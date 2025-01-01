Compact mini PC

Measuring 108 x 95 x 43 mm, weighing in at just 600g and with the added benefit of being AAEON’s first Intel Core-powered PICO-SEMI system capable of fanless operation, the PICO-MTU4-SEMI from Vepac Electronics is easily deployed as part of larger equipment setups or integrated as the central unit of smart robotics solutions such as AGVs, AMRs and drones requiring minimal maintenance.
With a dedicated NPU built into the PC’s Intel Core Ultra foundation, the PICO-MTU4-SEMI is able to offload inferencing tasks from its CPU and GPU, granting users a lower total system power draw. This also frees up compute resources to more efficiently handle tasks such as data preprocessing, peripheral device control and multitasking for lower overall operational latency. The PICO-MTU4-SEMI is also ErP-compliant, consuming less than 0,5 W in S5 mode for operational longevity.
With a host of on-device interfaces including dual LAN ports with IEEE 1588 precision time protocol support, dual USB 3.2 Gen 2, and dual COM ports for RS-232/422/485, the PICO-MTU4-SEMI is the ideal engine through which to channel the integrated AI functionality of the Intel Core Ultra platform for low power, sustained workloads. The system also offers expansion slots for both wireless and for storage modules via M.2 E and M-Keys respectively, making it the ideal engine through which to channel the integrated AI functionality of the Intel Core Ultra platform for low power, sustained workloads.
New HMI panel PC series Vepac Electronics
SCADA/HMI
Industrial computing giant, AAEON has released its OMNI-ADN series, a four-model collection of modular HMI panel PCs, with display sizes ranging from 26 to 55 cm.
New HMI panel PC series Vepac Electronics
Fieldbus & Industrial Networking
HMS Networks has announced that Red Lion and N-Tron are officially product brands. For thousands of automation engineers and system integrators worldwide, this means that scalable industrial solutions for cloud connectivity, edge intelligence, asset management, industrial Ethernet switches, panel meters and operator panels are now available from one trusted source.
A one-stop-shop for industrial
Portable appliance tester Vepac Electronics
Electrical Power & Protection
The new appliance tester from Vepac is the ideal tool for testing the safety of electrical appliances in accordance with DGUV regulation 3 and BetrSichV. It enables the precise measurement of protective conductor or touch current using the equivalent leakage current method.
Cost-effective industrial PoE injector Vepac Electronics
Fieldbus & Industrial Networking
The Edimax IGP-203IT from Vepac Electronics is an industrial PoE injector that not only delivers a cost-effective solution for power distribution, but also allows seamless deployment on an existing LAN infrastructure.
Harnessing the power of OT networking RJ Connect
Fieldbus & Industrial Networking
Businesses are increasingly embracing IT/OT convergence to stay ahead and capitalise on advantages such as smarter factories and higher efficiency. This article provides practical insights and guidance to help you navigate these challenges effectively.
PC-based control for advanced hydrogen storage technology Beckhoff Automation
Fieldbus & Industrial Networking
Sufficient storage options for renewable energies are essential to use them as efficiently as possible. GKN Hydrogen offers a particularly compact and safe option, low-pressure metal hydride hydrogen storage systems with PC-based control from Beckhoff.
Power over Ethernet splitter without electric cabling Vepac Electronics
Fieldbus & Industrial Networking
The GP-101ST Gigabit PoE (Power over Ethernet) Splitter from Vepac Electronics delivers both data and electrical power to non-PoE Fast Ethernet or Gigabit Ethernet-enabled products such as network cameras and wireless access points, using an Ethernet cable, without the need for power outlets and electrical cabling.
