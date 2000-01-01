Siemens Xcelerator empowers space-tech pioneer, Skyroot Aerospace

Siemens Digital Industries Software has announced that Skyroot Aerospace, a leading private space launch service company in India, has adopted Polarion software from the Siemens Xcelerator portfolio to digitally transform its software development processes and enhance efficiency as it aims to accelerate access to space for its customers worldwide.
Founded in 2018 by Pawan Kumar Chandana and Naga Bharath Daka, Skyroot Aerospace made history in 2022 with Vikram-S, India’s first privately developed rocket to reach space, and is now preparing for commercial orbital launches with Vikram-1. Headquartered in Hyderabad, Telangana, Skyroot operates with a team of over 500 space professionals and leverages advanced manufacturing technologies, including carbon composites and 3D-printed engines, to build affordable, on-demand and versatile launch vehicles.
“As a fast-growing aerospace company serving a diverse set of global customers, optimising our software lifecycle is essential to executing projects efficiently. Polarion provides a seamless solution to manage our software workflows, allowing our team to focus on what they do best. With Siemens’ deep expertise in the aerospace industry, we know we have a trusted partner as we continue to push the boundaries of space technology,” said Naga Bharath Daka, co-founder and COO of Skyroot Aerospace.
By adopting Polarion, Skyroot is able to unify its software and systems development processes, improve traceability and compliance, enhance collaboration across engineering teams and streamline lifecycle management for its aerospace systems.
“Skyroot Aerospace is a true pioneer in both the Indian private space industry and globally, achieving remarkable growth and investment as it builds out its programme, and is testament to its vision of adopting Polarion to accelerate its digital transformation,” said Mathew Thomas, vice president and managing director for India at Siemens digital industries software. “The Indian space industry is set for growth and I’m delighted to see that home grown leaders such as Skyroot Aerospace are choosing Siemens as their trusted partner. We look forward to helping it achieve its mission to make spaceflight affordable, on-demand, and versatile.”
