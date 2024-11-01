The robust design and superior components of PowerGood’s DC/DC brick converters guarantee high reliability, making them perfectly suited for harsh environments. The six-sided metal case makes for enhanced durability and thermal management, while the use of Multi-Layer Ceramic Capacitor (MLCC) design further increases their resilience and lifespan.

PowerGood’s high-quality DC/DC brick-type converters, ranging from 50 to 600 W, and from 1/16 brick to full brick, are engineered for exceptional reliability, making them the ideal power conversion solution for demanding, high-end applications such as railway, aerospace and defense. They are designed to meet stringent performance requirements, ensuring consistent and dependable operation in critical environments.

