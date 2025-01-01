The journey towards renewable energy in the Seychelles

The Seychelles has long faced challenges in its journey towards renewable energy, primarily due to limited land availability, suboptimal wind resources and its reliance on heavy fuel oil and diesel. This dependency has resulted in some of the highest electricity tariffs in the world, placing strain on both the economy and its citizens.

Despite these constraints, the Seychelles remains committed to its ambitious goal of achieving net-zero carbon emissions by 2050. While the road ahead is not without obstacles, recent technological advancements and strategic planning are steadily paving the way for a more sustainable future.

Meaningful progress through solar and battery solutions

To date, affordable and effective solar and battery storage systems have opened up new possibilities for the archipelago, particularly in its high-end tourism sector. Recent solar and battery storage projects have helped some of the outer Seychelles islands reduce their reliance on diesel from 100% to around 20%, which is a significant milestone for a nation with such unique geographical limitations.

The progress that has been made with solar installations on the outer islands of the Seychelles is substantial. The combined efforts of private companies are notable in supporting the country’s carbon emission reduction goals. Sustainable Power Solutions (SPS) is the largest private investor in the Seychelles energy sector.

Navigating complex logistics

A key challenge in rolling out renewable energy infrastructure lies in the Seychelles’ geography. Of its 115 islands, only about 20 are inhabited and many are remote and require access to reliable power. Transporting equipment, fuel and personnel requires lengthy journeys over water, often in unpredictable conditions.

Despite these hurdles, the resilience of the country’s energy systems is notable. Local expertise has been built to manage and maintain off-grid energy installations, while remote monitoring technology ensures system performance can be assessed and optimised in real time, reducing the need for constant onsite intervention.



Creative solutions for land constraints

Another limitation is the lack of available land for large-scale solar projects, particularly on the larger inner islands. Floating solar projects can be an innovative solution, however, this comes with its own challenges. While still in development, these projects offer promising opportunities to increase renewable capacity without competing for scarce land resources.

Given the relatively small size of the Seychelles energy market and its demands, it makes sense to target high-consumption sectors like tourism, a big contributor to the economy. Successful solar and storage projects on multiple islands have demonstrated the potential for further expansion and impact.

For example, powering a high-end resort with a few megawatts of solar power and maintaining consistent performance with minimal interruptions is a testament to how far renewable technology has come, and it is reassuring to see such successful implementations.

The Islands Development Company’s efforts in transforming the outer islands into high-end destinations have indeed been remarkable. Its vision and management have driven major development, including the integration of solar energy into new projects. This not only supports carbon reduction goals but also enhances the green credentials of these resorts, making them more attractive to environmentally conscious tourists.

Renewable energy as a tourism asset

Globally, integrating renewable energy into the tourism experience has become a growing trend and the Seychelles is well positioned to embrace this. Resorts powered by solar and battery systems not only reduce operational costs and emissions, but also appeal to environmentally conscious travellers.

Examples from destinations, such as Kenya, show how solar systems can become part of the tourist experience, offering visitors firsthand insight into sustainable living. This approach not only raises awareness but also underscores the tangible benefits of renewable energy in everyday comforts, like keeping cool at night and having warm water.

A clear path forward

While challenges around logistics and land remain, the Seychelles is making meaningful headway in reducing its dependence on fossil fuels. A key enabler behind this progress is SPS, the largest private investor in the Seychelles energy sector. Through its investments in solar and battery storage projects across multiple islands, SPS continues to play a pivotal role in supporting the nation’s sustainability journey and reducing its reliance on imported diesel.

Through collaboration, innovation and smart prioritisation of sectors like tourism, the Seychelles continues to demonstrate how even geographically isolated nations can chart a viable path to sustainability.

