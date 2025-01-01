Compact mini PC

September 2025 Fieldbus & Industrial Networking

Measuring 108 x 95 x 43 mm, weighing in at just 600g and with the added benefit of being AAEON’s first Intel Core-powered PICO-SEMI system capable of fanless operation, the PICO-MTU4-SEMI from Vepac Electronics is easily deployed as part of larger equipment setups or integrated as the central unit of smart robotics solutions such as AGVs, AMRs and drones requiring minimal maintenance.

With a dedicated NPU built into the PC’s Intel Core Ultra foundation, the PICO-MTU4-SEMI is able to offload inferencing tasks from its CPU and GPU, granting users a lower total system power draw. This also frees up compute resources to more efficiently handle tasks such as data preprocessing, peripheral device control and multitasking for lower overall operational latency. The PICO-MTU4-SEMI is also ErP-compliant, consuming less than 0,5 W in S5 mode for operational longevity.

With a host of on-device interfaces including dual LAN ports with IEEE 1588 precision time protocol support, dual USB 3.2 Gen 2, and dual COM ports for RS-232/422/485, the PICO-MTU4-SEMI is the ideal engine through which to channel the integrated AI functionality of the Intel Core Ultra platform for low power, sustained workloads. The system also offers expansion slots for both wireless and for storage modules via M.2 E and M-Keys respectively, making it the ideal engine through which to channel the integrated AI functionality of the Intel Core Ultra platform for low power, sustained workloads.

Credit(s)

Vepac Electronics





