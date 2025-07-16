SEW-EURODRIVE builds regional strength with Gqeberha expansion

August 2025 News

With the Eastern Cape firmly established as a hub for key industries such as automotive manufacturing, ports, agriprocessing and renewable energy, SEW-EURODRIVE is strengthening its presence in the region through an ongoing significant expansion of its facility in Gqeberha.

From this strategic base the company delivers world class drive, automation and motion control solutions tailored to the needs of local industry, backed by responsive service and deep technical expertise.

Phillip Steyn, SEW-EURODRIVE’s Gqeberha branch manager, says the investment is a reflection of both the company’s long-term commitment to the Eastern Cape and the growing role the region plays in South Africa’s industrial landscape. “The Eastern Cape province has always been a strategic priority for us,” he explains. “Our ongoing investment here is about more than infrastructure – it is about being closer to our customers, understanding their operations and being in a position to respond swiftly with strategic solutions.”

The new investment in a 2400 m² facility represents a substantial upgrade from the previous 850 m² space, significantly increasing local capacity. The expanded operation includes purpose-built assembly stations, dedicated painting and dispatch areas, and a comprehensive service centre. Equipped with overhead cranes that can handle drive units of up to 10 tons, the facility will also feature a high-pressure cleaning system and advanced electronic testing infrastructure to support local refurbishments and ensure equipment is returned to service in peak condition.

Steyn notes that the expansion is enabling faster turnaround times and enhanced support for customers. “We have moved from being a local service point to a fully-fledged regional hub,” he says. “We’re now able to hold more stock, assemble to order and carry out major repairs – all from Gqeberha.”

Further continued investments planned for 2025 include a dedicated experience centre where customers can interact with the latest Generation C mechatronic drive solutions, conduct energy studies and test new programmes in real-world conditions. This is part of SEW-EURODRIVE’s focus on providing intelligent energy-efficient solutions that support industrial performance and sustainability.

The branch also supports major industrial projects across the Eastern Cape including drive systems for fruit processing and packing plants, and upgrades at the local Coega IDZ ports. Its engineering team works closely with customers to develop application-specific solutions, supported by a strong aftermarket network and global logistics reach.

“SEW-EURODRIVE’s continued investment in our Gqeberha branch provides a well-resourced facility that allows us to serve customers from a strong local base. Our focus is on delivering efficiency, flexibility and innovation to power industrial success across the Eastern Cape,” concludes Steyn.

For more information contact SEW-EURODRIVE, +27 11 248 7000 , [email protected], www.sew-eurodrive.co.za





