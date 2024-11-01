PowerGood’s high-quality DC/DC brick-type converters, ranging from 50 to 600 W, and from 1/16 brick to full brick, are engineered for exceptional reliability, making them the ideal power conversion solution for demanding, high-end applications such as railway, aerospace and defense. They are designed to meet stringent performance requirements, ensuring consistent and dependable operation in critical environments.
The robust design and superior components of PowerGood’s DC/DC brick converters guarantee high reliability, making them perfectly suited for harsh environments. The six-sided metal case makes for enhanced durability and thermal management, while the use of Multi-Layer Ceramic Capacitor (MLCC) design further increases their resilience and lifespan.
Critical power distribution for modern infrastructure
Electrical Power & Protection
Legrand has expanded its critical power portfolio with integrated solutions designed for reliable, efficient, safe and flexible power distribution in many applications, including data centres and industrial sites.
Read more...Emissions pressures are not just hot air
Electrical Power & Protection
Dennis Williams, commercial director of AES says that the South African government aims to push towards global standards in emissions, but it might be difficult for our industries to carry the financial burden. This is where AES fits in.
Read more...Multichannel AWGs for GHz signal generation Vepac Electronics
Maintenance, Test & Measurement, Calibration
Spectrum Instrumentation has introduced its new flagship Arbitrary Waveform Generators from the company’s Netbox series, an easy-to-use instrument line that can be controlled via an Ethernet cable from any PC or network.
Read more...Energy cannot be destroyed, it can only be transferred Schneider Electric South Africa
Electrical Power & Protection
Industry produces significant amounts of waste. Unfortunately, a lot of this waste is simply disposed of, usually impacting the environment. What if these byproducts could be transformed into a source of energy?
Read more...Dual head safety pull switches with expanded cable span
Electrical Power & Protection
Referro Systems has added the latest Dual Head range of Allen-Bradley’s safety pull switches to its portfolio. It is ideal for protecting long stretches of equipment where quick access to a safety pull switch and emergency stop is vital.
Read more...SF6-free pure-air medium voltage switchgear Schneider Electric South Africa
Electrical Power & Protection
As South Africa intensifies its move towards cleaner, smarter energy systems, solutions like Schneider Electric’s globally recognised SF6-free GM AirSeT pure-air medium voltage switchgear is taking the country one step closer to achieving its decarbonisation goals.
