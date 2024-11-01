ABB achieves zero operational emissions

I&C February 2026 Electrical Power & Protection

ABB’s factory in Oiartzun, Spain, has reached a major sustainability milestone, becoming the first ABB site in Spain to achieve zero operational emissions under the company’s global Mission to Zero programme. The site produces wiring accessories and smart home solutions designed to enhance comfort, safety and energy efficiency in homes. This achievement positions the Oiartzun facility as a national benchmark for industrial decarbonisation and sustainable manufacturing.

Over the past five years, the 110-year-old plant has achieved a 42% reduction in energy consumption compared to 2019 levels, driven by a sustainability roadmap focused on electrification, automation, energy management, heat recovery and process optimisation. The site has also eliminated fossil fuel use, operating entirely on renewable electricity generated on site and from certified sources.

The Oiartzun factory now meets 100% of its energy demand through renewables, supported by more than 580 kWp of photovoltaic panels installed on site. The factory also uses ABB building automation and energy management technologies to optimise lighting, heating and power distribution across the site. Energy performance is monitored through ABB eLink, a digital platform that provides real-time visibility into energy consumption and helps teams make informed decisions to enhance efficiency and reliability. The facility is also equipped with EV charging stations, supporting ABB’s transition toward clean and electrified operations.

“Achieving zero operational emissions at our Oiartzun site marks another important step on ABB’s Mission to Zero journey,” said Mike Mustapha, president of ABB electrification’s smart buildings division. “As our first facility in Spain to reach this milestone, and one of many sites worldwide advancing toward the same goal, it shows how we are turning ambition into action. We are electrifying our operations, embedding circular design, and using digital energy management to make decarbonisation real. Through this progress, we aim to set a benchmark for sustainable manufacturing and help customers accelerate their own transition to net zero.”

Beyond decarbonisation, the site’s sustainability strategy spans social commitment, efficiency, and circularity. The factory is certified to ISO 50001 for energy management and has achieved Zero Waste to Landfill status, reinforcing its commitment to responsible resource use. Under ABB’s EcoSolutions framework, all products are designed and verified to meet rigorous environmental standards.

This approach is exemplified by ABB’s latest wiring accessories product lines which use up to 95% recycled materials in painted finishes and feature 100% recyclable switch inserts, clear examples of innovation designed for a circular economy.

Collaboration plays a key role in this transformation. The Oiartzun factory works closely with technology centres, suppliers and circular-economy forums to advance sustainable manufacturing continuously and stay aligned with evolving market and regulatory standards.

The Oiartzun factory joins ABB’s growing network of Mission to Zero sites around the world, from India and Finland to the USA and China, all leading the transition to low-carbon, energy-efficient and circular operations through electrification and digital innovation.

For more information contact ABB, +41 43 317 7111 , [email protected], www.new.abb.com/sustainability

Credit(s)

ABB South Africa





