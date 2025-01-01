Würth Elektronik expands its power module series

September 2025 Electrical Power & Protection

Würth Elektronik has expanded its successful MagI ³ C-VDLM power module series with two new models. With output currents of 4 A and 5 A respectively, they further enhance the performance of the existing portfolio of compact DC/DC power supply modules.

The new modules are designed for input voltages from 4 to 36 V and come in a space-saving LGA-26 package (11 × 6 × 3 mm). They provide an output voltage from 1 to 6 V and, like all power modules in the MagI ³ C-VDLM series, integrate the essential components for a DC/DC power supply in a compact package: switching regulator with integrated MOSFETs, controller, compensation circuitry and a shielded inductor.

The power modules maintain high efficiency across the entire output current range by automatically switching between operating modes based on load requirements. They ensure minimal output ripple – ideal for precise and interference-sensitive applications. Typical applications include point-of-load DC/DC converters, industrial, medical, test and measurement equipment, or for supplying power to DSPs, FPGAs, MCUs, MPUs and interfaces.

Excellent efficiency

The MagI ³ C-VDLM modules achieve peak efficiencies of up to 96% and impress with their excellent EMC performance in accordance with EN55032 Class B / CISPR-32. Additional features include selectable switching frequencies, automatic PFM/PWM transition and a sync function for synchronising to individual clock frequencies.

For more information contact Würth Elektronik, +49 7942 945 5186 , [email protected], www.we-online.com





