Three-phase filters for electromagnetic interference

Vepac Electronics has available three-phase filters that provide a solution to electromagnetic interference generated by equipment or from an AC source. They are in compliance with international emission standards for three-phase applications like frequency inverters and variable speed motor drives. Filters are available in single-stage and dual-stage design in chassis mounting style or bookshelf style. They are suitable for industrial environments and have shockproof terminals with shock resistance.

Further reading:

The journey towards renewable energy in the Seychelles

Electrical Power & Protection

Read more...

New HMI panel PC series

Vepac Electronics SCADA/HMI

Read more...

High performance power distribution

Electrical Power & Protection

Read more...

Power over Ethernet (PoE) injector for seamless deployment

Vepac Electronics Fieldbus & Industrial Networking

Read more...

Navigating solar energy adoption

Electrical Power & Protection

Read more...

As wind energy gains momentum, lack of grid infrastructure remains a bottleneck

Electrical Power & Protection

Read more...

Portable appliance tester

Vepac Electronics Electrical Power & Protection

Read more...

Cost-effective industrial PoE injector

Vepac Electronics Fieldbus & Industrial Networking

Read more...

Is sustainability enough any more?

Electrical Power & Protection

Read more...

A simple guide to understanding the importance of IP ratings

Electrical Power & Protection

Read more...

The Seychelles is committed to its ambitious goal of achieving net-zero carbon emissions by 2050. Recent technological advancements and strategic planning are steadily paving the way for a more sustainable future.Industrial computing giant, AAEON has released its OMNI-ADN series, a four-model collection of modular HMI panel PCs, with display sizes ranging from 26 to 55 cm.Hexagon Electrical plays an important role in enhancing efficiency and safety through the supply and support of a wide range of critical equipment for hazardous industrial and mining sectors in Africa.The Edimax GP-203IT from Vepac Electronics is a Power over Ethernet injector that not only delivers a cost-effective solution for power distribution, but also enables seamless deployment on the existing LAN infrastructure.Although South Africa’s enhanced solar tax rebate has ended, solar and energy storage solutions remain accessible and achievable. By taking a proactive and strategic approach, businesses can successfully lower their operational costs, mitigate power outages, and secure long-term energy independence.Interest in wind energy has gained significant momentum in South Africa, opening up new opportunities for investment. However, lack of grid infrastructure could prove to be a stumbling block in unlocking this potential.The new appliance tester from Vepac is the ideal tool for testing the safety of electrical appliances in accordance with DGUV regulation 3 and BetrSichV. It enables the precise measurement of protective conductor or touch current using the equivalent leakage current method.The Edimax IGP-203IT from Vepac Electronics is an industrial PoE injector that not only delivers a cost-effective solution for power distribution, but also allows seamless deployment on an existing LAN infrastructure.With the planet’s resources stretched to the brink and no signs of improvement, it is time we look beyond sustainability and explore regenerative thinking and design.When selecting electrical products for industrial, commercial or even domestic use, it is crucial to consider how well they can withstand environmental factors like dust and water. This is where ingress protection (IP) ratings come into play.