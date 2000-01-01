New RFID communication module

Further reading:

Siemens Digital Industries Software has announced that Briggs Automotive Company (BAC) will move to the Siemens Xcelerator portfolio of industry software and use it to develop the next generation of its single-seater road-legal race car, Mono.Utilising its innovative ONE approach technology, Siemens provides complete transparency on resource consumption and offers data-driven optimisation recommendations for sustainable energy management.For power grids, water supply networks and many industrial facilities, managing infrastructure in remote locations is a significant challenge. Omniflex discusses the requirements for remote monitoring equipment deployed in remote and harsh environments, and shares an example from the company’s work with a South African electricity supply company.When Sasol’s Secunda power plant in South Africa was looking for ways to improve productivity and maintenance responsiveness, it approached remote monitoring experts, Omniflex for real-time monitoring of its electrostatic precipitators across 17 substations.Senseca has introduced the driven LR35 data logger series based on LoRaWAN technology. They are specifically designed for situations where long-range transmission is required.Steinmüller Africa’s intelligent engineering services has expanded with the addition of the Elios 3 caged inspection drone to its fleet, enhancing inspection capabilities and reducing costs for power stations by reducing the need for human inspection services.Omniflex has completed a system upgrade for the switch-mode cathodic protection system installation protecting a premium residential precinct in Melbourne, upgrading its remote monitoring with 4G connectivitySiemens Digital Industries Software is making its AI-enhanced electronic systems design technology more accessible to small and mid-sized businesses with PADS Pro Essentials software and Xpedition Standard software.Namibia is one of the driest countries in sub-Saharan Africa, with an average annual rainfall below 250 mm. To address this challenge, the Namibia Water Corporation has employed one of southern Africa’s most powerful and well-proven telemetry solutions, designed and manufactured by SSE/Interlynx-SA.Tatra Trucks, a leading truck manufacturer in Czechia, has adopted the Siemens Xcelerator portfolio of industry software including Teamcenter software for product lifecycle management and the Mendix low code platform to help increase production volume and strengthen its ability to manufacture vehicles that meet specific customer requirements.