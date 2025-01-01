Editor's Choice
The silent risk inside data centres

September 2025 IT in Manufacturing

In recent years, data centres have become prime targets for cybercriminals. While most attention is often placed on protecting IT infrastructure such as servers, routers and cloud connections, there is a hidden vulnerability that many organisations overlook: the operational technology (OT) inside their facilities. Power distribution units, UPS systems, switchgear and even circuit breakers are no longer ‘dumb’ devices. They are smart, connected and critical to keeping data centres running. Yet, these same communication interfaces that bring efficiency and visibility also open the door to cyber risks. A compromised relay or meter can be just as devastating as a hacked server, if not more so, because it threatens the very availability of power.

The business case for stronger cybersecurity has never been clearer. In the past five years, breaches have led not only to severe data loss, but also to substantial financial penalties and reputational damage. Forward-looking organisations now recognise that safeguarding the physical backbone of their digital operations is a corporate-level priority, not just an IT checklist item.

One of the most pressing challenges is scale. A single data centre may have thousands of OT devices, each requiring ongoing monitoring, firmware updates and vulnerability patching. Manual processes are no longer sustainable. Enterprises must turn to solutions that combine automation with embedded security, ensuring that every node in the network is built to resist attack.

Best practice is shifting toward continuous vulnerability scanning, alignment with international standards like IECnbsp;62443, and the adoption of configuration tools that make it practical for IT and OT teams to work together. With cyber threats evolving daily, a ‘set and forget’ mentality is no longer an option.

Ultimately, the future of data centre security lies in visibility, proactivity and resilience. By treating OT devices with the same level of scrutiny as IT systems, operators can close dangerous gaps before they are exploited. Those who act now will not only avoid costly disruptions but also strengthen trust with customers who depend on them for secure, always-on services.


