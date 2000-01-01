Editor's Choice
New RFID communication module

September 2025 Industrial Wireless

Siemens has introduced a groundbreaking solution for industrial automation to the market. The new RFID communication module, Simatic RF128C, enhances efficiency and flexibility, making it ideal for applications in the battery, electronics and semiconductor industries. The newly developed cyclic protocol allows for easy integration into various PLC systems, including those from third-party vendors. Symbolic tag fields can be conveniently managed via a web-based interface. Sleek in design, the module fits into any control cabinet seamlessly.

To find out more visit www.tinyurl.com/7js5cd2n


Credit(s)

Tel: +27 11 652 2000
Email: [email protected]
www: www.siemens.co.za
Articles: More information and articles about Siemens South Africa


Further reading:

Next-generation road-legal race car.
Siemens South Africa IT in Manufacturing
Siemens Digital Industries Software has announced that Briggs Automotive Company (BAC) will move to the Siemens Xcelerator portfolio of industry software and use it to develop the next generation of its single-seater road-legal race car, Mono.

Read more...
Sustainable energy management
Siemens South Africa IT in Manufacturing
Utilising its innovative ONE approach technology, Siemens provides complete transparency on resource consumption and offers data-driven optimisation recommendations for sustainable energy management.

Read more...
Remote monitoring in remote and harsh environments
Omniflex Remote Monitoring Specialists Industrial Wireless
For power grids, water supply networks and many industrial facilities, managing infrastructure in remote locations is a significant challenge. Omniflex discusses the requirements for remote monitoring equipment deployed in remote and harsh environments, and shares an example from the company’s work with a South African electricity supply company.

Read more...
Plant to control room visibility
Omniflex Remote Monitoring Specialists Industrial Wireless
When Sasol’s Secunda power plant in South Africa was looking for ways to improve productivity and maintenance responsiveness, it approached remote monitoring experts, Omniflex for real-time monitoring of its electrostatic precipitators across 17 substations.

Read more...
Senseca introduces data loggers to meet long range transmission needs
Senseca Industrial Wireless
Senseca has introduced the driven LR35 data logger series based on LoRaWAN technology. They are specifically designed for situations where long-range transmission is required.

Read more...
Steinmüller Africa’s drone technology
Industrial Wireless
Steinmüller Africa’s intelligent engineering services has expanded with the addition of the Elios 3 caged inspection drone to its fleet, enhancing inspection capabilities and reducing costs for power stations by reducing the need for human inspection services.

Read more...
Upgrading Australia’s first switch-mode CP installation
Omniflex Remote Monitoring Specialists Industrial Wireless
Omniflex has completed a system upgrade for the switch-mode cathodic protection system installation protecting a premium residential precinct in Melbourne, upgrading its remote monitoring with 4G connectivity

Read more...
Siemens democratises AI-driven PCB design for small and medium electronics teams
Siemens South Africa IT in Manufacturing
Siemens Digital Industries Software is making its AI-enhanced electronic systems design technology more accessible to small and mid-sized businesses with PADS Pro Essentials software and Xpedition Standard software.

Read more...
Advanced telemetry solutions
Editor's Choice Industrial Wireless
Namibia is one of the driest countries in sub-Saharan Africa, with an average annual rainfall below 250 mm. To address this challenge, the Namibia Water Corporation has employed one of southern Africa’s most powerful and well-proven telemetry solutions, designed and manufactured by SSE/Interlynx-SA.

Read more...
Driving digital transformation in the truck industry
Siemens South Africa IT in Manufacturing
Tatra Trucks, a leading truck manufacturer in Czechia, has adopted the Siemens Xcelerator portfolio of industry software including Teamcenter software for product lifecycle management and the Mendix low code platform to help increase production volume and strengthen its ability to manufacture vehicles that meet specific customer requirements.

Read more...










