New HMI panel PC series

Industrial computing giant, AAEON has released its OMNI-ADN series, a four-model collection of modular HMI panel PCs with display sizes ranging from 26 to 55 cm. Available from Vepac Electronics, the OMNI-ADN series is the first in AAEON’s HMI panel PC range powered by the Intel processor N-series platform, with each of its four models offering SKUs equipped with either the N50 or N97 Intel processor.
The OMNI-ADN series follows the same modular design as its predecessors, offering users the freedom to select different display sizes and upgrade or customise components based on project requirements. AAEON provides wide viewing angles of up to 178°, 90% light transmission, and up to 1920 x 1080 resolution visual displays on LCD or LED projected capacitive multitouch screens ranging from 26 to 55 cm. The series is equipped with a number of features conducive to deployment in various industrial computing markets, including wide power input ranges of 9 to 30 V, a temperature tolerance of -20 to 50°C and passive heat dissipation for fanless operation. It also offers a versatile collection of industrial interfaces with combinations suited to integration with both legacy and next-gen industrial machinery such as dual DB-9 ports offering RS-232/422/485, three RJ-45 ports running at 2.5 GbE speed, two 3.2 Gen 2 USBs, and an HDMI port for industrial displays.
There are multiple expansion options with support for 5G, Wi-Fi, and W WWAN via an M.2 3052 B-Key with Nano SIM slot and an M.2 2230 E-Key. For storage, the series has 6,3 cm SATA Drive Bay alongside a full-size mPCIe slot.
Power over Ethernet (PoE) injector for seamless deployment Vepac Electronics
Fieldbus & Industrial Networking
The Edimax GP-203IT from Vepac Electronics is a Power over Ethernet injector that not only delivers a cost-effective solution for power distribution, but also enables seamless deployment on the existing LAN infrastructure.
Read more...Portable appliance tester Vepac Electronics
Electrical Power & Protection
The new appliance tester from Vepac is the ideal tool for testing the safety of electrical appliances in accordance with DGUV regulation 3 and BetrSichV. It enables the precise measurement of protective conductor or touch current using the equivalent leakage current method.
Read more...Cost-effective industrial PoE injector Vepac Electronics
Fieldbus & Industrial Networking
The Edimax IGP-203IT from Vepac Electronics is an industrial PoE injector that not only delivers a cost-effective solution for power distribution, but also allows seamless deployment on an existing LAN infrastructure.
Read more...Power over Ethernet splitter without electric cabling Vepac Electronics
Fieldbus & Industrial Networking
The GP-101ST Gigabit PoE (Power over Ethernet) Splitter from Vepac Electronics delivers both data and electrical power to non-PoE Fast Ethernet or Gigabit Ethernet-enabled products such as network cameras and wireless access points, using an Ethernet cable, without the need for power outlets and electrical cabling.
Read more...HMI with maximum performance in the smallest of spaces ifm - South Africa
SCADA/HMI
Whenever clear communication, precision and performance in the smallest of spaces are required, the most compact member of ifm’s ecomatDisplay family is the perfect choice. The 11 cm HMI makes no compromises when it comes to human-machine interaction.
Read more...Maximum display performance in the smallest of spaces ifm - South Africa
SCADA/HMI
Whenever efficient communication, precision and performance in the smallest of spaces are required, the most compact member of the ecomatDisplay family is the perfect choice. This is a programmable, high-performance HMI display designed for mobile machines and installations.
While every effort has been made to ensure the accuracy of the information contained herein, the publisher and its agents cannot be held responsible for any errors contained, or any loss incurred as a result. Articles published do not necessarily reflect the views of the publishers. The editor reserves the right to alter or cut copy. Articles submitted are deemed to have been cleared for publication. Advertisements and company contact details are published as provided by the advertiser. Technews Publishing (Pty) Ltd cannot be held responsible for the accuracy or veracity of supplied material.