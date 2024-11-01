HC Series hand controller
January 2026
SCADA/HMI
The HC Series hand controller is a pre-qualified solution for demanding environments. With its IP67 sealing, robust aluminium housing and EMC/ESD certification, it ensures safe and intuitive command where standard controls fail.
Available in two sizes, Small (up to 7 components), and Wide (up to 11 components), this manual controller adapts to a wide range of mobile and remote-operated systems.
A key advantage is the ability to integrate multiple components from APEM’s extensive portfolio, including joysticks, pushbuttons and toggles. Accessories such as a 5 metre connection cable, shoulder strap and tablet/phone holder make it a complete operator solution.
Key benefits are:
• Product designed to meet MiL-STD-810G specification
• Plug-and-play integration with USB, CANopen, J1939 and analogue versions
• Fully customisable layout with components tailored to your requirements
• Optional engraving or labelling for traceability and easy identification
• Long connecting cable (up to 5 metres) for flexible remote placement
• Ergonomic design ensures a secure grip and smooth handling
• Switch guards prevent accidental activation of critical functions
• Enhanced safety with harness and switch guards during operation
Datasheets and additional information can be found at www.apem.com.
For more information contact Brian James, Brabek, +27 21 706 3162, [email protected], www.brabek.co.za
Further reading:
Becoming a leader in alarm annunciators
Omniflex Remote Monitoring Specialists
SCADA/HMI
The rise of the digital age and PC-based systems and graphical interfaces led many to view the traditional annunciator market as obsolete. Omniflex explains how the company saw the market differently to then established players like Highland and Rochester, and how it reshaped the industry.
Read more...
Intuitive CNC HMIs with simulation functionality
Beckhoff Automation
SCADA/HMI
The TwinCAT 3 automation software from Beckhoff offers two new function libraries for CNC-specific user interfaces. These were used to create an advanced, intuitive HMI application specifically for CNC purposes and to simulate part machining using real-time data.
Read more...
HMIs for water treatment facilities
DirectLogic Automation
SCADA/HMI
Having an efficient and well-managed wastewater treatment process is imperative for sustainable water management. However, there are some challenges. To address these, DirectLogic Automation supplies a range of Weintek HMI touch screens featuring state-of-the-art technology, flexibility, rugged construction and open connectivity.
Read more...
Operator panel simplifies control and boosts performance
Siemens South Africa
SCADA/HMI
The Sinamics SDI Pro 14 cm operator panel is an innovative accessory for drive technology, providing efficient support for local engineering.
Read more...
New HMI panel PC series
Vepac Electronics
SCADA/HMI
Industrial computing giant, AAEON has released its OMNI-ADN series, a four-model collection of modular HMI panel PCs, with display sizes ranging from 26 to 55 cm.
Read more...
HMI with maximum performance in the smallest of spaces
ifm - South Africa
SCADA/HMI
Whenever clear communication, precision and performance in the smallest of spaces are required, the most compact member of ifm’s ecomatDisplay family is the perfect choice. The 11 cm HMI makes no compromises when it comes to human-machine interaction.
Read more...
Reduced machine downtime with advanced machine solutions
Omron Electronics
SCADA/HMI
Omron’s advanced machine solutions provide groundbreaking technology that not only minimises downtime but also reduces service costs and ensures uninterrupted operation.
Read more...
Scale your operations control as you need
SCADA/HMI
Modern industrial operations, from a single machine to enterprise-wide systems, demand software which adapts to the task at hand while boosting efficiency,
Read more...
Maximum display performance in the smallest of spaces
ifm - South Africa
SCADA/HMI
Whenever efficient communication, precision and performance in the smallest of spaces are required, the most compact member of the ecomatDisplay family is the perfect choice. This is a programmable, high-performance HMI display designed for mobile machines and installations.
Read more...
The new programmable graphic display for all industries
ifm - South Africa
SCADA/HMI
The new 11 cm ecomatDisplay from ifm features 16,7 million colours, a high-resolution display with optical bonding and a powerful processor, all packed into a compact, robust housing.
Read more...