Counterweight balancing in industrial robots

September 2025 Pneumatics & Hydraulics

Hydraulics specialist, WEBER-HYDRAULIK has acquired a new customer in a previously untapped market. KUKA’s industrial robots are used in production cells as well as in fully automated systems and networking. These systems are used in particular in the automotive, electronics, semiconductor metal and healthcare industries. The robot arm of these systems carries the various loads.





With the introduction of the new KR TITAN ultra, KUKA is setting a new benchmark in automation. This powerful industrial robot combines maximum dynamics with a very high payload and will play a key role in the automotive industry. WEBER-HYDRAULIK provides a hydraulic cylinder with an integrated pressure accumulator for this application, which absorbs and balances the forces generated on the arm side.

A hydraulic cylinder absorbs the forces

Industrial robots, especially those with a payload of more than 80 kg, are often equipped with a counterbalance system, particularly for the horizontal axis. In this case, the robot manufacturer uses a hydropneumatic system. This hydraulic counterbalance system consists of a hydraulic cylinder and a pressure accumulator connected to it. Depending on the size of the cylinder, several accumulators can also be used. The accumulator contains a pre-tensioned gas bladder that presses on an oil cushion and thus generates the counter forces required to compensate for swing loads.

In certain positions of the robot arm, it no longer makes sense to compensate for the torques that occur using the drives or gears of the axes alone. This is where hydraulic weight compensation comes into play. To ensure that sufficient pressure is always available, the system is connected to at least two pressure accumulators, which are connected to the single pressure cylinder. The WEBER-HYDRAULIK module is a closed system and is not supplied by an external power unit.

Industrial robots are mainly used in the manufacturing industry and must therefore be particularly safe and reliable. A failure of the robot would bring the entire production line to a standstill. It is therefore important that the hydraulic oil in the system can be used for life and that all other components are designed for the service life of the robot. By working closely with the customer, WEBER-HYDRAULIK has succeeded in adapting the solution to these requirements.

“As a strategic partner of KUKA, we are proud to have made a significant contribution to this important milestone. Our customised hydraulic cylinder ensures precise weight compensation, which enables reliable performance at the highest level,” says Peter Meingassner, head of the machinery segment at WEBER-HYDRAULIK. “Over the past few years, we have built up an appreciative and trusting partnership with KUKA, which is reflected in the development and successful implementation of the KR TITAN ultra. Together, we are shaping the future of automation and setting new standards in the industry.”

WEBER-HYDRAULIK is a leading international specialist for customised and reliable hydraulic solutions. The company has been reliably and efficiently developing high-quality cylinders, control blocks, steering and suspension systems, valves and power units for mobile machinery, commercial vehicles and machine tools for over 85 years. As an innovative partner, the hydraulics specialist also realises sophisticated, application-specific system solutions according to customer requirements, and thus offers an unbeatable portfolio of services relating to power, movement and dynamics. The topic of sustainability is firmly anchored as a corporate goal both along the value chain and in the application of the solutions produced.

