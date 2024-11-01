CompAir introduces compressed air management solution

The annual maintenance costs of a compressed air system can amount to 10% or more of the total cost of investment, a percentage that varies depending on the size and the type of system and compressors. The energy cost of a compressed air system accounts for between 70 to 80% of the total cost of investment, and energy that is lost due to inefficiencies of a non-optimised system can be as high as 30%.

To maximise savings and extend the lifespan of the system, CompAir is launching the Compressed Air Management Solution powered by Ecoplant, an intelligent system in the cloud that represents the next level in operational management. This solution is an integral part of its enhanced ASSURE service programs, which provide proactive maintenance, expedited service and comprehensive support – designed to maintain the health and reliability of equipment at every stage of its lifecycle.

The compressed air management solution powered by Ecoplant is an innovative monitoring software which improves the performance of the equipment and informs CompAir technicians of a potential risk immediately, so that the team can proactively correct the issue. It ensures full cost control on lifetime, energy and maintenance. Ecoplant Monitor is immediately applicable to all systems equipped with compressors fitted with the iConn connected platform without any installation work required.

Data is transferred from iConn platforms to the software in the cloud. Ecoplant Monitor will be activated, and customers will be able to access the simple and intuitive platform, with:

• Unified data visualisation: Access to all data relating to connected components. The system will be visible 24/7, with an unlimited and immediately downloadable system of historical trending data and statistics.

• Proactive insights: Immediate alarms, alerts and insights enable customers to take early action and corrective measures before damage occurs. Ecoplant Monitor also provides predictive and prescriptive insights for risk, maintenance and energy savings, so that it can guide customers towards optimal maintenance strategies for their compressors and dryers.

• Efficient troubleshooting: The AI-based analysis of compressors, dryers and system data enables quick and effective troubleshooting. Paired with the support of CompAir’s ASSURE program, resolving issues becomes simpler and faster, therefore minimising downtime.

• Sustainability tracking: Ecoplant Monitor monitors both the consumption and carbon footprint of the compressed air system. These tools help customers track performance against sustainability goals, reinforcing the ASSURE program’s commitment to maintain and improve all operations.

ASSURE service programs

CompAir offers three levels of ASSURE service agreements − AssurePLAN, AssureCOMPLETE and AssurePLAN+. These meet a variety of customer requirements. Thanks to the powerful combination of proactive insights and efficient troubleshooting provided by Ecoplant and ASSURE service programs, customers can minimise risk and continuously optimise their plants. Total cost of ownership is reduced to a minimum, while a high level of sustainability is maintained

Maximising compressed air efficiency

CompAir has expanded its digital portfolio with Ecoplant Optimize, the next step in achieving greater efficiency and sustainability in compressed air systems. Following the successful implementation of Ecoplant Monitor, which provides transparency and system insights, Optimize now enables active performance improvement through advanced control and analysis features. This is thanks to dynamic control algorithms, which manage all the compressors, continuously adjusting the setpoint and selecting their optimal combination to ensure maximum efficiency.

Key functions of Ecoplant Optimize include:

• Live energy dashboards

• Dynamic control algorithms

• Leak detection and system auditing

• Real-time verification of savings

“Monitor is the starting point, Optimize is the next step,” says Andrea Milla, business development manager at Ecoplant, “By moving from monitoring to optimisation, customers can realise measurable improvements in energy efficiency, operational reliability and CO 2 reduction.”

