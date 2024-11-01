HC Series hand controller

The HC Series hand controller is a pre-qualified solution for demanding environments. With its IP67 sealing, robust aluminium housing and EMC/ESD certification, it ensures safe and intuitive command where standard controls fail.

Available in two sizes, Small (up to 7 components), and Wide (up to 11 components), this manual controller adapts to a wide range of mobile and remote-operated systems.

A key advantage is the ability to integrate multiple components from APEM’s extensive portfolio, including joysticks, pushbuttons and toggles. Accessories such as a 5 metre connection cable, shoulder strap and tablet/phone holder make it a complete operator solution.

Key benefits are:

• Product designed to meet MiL-STD-810G specification

• Plug-and-play integration with USB, CANopen, J1939 and analogue versions

• Fully customisable layout with components tailored to your requirements

• Optional engraving or labelling for traceability and easy identification

• Long connecting cable (up to 5 metres) for flexible remote placement

• Ergonomic design ensures a secure grip and smooth handling

• Switch guards prevent accidental activation of critical functions

• Enhanced safety with harness and switch guards during operation

Datasheets and additional information can be found at www.apem.com.

For more information contact Brian James, Brabek, +27 21 706 3162 , [email protected], www.brabek.co.za





