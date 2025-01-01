Three-phase filters for electromagnetic interference
September 2025
Electrical Power & Protection
Vepac Electronics has available three-phase filters that provide a solution to electromagnetic interference generated by equipment or from an AC source. They are in compliance with international emission standards for three-phase applications like frequency inverters and variable speed motor drives. Filters are available in single-stage and dual-stage design in chassis mounting style or bookshelf style. They are suitable for industrial environments and have shockproof terminals with shock resistance.
The journey towards renewable energy in the Seychelles
Electrical Power & Protection
The Seychelles is committed to its ambitious goal of achieving net-zero carbon emissions by 2050. Recent technological advancements and strategic planning are steadily paving the way for a more sustainable future.
Read more...New HMI panel PC series Vepac Electronics
SCADA/HMI
Industrial computing giant, AAEON has released its OMNI-ADN series, a four-model collection of modular HMI panel PCs, with display sizes ranging from 26 to 55 cm.
Read more...High performance power distribution
Electrical Power & Protection
Hexagon Electrical plays an important role in enhancing efficiency and safety through the supply and support of a wide range of critical equipment for hazardous industrial and mining sectors in Africa.
Read more...Navigating solar energy adoption
Electrical Power & Protection
Although South Africa’s enhanced solar tax rebate has ended, solar and energy storage solutions remain accessible and achievable. By taking a proactive and strategic approach, businesses can successfully lower their operational costs, mitigate power outages, and secure long-term energy independence.
Read more...Portable appliance tester Vepac Electronics
Electrical Power & Protection
The new appliance tester from Vepac is the ideal tool for testing the safety of electrical appliances in accordance with DGUV regulation 3 and BetrSichV. It enables the precise measurement of protective conductor or touch current using the equivalent leakage current method.
Read more...Cost-effective industrial PoE injector Vepac Electronics
Fieldbus & Industrial Networking
The Edimax IGP-203IT from Vepac Electronics is an industrial PoE injector that not only delivers a cost-effective solution for power distribution, but also allows seamless deployment on an existing LAN infrastructure.
Read more...Is sustainability enough any more?
Electrical Power & Protection
With the planet’s resources stretched to the brink and no signs of improvement, it is time we look beyond sustainability and explore regenerative thinking and design.
