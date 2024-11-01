Upgrading an outdated alarm monitoring system

Legacy alarm replacement specialist, Omniflex has successfully upgraded Guernsey Electricity’s MPAS90 alarm annunciator systems, which were first installed decades ago and are obsolete. The site’s common control panel (CCP) was replaced with a 60-point Maxilarm unit and the local control panel (LCP) was updated with a 112-way Maxilarm system. By retaining the original system’s fascias, operational disruption associated with installation and testing was dramatically reduced.
Highland Electronics MPAS90 alarm annunciators were commonly used in industrial facilities throughout the 1970s and 1980s. But with the manufacturer closing down, many sites that still rely on these systems are now facing obsolescence challenges as the MPAS90 units reach the end of their service life. This meant that when Guernsey Electricity looked to upgrade its onsite CCP and LCP, which are essential for monitoring critical electrical operations, it had to find a new partner to deliver a reliable, future-proof replacement.
Omniflex stepped in to provide a solution in the form of two Maxilarm rack-based alarm annunciator systems, a 60-way unit for the CCP and a 112-way unit for the LCP. Maxilarm alarm annunciator systems offer a complete distributed modular alarm management system for critical plants, incorporating features such as sub-one millisecond time stamping at source and integrated analogue logging.
The sub-one millisecond time-stamping resolution, which is the fastest on the market, is ideal in facilities where the potential for multiple simultaneous alarms is high and it is important for operators to know the chronological order of alarm alerts. This also improves data auditing and event analysis capabilities.
“Alarm systems first installed decades ago by manufacturers like Highland Electronics, Rochester Instruments and Robinsons are becoming increasingly unreliable and obsolete, which is problematic as they generally monitor critical industrial processes,” explained Darren Barratt, sales manager at Omniflex. “Replacing the MPAS90 units with Maxilarm systems gave Guernsey Electricity a modern, reliable and scalable alarm annunciator solution that meets current safety standards and will be supported for years to come.
“The system’s flexibility allowed Guernsey Electricity to meet its current operational needs while providing a futureproof upgrade path as its infrastructure evolves. The seamless installation, along with comprehensive configuration and documentation support, ensured minimal operational disruption and allowed the team to quickly transition to the new system with confidence,” concluded Barratt.
To provide customers with peace of mind and to safeguard against future obsolescence challenges, Omniflex guarantees lifetime technical and service support for all its products that remain in service.
Cathodic protection design considerations that influence ESG outcomes Omniflex Remote Monitoring Specialists
Electrical Power & Protection
Major infrastructure like wharves, bridges, pipelines and tanks are at constant risk of corrosion. David Celine, managing director of cathodic protection specialist Omniflex, explains how CP system design can support ESG commitments, while simultaneously lowering costs and improving maintenance capabilities.
Read more...Upgrading obsolete rack-based alarms Omniflex Remote Monitoring Specialists
Industrial Wireless
Legacy alarm replacement specialist, Omniflex has supported a major oil and gas company in Qatar by upgrading the obsolete MPAS 90 alarm systems at one of its major plants in the country.
Read more...Becoming a leader in alarm annunciators Omniflex Remote Monitoring Specialists
SCADA/HMI
The rise of the digital age and PC-based systems and graphical interfaces led many to view the traditional annunciator market as obsolete. Omniflex explains how the company saw the market differently to then established players like Highland and Rochester, and how it reshaped the industry.
Read more...A technical partnership that lasts Omniflex Remote Monitoring Specialists
News
Ian Loudon, international sales and marketing at remote monitoring specialist, Omniflex reflects on the longevity of the partnership with Sasol, the key technology milestones along the way, and the most recent project in South Africa.
Read more...Omniflex upgrades alarms for Uganda hydro plants Omniflex Remote Monitoring Specialists
Industrial Wireless
Omniflex has worked with Uganda Electricity Generation Company to provide an upgrade solution for the plant alarm equipment across the Nalubaale and Kiira hydroelectric power stations on Lake Victoria.
Read more...New RFID communication module Siemens South Africa
Industrial Wireless
The new Siemens RFID communication module, Simatic RF128C enhances efficiency and flexibility, making it ideal for applications in the battery, electronics and semiconductor industries.
Read more...Advanced missing person locator system to boost mine safety
Industrial Wireless
Becker Mining South Africa has enhanced its state-of-the-art Missing Person Locator system, a powerful module integrated into the company’s comprehensive SmartFlow digital mine visualisation and management platform, designed to enhance emergency preparedness and personnel safety in mining operations worldwide.
Read more...New RFID communication module Siemens South Africa
Industrial Wireless
The new Siemens RFID communication module, Simatic RF128C enhances efficiency and flexibility, making it ideal for applications in the battery, electronics and semiconductor industries.
While every effort has been made to ensure the accuracy of the information contained herein, the publisher and its agents cannot be held responsible for any errors contained, or any loss incurred as a result. Articles published do not necessarily reflect the views of the publishers. The editor reserves the right to alter or cut copy. Articles submitted are deemed to have been cleared for publication. Advertisements and company contact details are published as provided by the advertiser. Technews Publishing (Pty) Ltd cannot be held responsible for the accuracy or veracity of supplied material.