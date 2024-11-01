Dual head safety pull switches with expanded cable span
I&C February 2026
Electrical Power & Protection
Referro Systems has added the latest Dual Head range of Allen-Bradley’s Guardmaster Lifeline 5 safety pull switches to its portfolio. Used extensively in material handling, conveyor systems and manufacturing lines, Lifeline 5 is ideal for protecting long stretches of equipment where quick access to a safety pull switch and emergency stop is vital. “These systems can easily be overlooked in an industrial environment, but we have found that it becomes an integral part of a working system as it continuously monitors cable tension to prevent false trips caused by thermal expansion, sag or contraction, ensuring dependable operation in varied industrial settings, even under rigorous environmental conditions,” explains Adrian van Wyk, managing director of Referro Systems.
The key enhancement in the Dual Head Lifeline 5 is its expanded maximum cable span. While the existing single-head Lifeline 5 supports cable lengths up to 100 metres, the new dual-head model extends this reach to 200 metres. This allows plants and conveyor systems with large footprints to protect longer sections using a single integrated safety system, reducing complexity and installation costs.
The dual-head configuration means two microprocessor-based switches operate on the same pull rope, improving system reliability and safety through redundancy. “If one switch encounters an issue, such as a trapped or snagged rope, the second switch on the opposite end can still detect cable pulls or slack, maintaining continuous protection. This redundancy is particularly vital in environments where obstacles or wear and tear create a higher probability of cable entrapment,” says Van Wyk.
For more information contact Referro Systems, +27 12 349 1297, [email protected], www.referro.co.za
