Sustainable energy management

Siemens integrates production and infrastructure into an intelligent overall system. Businesses benefit in three ways: they minimise investment risks in the energy sector, reduce their CO₂ footprint and lower operating costs. This optimisation further enhances their market position through increased competitiveness.
Prefabricated data centres for an AI-focused future at the edge Schneider Electric South Africa
IT in Manufacturing
As AI technologies continue to advance, data centres are being pushed to the edge, reshaping their operations to meet daily demands. To meet the relentless demands of AI workloads at the edge, prefabricated data centre solutions offer a scalable, efficient and fast alternative to traditional builds.
Next-generation road-legal race car. Siemens South Africa
IT in Manufacturing
Siemens Digital Industries Software has announced that Briggs Automotive Company (BAC) will move to the Siemens Xcelerator portfolio of industry software and use it to develop the next generation of its single-seater road-legal race car, Mono.
Cybersecurity at a crossroads
IT in Manufacturing
here’s a growing unease in boardrooms, data centres and cabinet offices across South Africa. It’s not just about economic headwinds or political uncertainty, it’s about something quieter, more technical and yet just as dangerous - the rising tide of cyber threats.
World first simulation of error-correctable quantum computers
IT in Manufacturing
Quantum computers still face a major hurdle on their pathway to practical use cases, their limited ability to correct the arising computational errors. In a world first, researchers from Chalmers University of Technology in Sweden have unveiled a method for simulating specific types of error-corrected quantum computations.
Future-ready data centres
IT in Manufacturing
The white paper ‘Future-Ready Data Centres’ by Black & Veatch outlines how integrating sustainable design principles not only helps meet ESG goals but also ensures reliability, operational efficiency and business continuity in the face of climate change and growing digital demand.
