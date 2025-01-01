Editor's Choice
Analytical Instrumentation & Environmental Monitoring
Data Acquisition & Telemetry
Electrical Power & Protection
Enclosures, Cabling & Connectors
Fieldbus & Industrial Networking
Flow Measurement & Control
Industrial Computer Hardware
Industrial Wireless
IS & Ex
IT in Manufacturing
Level Measurement & Control
Maintenance, Test & Measurement, Calibration
Mass Measurement
Motion Control & Drives
News
Operator Interfaces, Switches & Relays
PLCs, DCSs & Controllers
Pneumatics & Hydraulics
Pressure Measurement & Control
SAIMC
SCADA/HMI
Sensors & Transducers
Smart Home Automation
System Integration & Control Systems Design
Temperature Measurement
Training & Education
Valves, Actuators & Pump Control


Motion Control & Drives



Print this page printer friendly version

World-class hoist maintenance

September 2025 Motion Control & Drives

In underground mining, hoists are among the most significant investments a company can make. These complex, heavy-duty machines are expected to perform under the most demanding conditions and, with the right maintenance, can remain productive for decades. However, without consistent and expert care, the consequences can be severe, from unexpected breakdowns to costly downtime and prolonged repairs.

ABB understands this reality better than most. That is why it has developed ABB Care for Hoisting, a service framework grounded in customer insight, operational data and a deep understanding of industry needs. This innovative programme is designed to help mining companies transition from reactive, or even preventive maintenance approaches, to a truly predictive model, maximising hoist performance, extending asset life and safeguarding operational continuity.

Henk Weideman, hoisting service manager at ABB, explains: “We have developed ABB Care for Hoisting in close partnership with customers who understand that effective hoist maintenance is not a cost, it is an investment in safety, uptime and long-term asset performance. This programme is about setting a new industry benchmark and helping our customers move from preventative to predictive maintenance strategies.”

To develop this service offering, ABB undertook a benchmark study of hoist maintenance practices across leading global mining companies. It was the first initiative of its kind, aiming to understand how the most successful operations manage the upkeep of their hoisting systems. The insights drawn from this global study revealed a direct link between proactive maintenance and hoist availability. Operations that employed proactive strategies achieved 15% greater equipment availability on average than those relying mainly on reactive maintenance.

The study went further to define a world-class maintenance standard for hoisting equipment. According to the findings, over 90% of maintenance activities in top-performing operations were scheduled, and not reactive. Despite the potential of predictive technologies, the use of continuous assessment techniques remained rare. To address this gap, ABB developed a roadmap for implementing predictive maintenance practices within mining operations, practices now embedded within the ABB Care for Hoisting framework.

ABB Care for Hoisting offers a flexible, tiered approach, allowing mining companies to choose the level of support best suited to their specific requirements. The entry-level plan, Hoist Care SOLO, provides essential maintenance coverage and support services such as 24/7 remote telephone assistance, annual OEM inspections, spare parts recommendations and lifecycle reporting. This plan serves as the foundation for all subsequent tiers.

Building on SOLO, the Hoist Care PROTECT plan introduces structured preventive maintenance which includes scheduled servicing of electrical powertrain components, mechanical parts and control and brake systems. It also provides a dedicated contract manager, ensuring a single point of contact for the customer.

For operations aiming to take a more technologically advanced approach, the Hoist Care SMART plan adds condition monitoring capabilities to the preventive maintenance services already in place. This includes the integration of ABB Ability Smart Hoisting software which collects and analyses data on key performance indicators to provide actionable insights into hoist performance and health.

The most comprehensive package, Hoist Care TOTAL, delivers the full suite of predictive digital services. It helps customers futureproof their hoisting systems by offering access to cutting-edge diagnostic tools, technology integration and strategic services such as availability-based contracts and obsolescence management. For those seeking even more, the optional TOTAL+ extension offers integrated rope availability and upgrade services, along with priority access to new rope technologies developed in collaboration with ABB.

Ultimately, hoist systems are far too valuable to neglect. The cost of unplanned downtime or premature replacement is simply too high. ABB Care for Hoisting provides a structured, strategic approach to hoist maintenance, designed not just to maintain performance, but to optimise it for the long term.


Credit(s)

Tel: +27 10 202 5000
Email: [email protected]
www: www.abb.com/za
Articles: More information and articles about ABB South Africa


Share this article:
Share via emailShare via LinkedInPrint this page

Further reading:

New generation soft starter ranges
Motion Control & Drives
Schneider Electric has launched its new generation Altivar ATS430 and ATS490 soft starter ranges in Anglophone Africa, the latest innovations in motor control technology.

Read more...
Machinery maintenance and the hidden cost of fuel adulteration
Motion Control & Drives
Fuel adulteration is one of the most insidious threats to industrial machinery, safety and environmental compliance. Craig FitzGerald, chief executive officer of ISO-Reliability Partners, discusses how this widespread issue undermines mechanical performance and operational safety, and also poses significant legal and financial risks.

Read more...
Sensorless control of brushless
Motion Control & Drives
Many applications would benefit from a brushless motor without a sensor. A method developed by maxon is now setting new standards for precision and reliability.

Read more...
Precise information in the cockpit with FAULHABER stepper motors
Motion Control & Drives
For the display of Bugatti’s upcoming luxury model, Tourbillon, something truly special will be presented. Instead of a digital version, the driver will see a genuine Swiss timepiece behind the steering wheel.

Read more...
Complete mine hoist systems
Motion Control & Drives
From friction to single and double drum hoists, ABB is a complete supplier of various types of mine hoist systems.

Read more...
Innovative braking technology for heavy-duty hoists
Motion Control & Drives
The electro-hydraulic disc brakes in the DX series from RINGSPANN have been re-engineered, and are proving to be a trendsetter in the holding and emergency stop systems in the hoists of heavy-duty and container cranes.

Read more...
Largest private wind farm in South Africa
Motion Control & Drives
The Witberg wind farm will prevent the emission of more than 420 000 tons of CO2 per year in 122 000 households in the Western Cape.

Read more...
The environmental benefits of correct lubrication storage
Motion Control & Drives
While selecting the right lubricant for an application is key, how that lubricant is stored between applications is an often overlooked but critical aspect of reducing contaminants in machinery across a plant or site.

Read more...
A milestone in electrical safety
ABB South Africa Electrical Power & Protection
Celebrating a milestone in electrical safety, ABB proudly marks the 100-year anniversary of its revolutionary Miniature Circuit Breaker.

Read more...
Sustainability is transforming fluid power
Editor's Choice Motion Control & Drives
Sustainability is reshaping the future of fluid power. With the growing demand for cleaner, more efficient technologies and tightening global regulations, fluid power systems are being re-engineered for higher efficiency, lower emissions and reduced material usage.

Read more...










While every effort has been made to ensure the accuracy of the information contained herein, the publisher and its agents cannot be held responsible for any errors contained, or any loss incurred as a result. Articles published do not necessarily reflect the views of the publishers. The editor reserves the right to alter or cut copy. Articles submitted are deemed to have been cleared for publication. Advertisements and company contact details are published as provided by the advertiser. Technews Publishing (Pty) Ltd cannot be held responsible for the accuracy or veracity of supplied material.

Published by Technews

»  Dataweek Electronics & Communications Technology
»  Electronics Buyers' Guide (EBG)

»  Hi-Tech Security Solutions
»  Hi-Tech Security Business Directory

»  Motion Control in Southern Africa
»  Motion Control Buyers' Guide (MCBG)

»  South African Instrumentation & Control
»  South African Instrumentation & Control Buyers' Guide (IBG)



© Technews Publishing (Pty) Ltd | All Rights Reserved