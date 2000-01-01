Siemens has introduced a groundbreaking solution for industrial automation to the market. The new RFID communication module, Simatic RF128C, enhances efficiency and flexibility, making it ideal for applications in the battery, electronics and semiconductor industries. The newly developed cyclic protocol allows for easy integration into various PLC systems, including those from third-party vendors. Symbolic tag fields can be conveniently managed via a web-based interface. Sleek in design, the module fits into any control cabinet seamlessly.
Next-generation road-legal race car. Siemens South Africa
IT in Manufacturing
Siemens Digital Industries Software has announced that Briggs Automotive Company (BAC) will move to the Siemens Xcelerator portfolio of industry software and use it to develop the next generation of its single-seater road-legal race car, Mono.
Sustainable energy management Siemens South Africa
IT in Manufacturing
Utilising its innovative ONE approach technology, Siemens provides complete transparency on resource consumption and offers data-driven optimisation recommendations for sustainable energy management.
Remote monitoring in remote and harsh environments Omniflex Remote Monitoring Specialists
Industrial Wireless
For power grids, water supply networks and many industrial facilities, managing infrastructure in remote locations is a significant challenge. Omniflex discusses the requirements for remote monitoring equipment deployed in remote and harsh environments, and shares an example from the company’s work with a South African electricity supply company.
Plant to control room visibility Omniflex Remote Monitoring Specialists
Industrial Wireless
When Sasol’s Secunda power plant in South Africa was looking for ways to improve productivity and maintenance responsiveness, it approached remote monitoring experts, Omniflex for real-time monitoring of its electrostatic precipitators across 17 substations.
Steinmüller Africa's drone technology
Industrial Wireless
Steinmüller Africa’s intelligent engineering services has expanded with the addition of the Elios 3 caged inspection drone to its fleet, enhancing inspection capabilities and reducing costs for power stations by reducing the need for human inspection services.
Upgrading Australia's first switch-mode CP installation Omniflex Remote Monitoring Specialists
Industrial Wireless
Omniflex has completed a system upgrade for the switch-mode cathodic protection system installation protecting a premium residential precinct in Melbourne, upgrading its remote monitoring with 4G connectivity
Advanced telemetry solutions
Editor's Choice Industrial Wireless
Namibia is one of the driest countries in sub-Saharan Africa, with an average annual rainfall below 250 mm. To address this challenge, the Namibia Water Corporation has employed one of southern Africa’s most powerful and well-proven telemetry solutions, designed and manufactured by SSE/Interlynx-SA.
Driving digital transformation in the truck industry Siemens South Africa
IT in Manufacturing
Tatra Trucks, a leading truck manufacturer in Czechia, has adopted the Siemens Xcelerator portfolio of industry software including Teamcenter software for product lifecycle management and the Mendix low code platform to help increase production volume and strengthen its ability to manufacture vehicles that meet specific customer requirements.
