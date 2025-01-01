A world first in maintenance

In the construction, agricultural and industrial sectors, unplanned machine breakdowns due to neglected lubrication repeatedly lead to high costs. Lutz Pumpen has therefore developed a filling tool called Lutz Lube Drive, which considerably simplifies the maintenance process. The idea is that a commercial cordless screwdriver becomes the motor of a pump tube. “Although operators generally know the benefits of regular maintenance, centralised lubrication systems are often filled improperly, which leads to unexpected and costly failures,” says Andreas Rössler, sales manager at Lutz Pumpen.

Grease pumps with manual drive often hinder maintenance

According to Rössler, one of the reasons why relubrication is an unpleasant task is that the technical aids that make it more convenient are often missing. It is still common practice to fill grease from above with a spatula, hand pumps or pneumatic pumps from containers into the centralised lubrication systems of construction machinery and equipment in agriculture and industry. “Filling this by hand is a laborious undertaking, and pneumatic connections are usually not available and very bulky,” explains Rössler.

To simplify this filling process, Lutz Pumpen has therefore developed a new type of filling tool called the Lutz Lube Drive. “This is the world’s first eccentric screw pump tube that can be driven by a commercially available cordless screwdriver,” says Rössler. “This makes pumping grease much more relaxed, without the user having to transport a system with a heavy and expensive pneumatic motor.”

Pumping up to 2 kg of grease per minute with the power of the cordless screwdriver

The Lube Drive works as follows: The user places the eccentric screw pump tube made of steel in a container with a capacity of 10 to 60 kg of grease. You can then place a cordless screwdriver with bit holder on the pump tube and start pumping. The cordless screwdriver drives a metal rotor that feeds the grease evenly and gently from the container through a hose into the central lubrication system. The delivery volume is up to 2 kg/min. The system is suitable for all commercially available greases up to NLGI-2.

For more information contact Lutz Holding, +49 9342 879 265 , [email protected], www.lutz-jesco.com/en/





