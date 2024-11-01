SF6-free pure-air medium voltage switchgear

SF 6 -free pure-air medium voltage switchgear

I&C February 2026 Electrical Power & Protection

As South Africa intensifies its move towards cleaner, smarter energy systems, solutions like Schneider Electric’s globally recognised SF6-free GM AirSeT pure-air medium voltage (MV) switchgear is taking the country one step closer to achieving its decarbonisation goals.

Available to the local marketplace, it has been designed for primary distribution applications up to 40,5 kV and is helping utilities and industries futureproof their infrastructure with advanced performance and reliability while aligning with global climate goals.

“The GM AirSeT undoubtedly represents a breakthrough for South Africa’s power ecosystem,” says Brighton Mwarehwa, offer and marketing director for power systems at Schneider Electric. “By replacing sulphur hexafluoride (SF6) with pure air and making use of the proven vacuum interruption technology, we are eliminating one of the most potent greenhouse gases (GHG) from our electrical network without compromising on reliability, performance or safety.”

A greener future without SF 6

SF 6 , a common insulating gas in switchgear, is known to have a global warming potential over 23 500 times higher than CO 2 . With tightening environmental regulations and a national drive toward decarbonisation, the GM AirSeT will enable South African utilities, municipalities and energy-intensive industries to transition towards sustainable and regulation complaint operations.

Unlike traditional switchgear, GM AirSeT’s pure air insulation and vacuum interruption eliminate toxic by-products and the need for gas handling or recycling at the end of life. Its design has zero global warming potential, directly supporting Schneider Electric’s Green Premium standards whilst operators comply with evolving climate legislation.

“The GM AirSeT allows customers to build and operate greener, safer and smarter electrical networks, whether they are powering a smart grid, a renewable energy plant, or a large industrial facility.”

Built-in intelligence

The GM AirSeT is natively digital, and is equipped with smart sensors and EcoStruxure, Schneider Electric’s open IoT architecture, connectivity and real-time monitoring. It therefore provides operators with continuous insights into performance, safety and maintenance needs.

Users can access cloud-based analytics for predictive maintenance, fault detection and asset optimisation, significantly reducing downtime and operational risk. Key GM AirSeT digital features include:

• Smart pressure and environmental monitoring

• Arc flash and partial discharge detection

• Circuit breaker health diagnostics

• QR-code access to digital logbooks

Compact, modular and long lasting

The GM AirSeT’s modular cubicle architecture and front-access design make it ideal for both new installations and retrofits and, importantly, delivers up to 40 years of operational life.

“The GM AirSeT is ideally suited for medium voltage (MV) primary substations, MV renewable energy installations and other energy-intensive infrastructure. Its robust design and advanced technology make it the perfect fit for environments where reliability, efficiency and sustainability are critical. This is why we are engaging with local municipalities and industrial players to introduce the technology to the South African market, and are already seeing strong interest,” explains Mwarehwa.

“Green is not just about renewables, but the whole renewable eco-system. Sustainability goes beyond adopting renewable energy. It is not enough to say ‘we are going green with renewables’ while using outdated, high-emission equipment. The GM AirSeT represents a sophisticated technological leap, enabling elimination of harmful greenhouse gases and providing confidence in a transition towards to a lower carbon future. At Schneider Electric, we sell reliability, peace of mind and sustainability. Our value proposition is about helping customers reduce risk, enhance performance and meet their environmental commitments. The GM AirSeT embodies that promise. It’s a future-ready investment in resilience and responsibility,” he concludes.

The AirSeT series recently earned global recognition for its environmental innovation, honoured by the World Economic Forum Alliance of CEO Climate Leaders as a Champion of the Scope 3 Downstream Solutions Challenge in the Sustainable Design category. This accolade underscores the GM AirSeT’s role in decarbonising electrical distribution systems and advancing net-zero ambitions worldwide.

Credit(s)

Schneider Electric South Africa





