Dynamic compressor control system with energy savings
August 2025
Pneumatics & Hydraulics
CompAir has launched Ecoplant, a dynamic, compressed air management solution that adjusts compressor parameters in real time, offering up to 30% reductions in energy costs and CO2 emissions.
Generating compressed air can be very energy intensive and many conventional control systems are not designed to adapt to fluctuations in air demand in real time. As a result, up to fifty% of compressed air can be wasted through inappropriate use and artificial demand, combined with failure to detect pressure drops or leaks.
Ecoplant is different. Using dynamic, AI-based control rather than static control, the system monitors key metrics throughout the network. It then adjusts compressor setpoints accordingly and selects the optimal operating configuration.
Ecoplant also allows easy identification of air leaks, which can then be isolated. Health insights can predict and warn of potential issues before they occur, helping to prevent costly downtime.
Remote, cloud-based monitoring
The cloud-based management solution combines intuitive predictive maintenance, generated by the algorithm and SaaS proactive analytics and controls. This enables operators to monitor issues from anywhere in the world.
Immediate maintenance alerts and one-click monitoring allow teams to respond quickly, helping to avoid costly downtime while realising cost savings through improved production efficiency.
Customised dashboard and reporting
By monitoring the compressed air system dynamically, operators can make better decisions based on improved data. In addition, Ecoplant is customisable to each site’s compressed air system needs, including monitoring energy consumption and operation.
Unlimited historical data is also readily available. Trends, such as periods of inactivity or lower demand can be tracked for the entire system or for individual processes or compressors. Simple comparisons between different periods can also be performed in a matter of seconds, all helping to monitor inefficiencies over time and take remedial action.
Andrea Milia, business development manager from CompAir said, “Over 70% of manufacturing facilities use compressed air systems, which typically represent between 10 to 30% of the site’s average annual electricity costs. Combined with equipment efficiencies, costly maintenance and poor air quality, generating compressed air can be costly. “With its dynamic control managed by machine learning, Ecoplant offers a new approach for operators to monitor and manage their compressed air system remotely, helping save maintenance costs and avoid equipment downtime.”
An annual value calculator is available on the company’s website to help operators calculate predicted compressed air system savings by installing Ecoplant in their facility.
For more information contact Edson Evers, +44 178 525 5146, [email protected], www.compair.com/en/products/ecoplant/
Further reading:
Festo commits to a greener industrial future by driving sustainability and energy efficiency
Festo South Africa
Pneumatics & Hydraulics
As the world is facing significant ecological, social and economic challenges, Festo is taking proactive responsibility. Their goal is to contribute to a more sustainable future through the development of innovative technologies and responsible actions.
Read more...
Is your compressed air system sustainable?
Artic Driers International
Pneumatics & Hydraulics
We are all aware that compressed air is an expensive source of motive power, but do we actually know what the cost is?
Read more...
Versatile next-generation coaxial seal
Pneumatics & Hydraulics
John Crane, a global leader in rotating equipment solutions, has launched the Type 93AX coaxial separation seal, a next generation dry gas sealing solution engineered to help customers reduce emissions, improve equipment reliability, and lower operational costs.
Read more...
Innovate, accelerate, dominate
Festo South Africa
Editor's Choice Pneumatics & Hydraulics
Festo’s latest innovations, revealed through the Ramp Up Campaign, offer a blueprint for performance excellence, using the anatomy of a race car as an analogy to simplify and powerfully communicate how their technologies address industry challenges.
Read more...
It’s full steam ahead for SKF’s sustainable leak detection solution
SKF South Africa
Pneumatics & Hydraulics
One of SKF’s key customers based in Cape Town, which depends on steam systems for its production processes, was facing costly challenges related to high energy consumption and excessive maintenance hours. SKF recommended the TKSU 10 ultrasonic leak detector as a more streamlined, user-friendly alternative.
Read more...
The smart way to protect hydraulic and pneumatic cylinder rods
Pneumatics & Hydraulics
Many industries replace hydraulic cylinders instead of preventing their premature wear. Seal Saver presents a smarter solution by protecting hydraulic and pneumatic cylinder rods from the start.
Read more...
Industrial acoustic imaging tool
Comtest
Pneumatics & Hydraulics
Comtest offers the Fluke ii Industrial Acoustic Imager series, a hand-held, easy-to-use tool that visualises sounds coming from small leaks in compressed air, gas and vacuum systems.
Read more...
Servo motor series for explosive environments with expanded certification
Pneumatics & Hydraulics
Parker Hannifin’s ongoing commitment to safety and performance in hazardous environments is evident in the new certifications and product improvements for its EY and EX servo motor series.
Read more...
Precision matters: Unravelling the intricacies of hydraulic cylinder honing
Pneumatics & Hydraulics
This article dives into the intricacies of hydraulic cylinder honing, shedding light on its significance, process and the technology behind achieving unparalleled precision.
Read more...
The six pillars of hydraulic system health
Hydrasales
Pneumatics & Hydraulics
Hydrasales, a leader in hydraulic and lube oil industry solutions, offers an extensive range of condition monitoring products designed to safeguard your systems. Here are six essential checks for hydraulic system health to keep your systems in optimal shape.
Read more...