New HMI panel PC series

Industrial computing giant, AAEON has released its OMNI-ADN series, a four-model collection of modular HMI panel PCs with display sizes ranging from 26 to 55 cm. Available from Vepac Electronics, the OMNI-ADN series is the first in AAEON’s HMI panel PC range powered by the Intel processor N-series platform, with each of its four models offering SKUs equipped with either the N50 or N97 Intel processor.

The OMNI-ADN series follows the same modular design as its predecessors, offering users the freedom to select different display sizes and upgrade or customise components based on project requirements. AAEON provides wide viewing angles of up to 178°, 90% light transmission, and up to 1920 x 1080 resolution visual displays on LCD or LED projected capacitive multitouch screens ranging from 26 to 55 cm. The series is equipped with a number of features conducive to deployment in various industrial computing markets, including wide power input ranges of 9 to 30 V, a temperature tolerance of -20 to 50°C and passive heat dissipation for fanless operation. It also offers a versatile collection of industrial interfaces with combinations suited to integration with both legacy and next-gen industrial machinery such as dual DB-9 ports offering RS-232/422/485, three RJ-45 ports running at 2.5 GbE speed, two 3.2 Gen 2 USBs, and an HDMI port for industrial displays.

There are multiple expansion options with support for 5G, Wi-Fi, and W WWAN via an M.2 3052 B-Key with Nano SIM slot and an M.2 2230 E-Key. For storage, the series has 6,3 cm SATA Drive Bay alongside a full-size mPCIe slot.

Credit(s)

Vepac Electronics





