Axiom expands its hydraulic solutions with Powerstart piston accumulators
September 2025
Pneumatics & Hydraulics
Powerstart piston accumulators offer several engineering advantages that make them a smart choice for demanding hydraulic applications. Their flexible mounting orientation, whether vertical, horizontal, or angled, provides greater design freedom in compact or complex systems. Unlike bladder or diaphragm accumulators, they are designed to fail progressively rather than catastrophically, making them a safer option for high-stakes environments. The threadless construction eliminates common stress points, improving long-term durability and simplifying maintenance. Combined with superior materials and precision-engineered seals, these accumulators are built to perform reliably, even under high pressure or in harsh operating conditions.
Powerstart piston accumulators store the hydraulic oil under pressure provided by nitrogen gas. They are made of certified seamless hydraulic tubing for total safety.
Further benefits are:
• During severe over pressurisation, seals extrude to vent gas pressure prior to structural failure.
• The End-cap retention design prevents disassembly if the accumulator is pressurised.
• The protector plug’s quick-exhaust slot safeguards the operator during disassembly in the unlikely event of the valve core failing.
• The pre-charge valve is protected from damage.
• The unique piston T-seal cannot roll.
Driving innovation, delivering solutions
At Axiom Hydraulics, innovation is not just a value, it’s a practice. From investing in advanced manufacturing capabilities to curating a portfolio of premium international brands, we are constantly seeking new ways to deliver smarter, more efficient hydraulic systems. The company’s partnership with Powerworks is a direct reflection of this mindset: identifying cutting-edge technology and bringing it closer to the engineers and industries that need it most. Whether you’re designing for mining, marine, energy or general industrial applications, their technical team can support you with fit-for-purpose solutions, local stock availability and expert consultation.
Powerstart piston accumulators are now available through Axiom Hydraulics. Let their technical team help you take your hydraulic system to the next level.
For more information contact Axiom Hydraulics, +27 11 334 3068, [email protected], www.axiomsa.co.za
