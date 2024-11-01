Editor's Choice
Analytical Instrumentation & Environmental Monitoring
Data Acquisition & Telemetry
Electrical Power & Protection
Enclosures, Cabling & Connectors
Fieldbus & Industrial Networking
Flow Measurement & Control
Industrial Computer Hardware
Industrial Wireless
IS & Ex
IT in Manufacturing
Level Measurement & Control
Maintenance, Test & Measurement, Calibration
Mass Measurement
Motion Control & Drives
News
Operator Interfaces, Switches & Relays
PLCs, DCSs & Controllers
Pneumatics & Hydraulics
Pressure Measurement & Control
SAIMC
SCADA/HMI
Sensors & Transducers
Smart Home Automation
System Integration & Control Systems Design
Temperature Measurement
Training & Education
Valves, Actuators & Pump Control


Industrial Wireless



Print this page printer friendly version

Control and information overlay for nuclear plants

I&C February 2026 Industrial Wireless

Radiation monitoring specialist Omniflex has supported a major United Kingdom nuclear plant operator through a critical phase of its decommissioning programme, ensuring continuous safety and security monitoring as buildings were progressively de-manned. The company delivered a bespoke control and information (C&I) overlay solution that allowed essential site data to be centrally monitored, even as legacy infrastructure was removed and staffing levels reduced.

Nuclear plant operators overseeing a decommissioning phase must manage a constant balancing act. They have to balance collecting data from radiological monitors, critical alarms and key plant instrumentation to protect people and the environment with the need to reduce costs, shrink site footprints and deman sites.

The plant operator needed a flexible, robust and cost-effective solution to remotely collect diverse analogue and digital signals from emptying buildings and consolidate them into a centralised monitoring system. The core challenge was the need to maintain continuous, reliable monitoring of site-wide critical safety and security signals, such as alarms and radiation monitors, across several buildings that were being de-manned.

The project faced several notable challenges. For example, much of the existing communications infrastructure was fragmented or isolated for removal. Furthermore, as it was a working plant, the solution had to involve minimal disruption and avoid wherever possible extensive civil or re-cabling works.

Omniflex proposed and implemented a series of bespoke C&I; overlay systems designed specifically for the unique demands of the nuclear decommissioning environment. These systems provide a parallel, dedicated infrastructure for essential monitoring, separate from the primary plant systems being systematically dismantled.

“We took a three-pronged approach to our C&I; overlay solution for the decommissioning nuclear site: signal aggregation, robust communication and scada integration,” explained Gary Bradshaw, director at Omniflex. “We deployed remote terminal units (RTUs) from our Teleterm and Maxiflex ranges as they are industry-proven in nuclear environments and can collect data using all network types, such as ethernet, radio, wireless and our proprietary network technology, Conet.

“The monitoring data was seamlessly integrated into a central monitoring system, which we kept as flexible as possible. It was able to be integrated with either existing site scada infrastructure or a new, bespoke scada system at the gatehouse or other site locations, offering a complete end-to-end solution,” continued Bradshaw.

Omniflex’s approach allowed site operators to safely de-man buildings while ensuring that all essential alarms and status indications were continuously and reliably monitored from a safe, permanently manned location.

“Our C&I; overlay solution ensured continuous site-wide monitoring, even as physical infrastructure and staff levels were reducing. Furthermore, by leveraging our well proven Conet network technology, which utilises existing cable infrastructure to connect instrumentation, we can drastically cut installation time, reduce labour and new cabling costs, and minimise installation expenses and operational disruption,” concluded Bradshaw.

Ultimately, Omniflex’s C&I; overlay solution meant the client could proceed with the de-manning schedule on time, avoiding unplanned staffing costs, and navigate the complexities of the decommissioning process efficiently and safely.


Credit(s)

Tel: +27 31 207 7466
Email: [email protected]
www: www.omniflex.com
Articles: More information and articles about Omniflex Remote Monitoring Specialists


Share this article:
Share via emailShare via LinkedInPrint this page

Further reading:

Remote water monitoring
Omniflex Remote Monitoring Specialists Industrial Wireless
Remote monitoring specialist, Omniflex has helped New South Wales Ports improve its ability to track water usage by installing remote monitoring to 38 water meters at its Port Kembla site, sending the data to the NSWPorts web portal.

Read more...
Revealing unseen leaks
Industrial Wireless
As water tariffs rise and infrastructure continues to age, utilities across the Nordic region are under growing pressure to do more with less. Mano Koolen, channel sales manager at leak detection specialist, Ovarro outlines how municipalities are responding to hidden water loss using acoustic monitoring.

Read more...
Upgrading an outdated alarm monitoring system
Omniflex Remote Monitoring Specialists Industrial Wireless
Legacy alarm replacement specialist, Omniflex has successfully upgraded Guernsey Electricity’s MPAS90 alarm annunciator systems, which were first installed decades ago and are obsolete.

Read more...
Cathodic protection design considerations that influence ESG outcomes
Omniflex Remote Monitoring Specialists Electrical Power & Protection
Major infrastructure like wharves, bridges, pipelines and tanks are at constant risk of corrosion. David Celine, managing director of cathodic protection specialist Omniflex, explains how CP system design can support ESG commitments, while simultaneously lowering costs and improving maintenance capabilities.

Read more...
Upgrading obsolete rack-based alarms
Omniflex Remote Monitoring Specialists Industrial Wireless
Legacy alarm replacement specialist, Omniflex has supported a major oil and gas company in Qatar by upgrading the obsolete MPAS 90 alarm systems at one of its major plants in the country.

Read more...
Becoming a leader in alarm annunciators
Omniflex Remote Monitoring Specialists SCADA/HMI
The rise of the digital age and PC-based systems and graphical interfaces led many to view the traditional annunciator market as obsolete. Omniflex explains how the company saw the market differently to then established players like Highland and Rochester, and how it reshaped the industry.

Read more...
Würth Elektronik presents new radio modules
Industrial Wireless
Würth Elektronik has introduced two new highly compact radio modules. They give developers maximum freedom in designing proprietary wireless solutions that go beyond standard protocols.

Read more...
Senseca introduces data loggers to meet long range transmission needs
Senseca Industrial Wireless
Senseca has introduced the driven LR35 data logger series based on LoRaWAN technology. They are specifically designed for situations where long-range transmission is required.

Read more...
A technical partnership that lasts
Omniflex Remote Monitoring Specialists News
Ian Loudon, international sales and marketing at remote monitoring specialist, Omniflex reflects on the longevity of the partnership with Sasol, the key technology milestones along the way, and the most recent project in South Africa.

Read more...
Omniflex upgrades alarms for Uganda hydro plants
Omniflex Remote Monitoring Specialists Industrial Wireless
Omniflex has worked with Uganda Electricity Generation Company to provide an upgrade solution for the plant alarm equipment across the Nalubaale and Kiira hydroelectric power stations on Lake Victoria.

Read more...










While every effort has been made to ensure the accuracy of the information contained herein, the publisher and its agents cannot be held responsible for any errors contained, or any loss incurred as a result. Articles published do not necessarily reflect the views of the publishers. The editor reserves the right to alter or cut copy. Articles submitted are deemed to have been cleared for publication. Advertisements and company contact details are published as provided by the advertiser. Technews Publishing (Pty) Ltd cannot be held responsible for the accuracy or veracity of supplied material.

Published by Technews

»  Dataweek Electronics & Communications Technology
»  Electronics Buyers' Guide (EBG)

»  SMART Security Solutions
»  SMART Security Business Directory

»  Motion Control in Southern Africa
»  Motion Control Buyers' Guide (MCBG)

»  South African Instrumentation & Control
»  South African Instrumentation & Control Buyers' Guide (IBG)



© Technews Publishing (Pty) Ltd | All Rights Reserved