IT in Manufacturing



Why your supply chain should be a competitive advantage

January 2026 IT in Manufacturing

By Canninah Dladla, cluster president for Anglophone Africa at Schneider Electric.

The last five years have placed unprecedented strain on global supply chains. Geopolitical tensions, trade wars and natural disasters have revealed vulnerabilities across industries. Today, these challenges are the norm, and we have moved from the era of ‘just in time’ to ‘just in case’. Leading companies are turning these challenges into an opportunity to transform their supply chains into a competitive advantage.


Canninah Dladla, cluster president for English-speaking Africa at Schneider Electric.

Supply chain strategy is business strategy

Supply chain management is integral to business strategy and directly impacts profitability. Organisations invest significant effort and resources to understand customer needs and anticipate demand. Research by Accenture shows that companies with advanced supply chain capabilities see, on average, 23% higher profitability. In the past, supply chains were designed independently of broader business strategies, but leading organisations now integrate supply chain design into core strategic planning. This shift emphasises agility, customer satisfaction and long-term profitability.

From global to multi-hub supply chain design

In recent years, companies have been making strategic investments to strengthen supply chain resilience, recognising the importance of both regionalisation and global connectivity. McKinsey’s latest Supply Chain Pulse survey highlights the global trend towards regional models, and in Africa this is becoming increasingly relevant. Governments across the continent are shaping local manufacturing landscapes by incentivising production closer to demand centres. In South Africa, policies supporting local procurement and industrialisation are creating opportunities for manufacturers to supply critical industries such as energy and mining.

In East Africa, countries like Kenya and Ethiopia are positioning themselves as regional trade and logistics hubs through investments in infrastructure such as the Lamu Port and Standard Gauge Railway. In West Africa, Nigeria and Ghana are advancing localisation initiatives in oil, gas and power while expanding their industrial base to meet rising domestic demand.

Managing geopolitical and economic risk is equally important across African markets. Regional trade agreements such as the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) are designed to harmonise trade policies, lower tariffs and promote intra-African trade, providing companies with a framework for balancing local priorities with global competitiveness.

At Schneider Electric, we have adopted a multi-hub supply chain design with each hub empowered to manage product specifications, R&D, supply chain and suppliers in close collaboration with local sales and marketing teams. Finding the right balance between regionalisation and global integration is key for Africa. While local supply chains reduce dependency and strengthen resilience, global networks ensure backup capacity and access to entrenched markets. For African businesses, blending both approaches will be essential to creating sustainable, future-ready supply chains.

Fourth industrial revolution still lagging

Although the Fourth Industrial Revolution has promised change, the manufacturing sector still has considerable ground to cover. There are only 189 World Economic Forum-recognised Lighthouses − advanced sites showcasing the impact of cutting-edge technologies for resilience, efficiency and sustainability. Strategic investments in digital solutions are therefore critical for building supply chains that can adapt to disruptions in real-time.

Emerging technologies such as IoT, AI, machine learning and blockchain offer tools to enhance visibility, accelerate data analysis, improve decision making and optimise resources. These technologies enable end-to-end orchestration of supply chain operations, spanning suppliers, manufacturing, logistics and transport. Companies that deploy these technologies at scale can build resilience and reliability into their networks while meeting customer expectations.

Strategic partnership a key to success

Strategic partnerships also play a crucial role. Companies have deepened relationships with direct suppliers to ensure supply continuity during constraints. However, major disruptions often originate further upstream. It is essential to choose partners that invest in their own supply chain resilience and foster strategic relationships with suppliers at every level.

Technology leaders can support effective supply chain transformation by prioritising resilience, embracing advanced technologies and fostering collaboration across organisations and partnerships.

As disruptions continue to challenge industries, the time to act is now. By driving investments in anti-fragility, digital innovation and skilled talent we can create supply chains that not only withstand adversity, but thrive in the face of it. The choices made today will define the future of supply chain strategy and long-term business success.


Credit(s)

Tel: +27 11 254 6400
Email: [email protected]
www: www.se.com/za/en/
Articles: More information and articles about Schneider Electric South Africa


