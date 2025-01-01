The silent risk inside data centres

In recent years, data centres have become prime targets for cybercriminals. While most attention is often placed on protecting IT infrastructure such as servers, routers and cloud connections, there is a hidden vulnerability that many organisations overlook: the operational technology (OT) inside their facilities. Power distribution units, UPS systems, switchgear and even circuit breakers are no longer ‘dumb’ devices. They are smart, connected and critical to keeping data centres running. Yet, these same communication interfaces that bring efficiency and visibility also open the door to cyber risks. A compromised relay or meter can be just as devastating as a hacked server, if not more so, because it threatens the very availability of power.
The business case for stronger cybersecurity has never been clearer. In the past five years, breaches have led not only to severe data loss, but also to substantial financial penalties and reputational damage. Forward-looking organisations now recognise that safeguarding the physical backbone of their digital operations is a corporate-level priority, not just an IT checklist item.
One of the most pressing challenges is scale. A single data centre may have thousands of OT devices, each requiring ongoing monitoring, firmware updates and vulnerability patching. Manual processes are no longer sustainable. Enterprises must turn to solutions that combine automation with embedded security, ensuring that every node in the network is built to resist attack.
Best practice is shifting toward continuous vulnerability scanning, alignment with international standards like IECnbsp;62443, and the adoption of configuration tools that make it practical for IT and OT teams to work together. With cyber threats evolving daily, a ‘set and forget’ mentality is no longer an option.
Ultimately, the future of data centre security lies in visibility, proactivity and resilience. By treating OT devices with the same level of scrutiny as IT systems, operators can close dangerous gaps before they are exploited. Those who act now will not only avoid costly disruptions but also strengthen trust with customers who depend on them for secure, always-on services.
Prefabricated data centres for an AI-focused future at the edge Schneider Electric South Africa
IT in Manufacturing
As AI technologies continue to advance, data centres are being pushed to the edge, reshaping their operations to meet daily demands. To meet the relentless demands of AI workloads at the edge, prefabricated data centre solutions offer a scalable, efficient and fast alternative to traditional builds.
Read more...Next-generation road-legal race car. Siemens South Africa
IT in Manufacturing
Siemens Digital Industries Software has announced that Briggs Automotive Company (BAC) will move to the Siemens Xcelerator portfolio of industry software and use it to develop the next generation of its single-seater road-legal race car, Mono.
Read more...Cybersecurity at a crossroads
IT in Manufacturing
here’s a growing unease in boardrooms, data centres and cabinet offices across South Africa. It’s not just about economic headwinds or political uncertainty, it’s about something quieter, more technical and yet just as dangerous - the rising tide of cyber threats.
Read more...World first simulation of error-correctable quantum computers
IT in Manufacturing
Quantum computers still face a major hurdle on their pathway to practical use cases, their limited ability to correct the arising computational errors. In a world first, researchers from Chalmers University of Technology in Sweden have unveiled a method for simulating specific types of error-corrected quantum computations.
Read more...Future-ready data centres
IT in Manufacturing
The white paper ‘Future-Ready Data Centres’ by Black & Veatch outlines how integrating sustainable design principles not only helps meet ESG goals but also ensures reliability, operational efficiency and business continuity in the face of climate change and growing digital demand.
While every effort has been made to ensure the accuracy of the information contained herein, the publisher and its agents cannot be held responsible for any errors contained, or any loss incurred as a result. Articles published do not necessarily reflect the views of the publishers. The editor reserves the right to alter or cut copy. Articles submitted are deemed to have been cleared for publication. Advertisements and company contact details are published as provided by the advertiser. Technews Publishing (Pty) Ltd cannot be held responsible for the accuracy or veracity of supplied material.