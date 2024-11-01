Editor's Choice
High-quality DC/DC brick-type converters

I&C February 2026 Electrical Power & Protection

PowerGood’s high-quality DC/DC brick-type converters, ranging from 50 to 600 W, and from 1/16 brick to full brick, are engineered for exceptional reliability, making them the ideal power conversion solution for demanding, high-end applications such as railway, aerospace and defense. They are designed to meet stringent performance requirements, ensuring consistent and dependable operation in critical environments.

The robust design and superior components of PowerGood’s DC/DC brick converters guarantee high reliability, making them perfectly suited for harsh environments. The six-sided metal case makes for enhanced durability and thermal management, while the use of Multi-Layer Ceramic Capacitor (MLCC) design further increases their resilience and lifespan.


Credit(s)

Tel: +27 11 454 8053
Email: [email protected]
www: www.vepac.co.za
Articles: More information and articles about Vepac Electronics


Further reading:

Critical power distribution for modern infrastructure
Electrical Power & Protection
Legrand has expanded its critical power portfolio with integrated solutions designed for reliable, efficient, safe and flexible power distribution in many applications, including data centres and industrial sites.

Read more...
Emissions pressures are not just hot air
Electrical Power & Protection
Dennis Williams, commercial director of AES says that the South African government aims to push towards global standards in emissions, but it might be difficult for our industries to carry the financial burden. This is where AES fits in.

Read more...
Multichannel AWGs for GHz signal generation
Vepac Electronics Maintenance, Test & Measurement, Calibration
Spectrum Instrumentation has introduced its new flagship Arbitrary Waveform Generators from the company’s Netbox series, an easy-to-use instrument line that can be controlled via an Ethernet cable from any PC or network.

Read more...
ABB achieves zero operational emissions
ABB South Africa Electrical Power & Protection
ABB’s factory in Oiartzun, Spain, has reached a major sustainability milestone.

Read more...
Energy cannot be destroyed, it can only be transferred
Schneider Electric South Africa Electrical Power & Protection
Industry produces significant amounts of waste. Unfortunately, a lot of this waste is simply disposed of, usually impacting the environment. What if these byproducts could be transformed into a source of energy?

Read more...
Dual head safety pull switches with expanded cable span
Electrical Power & Protection
Referro Systems has added the latest Dual Head range of Allen-Bradley’s safety pull switches to its portfolio. It is ideal for protecting long stretches of equipment where quick access to a safety pull switch and emergency stop is vital.

Read more...
Producing solar hydrogen without platinum
Electrical Power & Protection
A research team led by Chalmers University of Technology, Sweden, has presented a new way to produce hydrogen gas without the scarce and expensive metal platinum.

Read more...
Energy-efficient perimeter cooling system for small, medium and edge applications
Electrical Power & Protection
Vertiv has enhanced the Vertiv CoolPhase Perimeter PAM air-cooled range with new ratings of cooling systems and Vertiv CoolPhase Condenser.

Read more...
SF6-free pure-air medium voltage switchgear
Schneider Electric South Africa Electrical Power & Protection
As South Africa intensifies its move towards cleaner, smarter energy systems, solutions like Schneider Electric’s globally recognised SF6-free GM AirSeT pure-air medium voltage switchgear is taking the country one step closer to achieving its decarbonisation goals.

Read more...
South African businesses can alleviate energy price crisis
Electrical Power & Protection
While grid instability remains a concern, the immediate and most critical driver of South African commercial and industrial investment in renewable energy is the escalating cost of electricity.

Read more...










