensure sustainability, energy efficiency and optimum performance of equipment for every installation. The local operation has entered into service agreements with strategic partners, enabling the team to offer direct installation and after-sales services. Legrand specialists work closely with partners to provide in-house designs, specifications and critical power solutions, ensuring that suitable products are selected for every installation.

The Legrand team, which comprises highly skilled engineers and technicians in Cape Town, Johannesburg and Durban, also offers services in Botswana, Namibia and Zambia. A dependable after-sales service with a dedicated service support line includes Tier 3 level support to data centres.

Legrand’s environmentally responsible approach to constantly changing project requirements is enhanced through the company’s support services and solutions plan. This initiative enhances ongoing technological developments of the company’s product portfolio in terms of energy efficiency, quality power supply, safety and aesthetics.

For more information contact Legrand SA, +27 11 444 7971 , [email protected], www.legrand.co.za





