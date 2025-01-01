Editor's Choice
Analytical Instrumentation & Environmental Monitoring
Data Acquisition & Telemetry
Electrical Power & Protection
Enclosures, Cabling & Connectors
Fieldbus & Industrial Networking
Flow Measurement & Control
Industrial Computer Hardware
Industrial Wireless
IS & Ex
IT in Manufacturing
Level Measurement & Control
Maintenance, Test & Measurement, Calibration
Mass Measurement
Motion Control & Drives
News
Operator Interfaces, Switches & Relays
PLCs, DCSs & Controllers
Pneumatics & Hydraulics
Pressure Measurement & Control
SAIMC
SCADA/HMI
Sensors & Transducers
Smart Home Automation
System Integration & Control Systems Design
Temperature Measurement
Training & Education
Valves, Actuators & Pump Control


IT in Manufacturing



Print this page printer friendly version

New range of weight indicators

September 2025 IT in Manufacturing

Minebea Intec, a leading global manufacturer of industrial weighing and inspection technologies, is expanding the MiNexx product family and setting new standards in precision, connectivity and ease of use. The company is presenting three new, high-performance weighing indicators as the centrepiece and a new state-of-the-art MiNexx 3000 floor scale. Whether for manual weighing, automated processes or heavy-duty applications, the MiNexx weighing indicators offer a forward-looking solution for every industrial weighing requirement. The new indicators and weighing platforms combine technological excellence with maximum adaptability to individual process requirements. They are available immediately.

Whether in food production, the chemical industry or logistics, bench and floor scales are used wherever precise weight determination is a central component of manual or semi-automatic processes. They ensure efficient processes, enable consistent product quality and ensure that legal requirements are met. Powerful weight indicators are indispensable for the precise control of these weighing processes. They record and visualise weighing data, enable integration into control and ERP systems and control weighing processes of container, silo and truck scales. With the new MiNexx weighing indicators, Minebea Intec is specifically addressing the increasing demands for process reliability, IT compatibility and user-friendliness in industries.

Cybersecurity in accordance with IEC 62443

From simple weighing tasks to applications such as piece counting, filling or fill quantity control, the new MiNexx weight indicators offer customised solutions for a wide range of industrial requirements. They have an intuitive user interface with a large colour display and advanced functions for process optimisation.

A 3-level user management system that clearly regulates access rights and prevents tampering ensures maximum security. User roles and password settings can be individually configured, an important component of IT security in accordance with IEC 62443. “With these new weight indicators, we are enabling our customers to make their processes significantly more efficient and secure,” says Nils Hubrich, product manager at Minebea Intec. “Fast integration and reduced downtimes during operation are benefits, thanks to an initial startup workflow for easy setup, intuitive operation and high quality standards, including backup and data protection.”

The MiNexx C model was specially developed for installation in control cabinets and impresses with its compact design and flexible integration into existing systems. The MiNexx M and L weight indicators have a stainless steel housing with protection class IP69, and can be placed near the scales or mounted on the wall or on a tripod, depending on requirements. While MiNexx M is designed for compact applications with direct operation, MiNexx L is particularly suitable for networked industrial environments thanks to its extended interfaces.

Precision and flexibility

The new MiNexx 3000 floor scale impresses with a standard resolution of 60 000 dpi, a load capacity of up to 6 tons and a non-slip tear plate surface, ideal for demanding industrial applications. This combination ensures maximum safety and efficiency in daily use. Thanks to the high load capacity, the floor scale is perfect for heavy-duty applications such as weighing pallets, containers or big bags in the food, beverage and building materials industries, drums of chemicals in the chemical industry, and machine parts and components in the metalworking industry. The robust and easy-care design ensures a long service life, even under demanding conditions, and enables particularly easy cleaning of the interior thanks to the hinged load plate.

Another advantage is that the MiNexx® 3000 maximises process reliability and supports error prevention for increased resource conservation. “Thanks to its high resolution and reliable measuring accuracy, it minimises the risk of faulty batches, facilitates seamless traceability and reduces material losses, a clear contribution to sustainable production processes,” says Eren Sagdas, product manager at Minebea Intec.

MiNexx combines the highest level of safety, intuitive operation and modern networking for every weighing application. Whether bench, floor, container or truck scales, it provides companies with the perfect solution for individual requirements, and enables real increases in efficiency, maximum process reliability and sustainable progress.

For more information contact Minebea Intec, +49 151 6881492, [email protected], www.minebea.com




Share this article:
Share via emailShare via LinkedInPrint this page

Further reading:

Sustainable energy management
Siemens South Africa IT in Manufacturing
Utilising its innovative ONE approach technology, Siemens provides complete transparency on resource consumption and offers data-driven optimisation recommendations for sustainable energy management.

Read more...
Paving the way for a carbon-neutral future in South Africa
IT in Manufacturing
At ABB Electrification, we believe the infrastructure of the future must do more than support daily operations, it must anticipate them. We are committed to building intelligent systems that connect and optimise infrastructure across sectors.

Read more...
Africa’s hidden AI advantage
IT in Manufacturing
Through my work implementing AI systems across three continents, I’ve become convinced that Africa’s unique context demands urgent AI adoption. Successful implementation requires local expertise to understand resource constraints as design parameters to create the innovations that make technology truly work under real-world conditions.

Read more...
Siemens Xcelerator empowers space-tech pioneer, Skyroot Aerospace
Siemens South Africa IT in Manufacturing
Siemens Digital Industries Software has announced that Skyroot Aerospace, a leading private space launch service company in India, has adopted Polarion software from the Siemens Xcelerator portfolio to digitally transform its software development processes and enhance efficiency as it aims to accelerate access to space for its customers worldwide.

Read more...
Water is running out, is your ESG strategy ready?
IT in Manufacturing
Water is one of the most critical yet undervalued resources in modern business. Water stewardship asks businesses to understand their water footprint across the entire value chain and to engage with others who share the same water resources.

Read more...
Cybersecurity in 2025: Six trends to watch
Rockwell Automation IT in Manufacturing
Rockwell Automation’s 10th State of Smart Manufacturing report finds that cybersecurity risks are a major, ever-present obstacle, and are now the third-largest impediment to growth in the next 12 months.

Read more...
The state of the smart buildings market in 2025
IT in Manufacturing
Smart buildings are entering a transformative phase, driven by sustainability goals, technological innovation and evolving user expectations. According to ABI Research’s latest whitepaper, the sector is undergoing a strategic overhaul across key areas like retrofitting, energy efficiency, data-driven operations and smart campus development.

Read more...
Digital twin for Bavaria’s National Theatre
Siemens South Africa IT in Manufacturing
Siemens and the Bavarian State Opera are digitalising the acoustics in Bavaria’s National Theatre in Munich, Germany. The result is a digital twin that simulates sound effects, orchestral setups and venue configurations in a realistic 3D acoustic model so that musicians, the director and conductors can assess a concert hall’s acoustics even before the first rehearsal.

Read more...
How AI can help solve South Africa’s water crisis
IT in Manufacturing
Climate change, ageing infrastructure, pollution and unequal access are putting intense pressure on the country’s water systems. A powerful question arises: “Can artificial intelligence help us change course?”

Read more...
Backup has evolved, but has your strategy?
IT in Manufacturing
With cyber threats rising and compliance standards tightening, South African organisations are under growing pressure to revisit their data protection strategies. The era of treating backups as a box-ticking exercise is over.

Read more...










While every effort has been made to ensure the accuracy of the information contained herein, the publisher and its agents cannot be held responsible for any errors contained, or any loss incurred as a result. Articles published do not necessarily reflect the views of the publishers. The editor reserves the right to alter or cut copy. Articles submitted are deemed to have been cleared for publication. Advertisements and company contact details are published as provided by the advertiser. Technews Publishing (Pty) Ltd cannot be held responsible for the accuracy or veracity of supplied material.

Published by Technews

»  Dataweek Electronics & Communications Technology
»  Electronics Buyers' Guide (EBG)

»  Hi-Tech Security Solutions
»  Hi-Tech Security Business Directory

»  Motion Control in Southern Africa
»  Motion Control Buyers' Guide (MCBG)

»  South African Instrumentation & Control
»  South African Instrumentation & Control Buyers' Guide (IBG)



© Technews Publishing (Pty) Ltd | All Rights Reserved