How AI can help solve South Africa’s water crisis

September 2025 IT in Manufacturing

By Dr Lester Goldman, CEO of the Water Institute of Southern Africa and Dr Ashton Busani Mpofu, non-executive director at the Water Institute of Southern Africa.

South Africa is facing a growing water crisis. Climate change, ageing infrastructure, pollution and unequal access are putting intense pressure on the country’s water systems. As dams run low, taps run dry and communities struggle, a powerful question arises: “Can artificial intelligence (AI) help us change course?”

In the words of Nelson Mandela: “Massive poverty and obscene inequality rank alongside slavery and apartheid as social evils.” These words echo louder today as millions of South Africans still live without reliable access to clean drinking water, despite rapid global advances in technology. The country loses nearly half its treated water to leaks, theft and poor management. Meanwhile, the tools to fix these problems may already be within reach.

AI: a new ally in an old struggle

AI isn’t just about robots and smart devices, it’s about using data and machine learning to make smarter decisions, faster. In the water sector, this means identifying leaks before pipes burst, forecasting droughts more accurately, preventing water pollution and even improving how farmers irrigate their crops. Across Africa, where similar water challenges persist, AI could be a game-changer if deployed ethically and inclusively.

Smarter water management

AI’s real strength lies in its ability to process massive amounts of data. For water utilities, this can transform how systems are monitored and maintained.

Early warning systems: AI can analyse satellite imagery and weather data to predict floods and droughts. In disaster-prone areas like KwaZulu-Natal, this helps officials act before a crisis hits.

Leak detection and smart maintenance: AI tools can identify pressure drops or hidden leaks, saving precious water. South Africa loses up to 47% of its treated water. AI could drastically cut these losses.

Digital twins: These are virtual replicas of water systems. Utilities can use them to simulate different scenarios, plan upgrades and reduce maintenance costs.

Making every drop count in agriculture

Farming uses over 60% of South Africa’s water. With AI-powered irrigation, farmers could water only when needed, based on real-time data about soil moisture, weather and crop type. These smart systems could cut water use by 20 to 60%, boost crop yields by 20 to 30%, reduce reliance on chemical inputs and manual labour

Cleaner water, healthier communities

AI can also protect water quality. By analysing pollution patterns, machine learning models can detect contaminants from industries, mines or agriculture. In rural and under-resourced areas, where data is scarce, AI can still predict pollution risks, helping prevent health hazards before they reach communities.

Tackling corruption and theft

Corruption and vandalism are major drains on the water sector. AI can help shine a light on financial misconduct by scanning procurement data for red flags such as ghost suppliers or suspicious contracts. Video surveillance and AI-powered drones can also monitor vulnerable infrastructure and detect theft in real time. Predictive models can map high-risk areas, helping municipalities focus resources where they’re needed most.

Closing the skills gap

There’s a severe shortage of technical expertise in South Africa’s water sector. AI can fill that gap, not by replacing people but by supporting them. Tools like chatbots, remote dashboards and automated alerts can help less-experienced staff operate complex systems with confidence. AI also preserves institutional knowledge, digitising manuals and past case data to support decision making, even when experienced technicians leave.

Building public engagement

Technology can also empower the public. AI-powered chatbots and multilingual apps can teach water-saving tips, notify users of local outages and help people report leaks or vandalism. Communities become partners in managing water and are not just passive recipients.

Ethics first: AI that works for everyone

While the promise of AI is enormous, it must be used responsibly. That means:

• Ensuring access for rural and marginalised communities.

• Protecting privacy and sensitive data.

• Designing systems that minimise bias.

• Creating safeguards against job losses in vulnerable communities.

Technology is never neutral, it reflects the values of its designers. To truly serve people, AI in the water sector must be guided by ethics, equity and sustainability.

A way forward

To unlock AI’s full potential, South Africa needs to start with practical, high-impact projects like leak detection and predictive maintenance. But, technology alone isn’t enough. Investing in digital infrastructure, skills and cross-sector partnerships is key. If done right, AI can help deliver universal access to clean, safe water and make the sector more resilient for the future. As AI researcher Timnit Gebru said: “Technology is not neutral, it reflects the values of its creators.”

For more information contact Water Institute of Southern Africa, 086 111 9472, [email protected], www.wisa.org.za




