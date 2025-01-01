Editor's Choice
Analytical Instrumentation & Environmental Monitoring
Data Acquisition & Telemetry
Electrical Power & Protection
Enclosures, Cabling & Connectors
Fieldbus & Industrial Networking
Flow Measurement & Control
Industrial Computer Hardware
Industrial Wireless
IS & Ex
IT in Manufacturing
Level Measurement & Control
Maintenance, Test & Measurement, Calibration
Mass Measurement
Motion Control & Drives
News
Operator Interfaces, Switches & Relays
PLCs, DCSs & Controllers
Pneumatics & Hydraulics
Pressure Measurement & Control
SAIMC
SCADA/HMI
Sensors & Transducers
Smart Home Automation
System Integration & Control Systems Design
Temperature Measurement
Training & Education
Valves, Actuators & Pump Control


IT in Manufacturing



Print this page printer friendly version

Quantum computing and its impact on data security: a double-edged sword for the digital age

August 2025 IT in Manufacturing

By Amritesh Anand, vice president and MD – Technology Services Group at In2IT Technologies.

Quantum computing is poised to redefine the boundaries of data security, offering groundbreaking solutions while threatening modern encryption’s foundations. For third-party IT providers, this duality presents both a challenge and an opportunity to lead organisations through one of the most significant technological transitions in decades.

The quantum threat: shattering classical encryption

At the heart of quantum computing’s disruptive potential lies its ability to solve complex mathematical problems exponentially faster than classical computers. Algorithms, like Shor’s algorithm, could crack RSA and elliptic curve cryptography (ECC), cornerstones of today’s internet security, in minutes. This capability isn’t theoretical, it’s a looming reality. Imagine a future where encrypted financial transactions, classified government communications or sensitive healthcare data stored today could be retroactively decrypted once quantum computers mature. For industries relying on long-term data confidentiality this creates a race against time to adopt quantum-resistant solutions.

The silent countdown to crypto-collapse

Governments and cyber adversaries are well aware of the ticking clock. Some states have already begun quantum research arms races, with some rumoured to be investing in “harvest now, decrypt later” strategies, collecting vast amounts of encrypted data in anticipation of future quantum breakthroughs. The trend poses an existential risk to industries like legal, finance and healthcare where long-term confidentiality is non-negotiable. Third-party IT providers must help clients understand that quantum threats are not years away; they are data decisions made today with consequences tomorrow.


Amritesh Anand, vice president and MD – Technology Services Group at In2IT Technologies

Building unbreakable defences

While quantum computing undermines classical encryption it also pioneers novel security paradigms. Quantum Key Distribution (QKD), for instance, uses the principles of quantum mechanics to create theoretically unhackable communication channels. Any attempt to intercept a QKD-secured message disrupts its quantum state, alerting both parties to eavesdropping. Similarly, post-quantum cryptography (PQC) leverages mathematical problems believed to be unsolvable even by quantum machines, such as lattice-based or hash-based algorithms. Hybrid approaches combining classical encryption with PQC offer transitional security, ensuring data remains protected even if one layer is compromised.

Bridging the expertise gap

Most organisations lack the in-house expertise to navigate this transition alone. Third-party IT providers are not just a resource, but a crucial ally in this journey, uniquely positioned to offer:

• Cryptographic audits and risk assessments: They help identify the vulnerabilities in existing systems such as reliance on RSA or ECC and prioritise high-risk data for immediate remediation.

• Implementation of quantum-resistant frameworks: Deploying hybrid encryption models (e.g., AES for bulk data paired with PQC-secured keys) and integrating QKD into network infrastructure.

• Crypto-agility solutions: Building adaptable systems that can seamlessly transition to new algorithms as standards evolve, futureproofing investments against rapid technological shifts.

For example, a healthcare provider might partner with IT experts to encrypt patient records using lattice-based cryptography, ensuring decades of compliance with privacy laws despite advancing quantum capabilities.

Tailored quantum roadmaps

Not every organisation will require the same path to quantum readiness. A telecom firm handling real-time data may prioritise QKD networks, while a law firm may focus on PQC for archival integrity. Third-party providers are key in crafting customised quantum migration plans, factoring in industry regulations, data sensitivity, system dependencies and operational timelines. These roadmaps align technological shifts with business priorities, ensuring that security enhancements are supported and not disrupt ongoing operations.

Overcoming practical challenges

Transitioning to quantum-resistant security isn’t without hurdles. Many PQC algorithms demand more computational resources, straining IoT devices or legacy systems. Third-party providers can mitigate this by optimising implementations for efficiency, such as leveraging hardware accelerators for lattice-based operations or designing phased rollout plans that balance security and performance. Additionally, they can orchestrate supply chain collaboration, ensuring partners and vendors adopt compatible encryption standards to prevent weak links.

Proactive adaptation

The quantum threat is not a distant sci-fi scenario. It is a reality, with some corporations already stockpiling encrypted data for future decryption. Organisations must act now to:

• Educate leadership: Securing executive buy-in for quantum readiness initiatives, emphasising regulatory and reputational risks.

• Adopt hybrid encryption: Layering classical and quantum-resistant methods to safeguard critical assets today.

• Invest in quantum literacy: Training IT teams to manage emerging tools like QKD and QRNGs (Quantum Random Number Generators (QRNGs), which enhance key generation security.

The competitive edge of early adoption

Beyond risk mitigation, early movers in quantum-resilient security gain a reputational edge. As data breaches grow costlier, clients and partners will increasingly favour businesses that can demonstrate post-quantum preparedness. From securing customer trust to meeting future compliance mandates, quantum readiness is more than technical hygiene – it is strategic positioning. For IT providers, this opens new opportunities to create value-added service offerings built around quantum security audits, compliance certifications and secure communication protocols.

Securing the future

Quantum computing’s impact on data security is inevitable, but its risks are manageable with foresight and collaboration. Third-party IT providers will be pivotal in guiding organisations through this transition, demystifying quantum mechanics, implementing robust defences and fostering crypto-agile ecosystems. By embracing quantum-resistant strategies today, businesses can turn a potential crisis into a competitive advantage, ensuring trust and resilience in the quantum era.

For more information contact In2IT Technologies, +27 11 054 6900,[email protected], www.in2itttech.com




Share this article:
Share via emailShare via LinkedInPrint this page

Further reading:

Prefabricated data centres for an AI-focused future at the edge
Schneider Electric South Africa IT in Manufacturing
As AI technologies continue to advance, data centres are being pushed to the edge, reshaping their operations to meet daily demands. To meet the relentless demands of AI workloads at the edge, prefabricated data centre solutions offer a scalable, efficient and fast alternative to traditional builds.

Read more...
Next-generation road-legal race car.
Siemens South Africa IT in Manufacturing
Siemens Digital Industries Software has announced that Briggs Automotive Company (BAC) will move to the Siemens Xcelerator portfolio of industry software and use it to develop the next generation of its single-seater road-legal race car, Mono.

Read more...
Cybersecurity at a crossroads
IT in Manufacturing
here’s a growing unease in boardrooms, data centres and cabinet offices across South Africa. It’s not just about economic headwinds or political uncertainty, it’s about something quieter, more technical and yet just as dangerous - the rising tide of cyber threats.

Read more...
Enabling a sustainable industrial organisation
IT in Manufacturing
This article explains the top sustainability trends and key actions that you can leverage to become a more sustainable organisation.

Read more...
Navigating discrete manufacturing in South Africa through digitalisation
IT in Manufacturing
South Africa’s discrete manufacturing sector faces mounting pressure from global competition, fragmented supply chains and outdated infrastructure. In this complex environment, digitalisation is a critical lever for survival, resilience and growth.

Read more...
Africa’s pragmatic approach to AI and how data centres are enabling it
Schneider Electric South Africa IT in Manufacturing
In Africa, the current AI momentum is driven by a fundamental need, building a resilient digital infrastructure that addresses the real-world challenges of the continent’s communities.

Read more...
World first simulation of error-correctable quantum computers
IT in Manufacturing
Quantum computers still face a major hurdle on their pathway to practical use cases, their limited ability to correct the arising computational errors. In a world first, researchers from Chalmers University of Technology in Sweden have unveiled a method for simulating specific types of error-corrected quantum computations.

Read more...
Platform to accelerate supply chain decarbonisation
Schneider Electric South Africa IT in Manufacturing
Schneider Electric has launched Zeigo Hub by Schneider Electric, a powerful new digital platform designed to help organisations decarbonise their supply chains at scale.

Read more...
Future-ready data centres
IT in Manufacturing
The white paper ‘Future-Ready Data Centres’ by Black & Veatch outlines how integrating sustainable design principles not only helps meet ESG goals but also ensures reliability, operational efficiency and business continuity in the face of climate change and growing digital demand.

Read more...
Sustainable energy management
Siemens South Africa IT in Manufacturing
Utilising its innovative ONE approach technology, Siemens provides complete transparency on resource consumption and offers data-driven optimisation recommendations for sustainable energy management.

Read more...










While every effort has been made to ensure the accuracy of the information contained herein, the publisher and its agents cannot be held responsible for any errors contained, or any loss incurred as a result. Articles published do not necessarily reflect the views of the publishers. The editor reserves the right to alter or cut copy. Articles submitted are deemed to have been cleared for publication. Advertisements and company contact details are published as provided by the advertiser. Technews Publishing (Pty) Ltd cannot be held responsible for the accuracy or veracity of supplied material.

Published by Technews

»  Dataweek Electronics & Communications Technology
»  Electronics Buyers' Guide (EBG)

»  Hi-Tech Security Solutions
»  Hi-Tech Security Business Directory

»  Motion Control in Southern Africa
»  Motion Control Buyers' Guide (MCBG)

»  South African Instrumentation & Control
»  South African Instrumentation & Control Buyers' Guide (IBG)



© Technews Publishing (Pty) Ltd | All Rights Reserved