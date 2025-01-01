Aon’s 2025 global cyber risk report
September 2025
IT in Manufacturing
Aon, a leading global professional services firm, has released its 2025 Cyber Risk Report, revealing that cyber events that cause reputation risks can result in an average of 27% drop in shareholder value, highlighting the growing financial and reputational stakes of cyber risk.
The findings build on Aon’s 2023 research, which showed that major cyber incidents led to an average 9% decline in shareholder value over the following year. This year’s report goes further, analysing more than 1400 global cyber events and identifying which types of attacks are most likely to evolve into reputation risk events and which can be the most damaging when they do.
“Cyber risk is no longer just a technology issue, it’s a boardroom issue,” says Brent Rieth, global cyber leader at Aon. “Our latest research underscores the importance of proactive risk mitigation. Organisations that invest in preparedness and resilience are far better positioned to avoid the reputational and financial fallout that can follow a cyber event.”
“Organisations are grappling to understand the level of cyber risk their business is faced with at executive committee and board level. As the threat landscape diversifies with new and developing technology, clients need to invest continuously in information security to counter these efforts, but often do so without fully understanding the return on security investment (ROSI). Resiliency is tantamount to an organisation’s ability to recover from a cyber incident, and it is essential to have a risk management and insurance solution in place that is built for purpose,” says Zamani Ngidi, business unit manager of M&A; and cyber solutions at Aon South Africa.
Zamani Ngidi, business unit manager of M&A and cyber solutions at Aon South Africa.
Some of the report’s key findings are:
• Of the 1414 cyber events analysed, 56 developed into reputation risk events, which are defined as cyber incidents that attract significant media attention and lead to a measurable decline in share price.
• Companies affected by these reputation risk events experienced an average shareholder value decline of 27%.
• Malware and ransomware attacks were the most likely to trigger reputational damage, accounting for 60% of all reputation risk events, despite making up only 45% of total cyber incidents.
• Five drivers of value recovery were identified as critical levers for mitigating reputational fallout: preparedness, leadership, swift action, communication and change.
The report also highlights the growing challenge of managing uninsurable risks. While cyber insurance can help transfer some financial exposure, reputation risk remains largely nontransferable, making proactive risk management and crisis response essential.
“As cyber threats grow more complex and interconnected, companies need a clearer view of their exposure, stronger alignment between cybersecurity and insurance strategies, and the tools to make better, data-driven decisions. Aon is uniquely positioned to support clients through these challenges,” added Rieth.
Aon’s 2025 Cyber Risk Report draws on proprietary data from the firm’s Cyber Quotient Evaluation, a patented global e-submission platform that streamlines the cyber insurance intake process and empowers organisations with actionable insights into their cyber exposures and insurability, helping them to strengthen both underwriting outcomes and cyber risk management strategies.
For more information contact Aon, 0860 100 404, [email protected], www.aon.co.za
Further reading:
Sustainable energy management
Siemens South Africa
IT in Manufacturing
Utilising its innovative ONE approach technology, Siemens provides complete transparency on resource consumption and offers data-driven optimisation recommendations for sustainable energy management.
Read more...
Paving the way for a carbon-neutral future in South Africa
IT in Manufacturing
At ABB Electrification, we believe the infrastructure of the future must do more than support daily operations, it must anticipate them. We are committed to building intelligent systems that connect and optimise infrastructure across sectors.
Read more...
Africa’s hidden AI advantage
IT in Manufacturing
Through my work implementing AI systems across three continents, I’ve become convinced that Africa’s unique context demands urgent AI adoption. Successful implementation requires local expertise to understand resource constraints as design parameters to create the innovations that make technology truly work under real-world conditions.
Read more...
Siemens Xcelerator empowers space-tech pioneer, Skyroot Aerospace
Siemens South Africa
IT in Manufacturing
Siemens Digital Industries Software has announced that Skyroot Aerospace, a leading private space launch service company in India, has adopted Polarion software from the Siemens Xcelerator portfolio to digitally transform its software development processes and enhance efficiency as it aims to accelerate access to space for its customers worldwide.
Read more...
Water is running out, is your ESG strategy ready?
IT in Manufacturing
Water is one of the most critical yet undervalued resources in modern business. Water stewardship asks businesses to understand their water footprint across the entire value chain and to engage with others who share the same water resources.
Read more...
Cybersecurity in 2025: Six trends to watch
Rockwell Automation
IT in Manufacturing
Rockwell Automation’s 10th State of Smart Manufacturing report finds that cybersecurity risks are a major, ever-present obstacle, and are now the third-largest impediment to growth in the next 12 months.
Read more...
The state of the smart buildings market in 2025
IT in Manufacturing
Smart buildings are entering a transformative phase, driven by sustainability goals, technological innovation and evolving user expectations. According to ABI Research’s latest whitepaper, the sector is undergoing a strategic overhaul across key areas like retrofitting, energy efficiency, data-driven operations and smart campus development.
Read more...
Digital twin for Bavaria’s National Theatre
Siemens South Africa
IT in Manufacturing
Siemens and the Bavarian State Opera are digitalising the acoustics in Bavaria’s National Theatre in Munich, Germany. The result is a digital twin that simulates sound effects, orchestral setups and venue configurations in a realistic 3D acoustic model so that musicians, the director and conductors can assess a concert hall’s acoustics even before the first rehearsal.
Read more...
How AI can help solve South Africa’s water crisis
IT in Manufacturing
Climate change, ageing infrastructure, pollution and unequal access are putting intense pressure on the country’s water systems. A powerful question arises: “Can artificial intelligence help us change course?”
Read more...
Backup has evolved, but has your strategy?
IT in Manufacturing
With cyber threats rising and compliance standards tightening, South African organisations are under growing pressure to revisit their data protection strategies. The era of treating backups as a box-ticking exercise is over.
Read more...