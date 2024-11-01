Editor's Choice
CompAir introduces compressed air management solution

January 2026 Pneumatics & Hydraulics

The annual maintenance costs of a compressed air system can amount to 10% or more of the total cost of investment, a percentage that varies depending on the size and the type of system and compressors. The energy cost of a compressed air system accounts for between 70 to 80% of the total cost of investment, and energy that is lost due to inefficiencies of a non-optimised system can be as high as 30%.

To maximise savings and extend the lifespan of the system, CompAir is launching the Compressed Air Management Solution powered by Ecoplant, an intelligent system in the cloud that represents the next level in operational management. This solution is an integral part of its enhanced ASSURE service programs, which provide proactive maintenance, expedited service and comprehensive support – designed to maintain the health and reliability of equipment at every stage of its lifecycle.

The compressed air management solution powered by Ecoplant is an innovative monitoring software which improves the performance of the equipment and informs CompAir technicians of a potential risk immediately, so that the team can proactively correct the issue. It ensures full cost control on lifetime, energy and maintenance. Ecoplant Monitor is immediately applicable to all systems equipped with compressors fitted with the iConn connected platform without any installation work required.

Data is transferred from iConn platforms to the software in the cloud. Ecoplant Monitor will be activated, and customers will be able to access the simple and intuitive platform, with:

Unified data visualisation: Access to all data relating to connected components. The system will be visible 24/7, with an unlimited and immediately downloadable system of historical trending data and statistics.

Proactive insights: Immediate alarms, alerts and insights enable customers to take early action and corrective measures before damage occurs. Ecoplant Monitor also provides predictive and prescriptive insights for risk, maintenance and energy savings, so that it can guide customers towards optimal maintenance strategies for their compressors and dryers.

Efficient troubleshooting: The AI-based analysis of compressors, dryers and system data enables quick and effective troubleshooting. Paired with the support of CompAir’s ASSURE program, resolving issues becomes simpler and faster, therefore minimising downtime.

Sustainability tracking: Ecoplant Monitor monitors both the consumption and carbon footprint of the compressed air system. These tools help customers track performance against sustainability goals, reinforcing the ASSURE program’s commitment to maintain and improve all operations.

ASSURE service programs

CompAir offers three levels of ASSURE service agreements − AssurePLAN, AssureCOMPLETE and AssurePLAN+. These meet a variety of customer requirements. Thanks to the powerful combination of proactive insights and efficient troubleshooting provided by Ecoplant and ASSURE service programs, customers can minimise risk and continuously optimise their plants. Total cost of ownership is reduced to a minimum, while a high level of sustainability is maintained

Maximising compressed air efficiency

CompAir has expanded its digital portfolio with Ecoplant Optimize, the next step in achieving greater efficiency and sustainability in compressed air systems. Following the successful implementation of Ecoplant Monitor, which provides transparency and system insights, Optimize now enables active performance improvement through advanced control and analysis features. This is thanks to dynamic control algorithms, which manage all the compressors, continuously adjusting the setpoint and selecting their optimal combination to ensure maximum efficiency.

Key functions of Ecoplant Optimize include:

• Live energy dashboards

• Dynamic control algorithms

• Leak detection and system auditing

• Real-time verification of savings

“Monitor is the starting point, Optimize is the next step,” says Andrea Milla, business development manager at Ecoplant, “By moving from monitoring to optimisation, customers can realise measurable improvements in energy efficiency, operational reliability and CO2 reduction.”

For more information contact Kelly Jones, CompAir South Africa, +27 11 345 2200, [email protected], www.compair.com/en




Further reading:

Heavy impact, smart control
Axiom Hydraulics Editor's Choice Pneumatics & Hydraulics
Every now and then a project lands on your desk that’s equal parts heavy machinery and fine control - a tantalising mix for any engineer. A client approached Axiom Hydraulics with a project exactly like this.

Read more...
Making lines safer with smarter connection
Hydrasales Pneumatics & Hydraulics
Imagine connecting multiple hydraulic lines or a combination of hydraulic, electrical and grease lines with one single, confident movement. That’s the everyday convenience operators get from Faster’s MultiFaster multi-coupling systems.

Read more...
Achieving clean and dry compressed air
Artic Driers International Pneumatics & Hydraulics
Compressed air is an expensive source of motive power so it makes good sense to supply clean, dry compressed air to your distribution system.

Read more...
Navigating ISO standards in hydraulic cylinder manufacturing
Pneumatics & Hydraulics
For hydraulics professionals, understanding and leveraging ISO standards is a powerful way to ensure quality and gain a competitive edge. Here is a guide to the most critical ISO standards for hydraulic cylinder manufacturing, showing how to use them to your advantage.

Read more...
Hydraulic system upgrades to boost performance and save money
CT Hydraulics (Nqoba) Pneumatics & Hydraulics
Those working with hydraulic or pneumatic systems know that keeping your machinery running at peak performance balances productivity and cost. As systems age, they often become less efficient, requiring more energy and more frequent repairs. The good news is that you don’t always need to invest in an entirely new machine to solve these problems.

Read more...
Top 10 questions about pressure and temperature gauges
SA Gauge Pneumatics & Hydraulics
Some questions never go out of date, and in our industry, a few have been asked for decades. At SA Gauge, we hear them every week. Here are the ten questions we hear most often, and the practical answers that can save time, money and frustration.

Read more...
Gauge maintenance and calibration tips for shutdown or restart periods
SA Gauge Pneumatics & Hydraulics
As the year winds down, many plants across South Africa prepare for the annual shutdown. It’s also the perfect opportunity to give your pressure and temperature gauges the attention they deserve.

Read more...
Axial piston pump series for next-gen hydraulic applications
Pneumatics & Hydraulics
Moog has launched its new AXP Axial Piston Pump Series, a next-generation hydraulic solution engineered to deliver optimal performance, reliability and cost efficiency for industrial applications.

Read more...
The role of analogue gauges in a digital world
SA Gauge Editor's Choice Pneumatics & Hydraulics
With so much focus on digital systems, remote monitoring and automation, it’s easy to assume that traditional analogue gauges have become outdated. Yet if you step into almost any plant, mine or processing facility, you’ll still find them in daily use, quietly doing their job without fuss.

Read more...
Robust sensors for pneumatic applications
ifm - South Africa Pneumatics & Hydraulics
The pressure sensors from ifm have a G1/8 process connection, combined with a welded thin-film measuring cell. While offering an unbeatable price/performance ratio, this technology provides for high measuring accuracy in a very compact and robust housing.

Read more...










