Editor's Choice
Analytical Instrumentation & Environmental Monitoring
Data Acquisition & Telemetry
Electrical Power & Protection
Enclosures, Cabling & Connectors
Fieldbus & Industrial Networking
Flow Measurement & Control
Industrial Computer Hardware
Industrial Wireless
IS & Ex
IT in Manufacturing
Level Measurement & Control
Maintenance, Test & Measurement, Calibration
Mass Measurement
Motion Control & Drives
News
Operator Interfaces, Switches & Relays
PLCs, DCSs & Controllers
Pneumatics & Hydraulics
Pressure Measurement & Control
SAIMC
SCADA/HMI
Sensors & Transducers
Smart Home Automation
System Integration & Control Systems Design
Temperature Measurement
Training & Education
Valves, Actuators & Pump Control


Electrical Power & Protection



Print this page printer friendly version

ABB achieves zero operational emissions

I&C February 2026 Electrical Power & Protection

ABB’s factory in Oiartzun, Spain, has reached a major sustainability milestone, becoming the first ABB site in Spain to achieve zero operational emissions under the company’s global Mission to Zero programme. The site produces wiring accessories and smart home solutions designed to enhance comfort, safety and energy efficiency in homes. This achievement positions the Oiartzun facility as a national benchmark for industrial decarbonisation and sustainable manufacturing.

Over the past five years, the 110-year-old plant has achieved a 42% reduction in energy consumption compared to 2019 levels, driven by a sustainability roadmap focused on electrification, automation, energy management, heat recovery and process optimisation. The site has also eliminated fossil fuel use, operating entirely on renewable electricity generated on site and from certified sources.

The Oiartzun factory now meets 100% of its energy demand through renewables, supported by more than 580 kWp of photovoltaic panels installed on site. The factory also uses ABB building automation and energy management technologies to optimise lighting, heating and power distribution across the site. Energy performance is monitored through ABB eLink, a digital platform that provides real-time visibility into energy consumption and helps teams make informed decisions to enhance efficiency and reliability. The facility is also equipped with EV charging stations, supporting ABB’s transition toward clean and electrified operations.

“Achieving zero operational emissions at our Oiartzun site marks another important step on ABB’s Mission to Zero journey,” said Mike Mustapha, president of ABB electrification’s smart buildings division. “As our first facility in Spain to reach this milestone, and one of many sites worldwide advancing toward the same goal, it shows how we are turning ambition into action. We are electrifying our operations, embedding circular design, and using digital energy management to make decarbonisation real. Through this progress, we aim to set a benchmark for sustainable manufacturing and help customers accelerate their own transition to net zero.”

Beyond decarbonisation, the site’s sustainability strategy spans social commitment, efficiency, and circularity. The factory is certified to ISO 50001 for energy management and has achieved Zero Waste to Landfill status, reinforcing its commitment to responsible resource use. Under ABB’s EcoSolutions framework, all products are designed and verified to meet rigorous environmental standards.

This approach is exemplified by ABB’s latest wiring accessories product lines which use up to 95% recycled materials in painted finishes and feature 100% recyclable switch inserts, clear examples of innovation designed for a circular economy.

Collaboration plays a key role in this transformation. The Oiartzun factory works closely with technology centres, suppliers and circular-economy forums to advance sustainable manufacturing continuously and stay aligned with evolving market and regulatory standards.

The Oiartzun factory joins ABB’s growing network of Mission to Zero sites around the world, from India and Finland to the USA and China, all leading the transition to low-carbon, energy-efficient and circular operations through electrification and digital innovation.

For more information contact ABB, +41 43 317 7111, [email protected], www.new.abb.com/sustainability


Credit(s)

Tel: +27 10 202 5000
Email: [email protected]
www: www.abb.com/za
Articles: More information and articles about ABB South Africa


Share this article:
Share via emailShare via LinkedInPrint this page

Further reading:

Critical power distribution for modern infrastructure
Electrical Power & Protection
Legrand has expanded its critical power portfolio with integrated solutions designed for reliable, efficient, safe and flexible power distribution in many applications, including data centres and industrial sites.

Read more...
Emissions pressures are not just hot air
Electrical Power & Protection
Dennis Williams, commercial director of AES says that the South African government aims to push towards global standards in emissions, but it might be difficult for our industries to carry the financial burden. This is where AES fits in.

Read more...
Energy cannot be destroyed, it can only be transferred
Schneider Electric South Africa Electrical Power & Protection
Industry produces significant amounts of waste. Unfortunately, a lot of this waste is simply disposed of, usually impacting the environment. What if these byproducts could be transformed into a source of energy?

Read more...
Dual head safety pull switches with expanded cable span
Electrical Power & Protection
Referro Systems has added the latest Dual Head range of Allen-Bradley’s safety pull switches to its portfolio. It is ideal for protecting long stretches of equipment where quick access to a safety pull switch and emergency stop is vital.

Read more...
Producing solar hydrogen without platinum
Electrical Power & Protection
A research team led by Chalmers University of Technology, Sweden, has presented a new way to produce hydrogen gas without the scarce and expensive metal platinum.

Read more...
Energy-efficient perimeter cooling system for small, medium and edge applications
Electrical Power & Protection
Vertiv has enhanced the Vertiv CoolPhase Perimeter PAM air-cooled range with new ratings of cooling systems and Vertiv CoolPhase Condenser.

Read more...
High-quality DC/DC brick-type converters
Vepac Electronics Electrical Power & Protection
PowerGood’s high-quality DC/DC brick-type converters are engineered for exceptional reliability, making them the ideal power conversion solution for demanding, high-end applications.

Read more...
SF6-free pure-air medium voltage switchgear
Schneider Electric South Africa Electrical Power & Protection
As South Africa intensifies its move towards cleaner, smarter energy systems, solutions like Schneider Electric’s globally recognised SF6-free GM AirSeT pure-air medium voltage switchgear is taking the country one step closer to achieving its decarbonisation goals.

Read more...
South African businesses can alleviate energy price crisis
Electrical Power & Protection
While grid instability remains a concern, the immediate and most critical driver of South African commercial and industrial investment in renewable energy is the escalating cost of electricity.

Read more...
Real-time modelling is the key to a resilient, bi-directional energy grid
Schneider Electric South Africa Electrical Power & Protection
Utilities and municipalities are facing a challenge as the country’s legacy power grid, engineered for one-way energy delivery from centralised suppliers to end-users, must rapidly evolve to meet a new paradigm.

Read more...










While every effort has been made to ensure the accuracy of the information contained herein, the publisher and its agents cannot be held responsible for any errors contained, or any loss incurred as a result. Articles published do not necessarily reflect the views of the publishers. The editor reserves the right to alter or cut copy. Articles submitted are deemed to have been cleared for publication. Advertisements and company contact details are published as provided by the advertiser. Technews Publishing (Pty) Ltd cannot be held responsible for the accuracy or veracity of supplied material.

Published by Technews

»  Dataweek Electronics & Communications Technology
»  Electronics Buyers' Guide (EBG)

»  SMART Security Solutions
»  SMART Security Business Directory

»  Motion Control in Southern Africa
»  Motion Control Buyers' Guide (MCBG)

»  South African Instrumentation & Control
»  South African Instrumentation & Control Buyers' Guide (IBG)



© Technews Publishing (Pty) Ltd | All Rights Reserved