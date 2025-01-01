Editor's Choice
Analytical Instrumentation & Environmental Monitoring
Data Acquisition & Telemetry
Electrical Power & Protection
Enclosures, Cabling & Connectors
Fieldbus & Industrial Networking
Flow Measurement & Control
Industrial Computer Hardware
Industrial Wireless
IS & Ex
IT in Manufacturing
Level Measurement & Control
Maintenance, Test & Measurement, Calibration
Mass Measurement
Motion Control & Drives
News
Operator Interfaces, Switches & Relays
PLCs, DCSs & Controllers
Pneumatics & Hydraulics
Pressure Measurement & Control
SAIMC
SCADA/HMI
Sensors & Transducers
Smart Home Automation
System Integration & Control Systems Design
Temperature Measurement
Training & Education
Valves, Actuators & Pump Control


SCADA/HMI



Print this page printer friendly version

New HMI panel PC series

August 2025 SCADA/HMI

Industrial computing giant, AAEON has released its OMNI-ADN series, a four-model collection of modular HMI panel PCs with display sizes ranging from 26 to 55 cm. Available from Vepac Electronics, the OMNI-ADN series is the first in AAEON’s HMI panel PC range powered by the Intel processor N-series platform, with each of its four models offering SKUs equipped with either the N50 or N97 Intel processor.

The OMNI-ADN series follows the same modular design as its predecessors, offering users the freedom to select different display sizes and upgrade or customise components based on project requirements. AAEON provides wide viewing angles of up to 178°, 90% light transmission, and up to 1920 x 1080 resolution visual displays on LCD or LED projected capacitive multitouch screens ranging from 26 to 55 cm. The series is equipped with a number of features conducive to deployment in various industrial computing markets, including wide power input ranges of 9 to 30 V, a temperature tolerance of -20 to 50°C and passive heat dissipation for fanless operation. It also offers a versatile collection of industrial interfaces with combinations suited to integration with both legacy and next-gen industrial machinery such as dual DB-9 ports offering RS-232/422/485, three RJ-45 ports running at 2.5 GbE speed, two 3.2 Gen 2 USBs, and an HDMI port for industrial displays.

There are multiple expansion options with support for 5G, Wi-Fi, and W WWAN via an M.2 3052 B-Key with Nano SIM slot and an M.2 2230 E-Key. For storage, the series has 6,3 cm SATA Drive Bay alongside a full-size mPCIe slot.


Credit(s)

Tel: +27 11 454 8053
Email: [email protected]
www: www.vepac.co.za
Articles: More information and articles about Vepac Electronics


Share this article:
Share via emailShare via LinkedInPrint this page

Further reading:

Power over Ethernet (PoE) injector for seamless deployment
Vepac Electronics Fieldbus & Industrial Networking
The Edimax GP-203IT from Vepac Electronics is a Power over Ethernet injector that not only delivers a cost-effective solution for power distribution, but also enables seamless deployment on the existing LAN infrastructure.

Read more...
Portable appliance tester
Vepac Electronics Electrical Power & Protection
The new appliance tester from Vepac is the ideal tool for testing the safety of electrical appliances in accordance with DGUV regulation 3 and BetrSichV. It enables the precise measurement of protective conductor or touch current using the equivalent leakage current method.

Read more...
Cost-effective industrial PoE injector
Vepac Electronics Fieldbus & Industrial Networking
The Edimax IGP-203IT from Vepac Electronics is an industrial PoE injector that not only delivers a cost-effective solution for power distribution, but also allows seamless deployment on an existing LAN infrastructure.

Read more...
Power over Ethernet splitter without electric cabling
Vepac Electronics Fieldbus & Industrial Networking
The GP-101ST Gigabit PoE (Power over Ethernet) Splitter from Vepac Electronics delivers both data and electrical power to non-PoE Fast Ethernet or Gigabit Ethernet-enabled products such as network cameras and wireless access points, using an Ethernet cable, without the need for power outlets and electrical cabling.

Read more...
DIN rail UPS series: DC reliability and availability in the smallest of spaces
Vepac Electronics Electrical Power & Protection
The power supplies with UPS function in the DCH series from Vepac Electronics are among the most compact of their kind and impress with their outstanding overload ability.

Read more...
HMI with maximum performance in the smallest of spaces
ifm - South Africa SCADA/HMI
Whenever clear communication, precision and performance in the smallest of spaces are required, the most compact member of ifm’s ecomatDisplay family is the perfect choice. The 11 cm HMI makes no compromises when it comes to human-machine interaction.

Read more...
Reduced machine downtime with advanced machine solutions
Omron Electronics SCADA/HMI
Omron’s advanced machine solutions provide groundbreaking technology that not only minimises downtime but also reduces service costs and ensures uninterrupted operation.

Read more...
Scale your operations control as you need
SCADA/HMI
Modern industrial operations, from a single machine to enterprise-wide systems, demand software which adapts to the task at hand while boosting efficiency,

Read more...
Maximum display performance in the smallest of spaces
ifm - South Africa SCADA/HMI
Whenever efficient communication, precision and performance in the smallest of spaces are required, the most compact member of the ecomatDisplay family is the perfect choice. This is a programmable, high-performance HMI display designed for mobile machines and installations.

Read more...
The new programmable graphic display for all industries
ifm - South Africa SCADA/HMI
The new 11 cm ecomatDisplay from ifm features 16,7 million colours, a high-resolution display with optical bonding and a powerful processor, all packed into a compact, robust housing.

Read more...










While every effort has been made to ensure the accuracy of the information contained herein, the publisher and its agents cannot be held responsible for any errors contained, or any loss incurred as a result. Articles published do not necessarily reflect the views of the publishers. The editor reserves the right to alter or cut copy. Articles submitted are deemed to have been cleared for publication. Advertisements and company contact details are published as provided by the advertiser. Technews Publishing (Pty) Ltd cannot be held responsible for the accuracy or veracity of supplied material.

Published by Technews

»  Dataweek Electronics & Communications Technology
»  Electronics Buyers' Guide (EBG)

»  Hi-Tech Security Solutions
»  Hi-Tech Security Business Directory

»  Motion Control in Southern Africa
»  Motion Control Buyers' Guide (MCBG)

»  South African Instrumentation & Control
»  South African Instrumentation & Control Buyers' Guide (IBG)



© Technews Publishing (Pty) Ltd | All Rights Reserved