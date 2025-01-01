Würth Elektronik expands its power module series
September 2025
Electrical Power & Protection
Würth Elektronik has expanded its successful MagI³C-VDLM power module series with two new models. With output currents of 4 A and 5 A respectively, they further enhance the performance of the existing portfolio of compact DC/DC power supply modules.
The new modules are designed for input voltages from 4 to 36 V and come in a space-saving LGA-26 package (11 × 6 × 3 mm). They provide an output voltage from 1 to 6 V and, like all power modules in the MagI³C-VDLM series, integrate the essential components for a DC/DC power supply in a compact package: switching regulator with integrated MOSFETs, controller, compensation circuitry and a shielded inductor.
The power modules maintain high efficiency across the entire output current range by automatically switching between operating modes based on load requirements. They ensure minimal output ripple – ideal for precise and interference-sensitive applications. Typical applications include point-of-load DC/DC converters, industrial, medical, test and measurement equipment, or for supplying power to DSPs, FPGAs, MCUs, MPUs and interfaces.
Excellent efficiency
The MagI³C-VDLM modules achieve peak efficiencies of up to 96% and impress with their excellent EMC performance in accordance with EN55032 Class B / CISPR-32. Additional features include selectable switching frequencies, automatic PFM/PWM transition and a sync function for synchronising to individual clock frequencies.
For more information contact Würth Elektronik, +49 7942 945 5186, [email protected], www.we-online.com
Further reading:
The journey towards renewable energy in the Seychelles
Electrical Power & Protection
The Seychelles is committed to its ambitious goal of achieving net-zero carbon emissions by 2050. Recent technological advancements and strategic planning are steadily paving the way for a more sustainable future.
Read more...
High performance power distribution
Electrical Power & Protection
Hexagon Electrical plays an important role in enhancing efficiency and safety through the supply and support of a wide range of critical equipment for hazardous industrial and mining sectors in Africa.
Read more...
Navigating solar energy adoption
Electrical Power & Protection
Although South Africa’s enhanced solar tax rebate has ended, solar and energy storage solutions remain accessible and achievable. By taking a proactive and strategic approach, businesses can successfully lower their operational costs, mitigate power outages, and secure long-term energy independence.
Read more...
As wind energy gains momentum, lack of grid infrastructure remains a bottleneck
Electrical Power & Protection
Interest in wind energy has gained significant momentum in South Africa, opening up new opportunities for investment. However, lack of grid infrastructure could prove to be a stumbling block in unlocking this potential.
Read more...
Portable appliance tester
Vepac Electronics
Electrical Power & Protection
The new appliance tester from Vepac is the ideal tool for testing the safety of electrical appliances in accordance with DGUV regulation 3 and BetrSichV. It enables the precise measurement of protective conductor or touch current using the equivalent leakage current method.
Read more...
Is sustainability enough any more?
Electrical Power & Protection
With the planet’s resources stretched to the brink and no signs of improvement, it is time we look beyond sustainability and explore regenerative thinking and design.
Read more...
A simple guide to understanding the importance of IP ratings
Electrical Power & Protection
When selecting electrical products for industrial, commercial or even domestic use, it is crucial to consider how well they can withstand environmental factors like dust and water. This is where ingress protection (IP) ratings come into play.
Read more...
A milestone in electrical safety
ABB South Africa
Electrical Power & Protection
Celebrating a milestone in electrical safety, ABB proudly marks the 100-year anniversary of its revolutionary Miniature Circuit Breaker.
Read more...
The power of water
Editor's Choice Electrical Power & Protection
The Alpenglow Hy4 is the world’s first water-based hydrogen combustion engine, offering a convincing alternative to traditional battery-electric vehicles and established hydrogen fuel cell designs.
Read more...
Optimising purification for green hydrogen production
Parker Hannifin - Sales Company South Africa
Editor's Choice Electrical Power & Protection
Parker Hannifin delivers advanced purification and thermal management components that enhance green hydrogen production.
Read more...