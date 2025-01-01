New range of weight indicators

September 2025 IT in Manufacturing

Minebea Intec, a leading global manufacturer of industrial weighing and inspection technologies, is expanding the MiNexx product family and setting new standards in precision, connectivity and ease of use. The company is presenting three new, high-performance weighing indicators as the centrepiece and a new state-of-the-art MiNexx 3000 floor scale. Whether for manual weighing, automated processes or heavy-duty applications, the MiNexx weighing indicators offer a forward-looking solution for every industrial weighing requirement. The new indicators and weighing platforms combine technological excellence with maximum adaptability to individual process requirements. They are available immediately.

Whether in food production, the chemical industry or logistics, bench and floor scales are used wherever precise weight determination is a central component of manual or semi-automatic processes. They ensure efficient processes, enable consistent product quality and ensure that legal requirements are met. Powerful weight indicators are indispensable for the precise control of these weighing processes. They record and visualise weighing data, enable integration into control and ERP systems and control weighing processes of container, silo and truck scales. With the new MiNexx weighing indicators, Minebea Intec is specifically addressing the increasing demands for process reliability, IT compatibility and user-friendliness in industries.

Cybersecurity in accordance with IEC 62443

From simple weighing tasks to applications such as piece counting, filling or fill quantity control, the new MiNexx weight indicators offer customised solutions for a wide range of industrial requirements. They have an intuitive user interface with a large colour display and advanced functions for process optimisation.

A 3-level user management system that clearly regulates access rights and prevents tampering ensures maximum security. User roles and password settings can be individually configured, an important component of IT security in accordance with IEC 62443. “With these new weight indicators, we are enabling our customers to make their processes significantly more efficient and secure,” says Nils Hubrich, product manager at Minebea Intec. “Fast integration and reduced downtimes during operation are benefits, thanks to an initial startup workflow for easy setup, intuitive operation and high quality standards, including backup and data protection.”

The MiNexx C model was specially developed for installation in control cabinets and impresses with its compact design and flexible integration into existing systems. The MiNexx M and L weight indicators have a stainless steel housing with protection class IP69, and can be placed near the scales or mounted on the wall or on a tripod, depending on requirements. While MiNexx M is designed for compact applications with direct operation, MiNexx L is particularly suitable for networked industrial environments thanks to its extended interfaces.

Precision and flexibility

The new MiNexx 3000 floor scale impresses with a standard resolution of 60 000 dpi, a load capacity of up to 6 tons and a non-slip tear plate surface, ideal for demanding industrial applications. This combination ensures maximum safety and efficiency in daily use. Thanks to the high load capacity, the floor scale is perfect for heavy-duty applications such as weighing pallets, containers or big bags in the food, beverage and building materials industries, drums of chemicals in the chemical industry, and machine parts and components in the metalworking industry. The robust and easy-care design ensures a long service life, even under demanding conditions, and enables particularly easy cleaning of the interior thanks to the hinged load plate.

Another advantage is that the MiNexx® 3000 maximises process reliability and supports error prevention for increased resource conservation. “Thanks to its high resolution and reliable measuring accuracy, it minimises the risk of faulty batches, facilitates seamless traceability and reduces material losses, a clear contribution to sustainable production processes,” says Eren Sagdas, product manager at Minebea Intec.

MiNexx combines the highest level of safety, intuitive operation and modern networking for every weighing application. Whether bench, floor, container or truck scales, it provides companies with the perfect solution for individual requirements, and enables real increases in efficiency, maximum process reliability and sustainable progress.

For more information contact Minebea Intec, +49 151 6881492 , [email protected], www.minebea.com





