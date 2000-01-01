Sustainable energy management

Siemens integrates production and infrastructure into an intelligent overall system. Businesses benefit in three ways: they minimise investment risks in the energy sector, reduce their CO ₂ footprint and lower operating costs. This optimisation further enhances their market position through increased competitiveness.

As AI technologies continue to advance, data centres are being pushed to the edge, reshaping their operations to meet daily demands. To meet the relentless demands of AI workloads at the edge, prefabricated data centre solutions offer a scalable, efficient and fast alternative to traditional builds.Quantum computing is poised to redefine the boundaries of data security, offering groundbreaking solutions while threatening modern encryption’s foundations. For third-party IT providers, this duality presents both a challenge and an opportunity to lead organisations through one of the most significant technological transitions in decades.Siemens Digital Industries Software has announced that Briggs Automotive Company (BAC) will move to the Siemens Xcelerator portfolio of industry software and use it to develop the next generation of its single-seater road-legal race car, Mono.here’s a growing unease in boardrooms, data centres and cabinet offices across South Africa. It’s not just about economic headwinds or political uncertainty, it’s about something quieter, more technical and yet just as dangerous - the rising tide of cyber threats.This article explains the top sustainability trends and key actions that you can leverage to become a more sustainable organisation.South Africa’s discrete manufacturing sector faces mounting pressure from global competition, fragmented supply chains and outdated infrastructure. In this complex environment, digitalisation is a critical lever for survival, resilience and growth.In Africa, the current AI momentum is driven by a fundamental need, building a resilient digital infrastructure that addresses the real-world challenges of the continent’s communities.Quantum computers still face a major hurdle on their pathway to practical use cases, their limited ability to correct the arising computational errors. In a world first, researchers from Chalmers University of Technology in Sweden have unveiled a method for simulating specific types of error-corrected quantum computations.Schneider Electric has launched Zeigo Hub by Schneider Electric, a powerful new digital platform designed to help organisations decarbonise their supply chains at scale.The white paper ‘Future-Ready Data Centres’ by Black & Veatch outlines how integrating sustainable design principles not only helps meet ESG goals but also ensures reliability, operational efficiency and business continuity in the face of climate change and growing digital demand.