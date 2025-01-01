Dynamic compressor control system with energy savings

August 2025 Pneumatics & Hydraulics

CompAir has launched Ecoplant, a dynamic, compressed air management solution that adjusts compressor parameters in real time, offering up to 30% reductions in energy costs and CO 2 emissions.

Generating compressed air can be very energy intensive and many conventional control systems are not designed to adapt to fluctuations in air demand in real time. As a result, up to fifty% of compressed air can be wasted through inappropriate use and artificial demand, combined with failure to detect pressure drops or leaks.

Ecoplant is different. Using dynamic, AI-based control rather than static control, the system monitors key metrics throughout the network. It then adjusts compressor setpoints accordingly and selects the optimal operating configuration.

Ecoplant also allows easy identification of air leaks, which can then be isolated. Health insights can predict and warn of potential issues before they occur, helping to prevent costly downtime.

Remote, cloud-based monitoring

The cloud-based management solution combines intuitive predictive maintenance, generated by the algorithm and SaaS proactive analytics and controls. This enables operators to monitor issues from anywhere in the world.

Immediate maintenance alerts and one-click monitoring allow teams to respond quickly, helping to avoid costly downtime while realising cost savings through improved production efficiency.

Customised dashboard and reporting

By monitoring the compressed air system dynamically, operators can make better decisions based on improved data. In addition, Ecoplant is customisable to each site’s compressed air system needs, including monitoring energy consumption and operation.

Unlimited historical data is also readily available. Trends, such as periods of inactivity or lower demand can be tracked for the entire system or for individual processes or compressors. Simple comparisons between different periods can also be performed in a matter of seconds, all helping to monitor inefficiencies over time and take remedial action.

Andrea Milia, business development manager from CompAir said, “Over 70% of manufacturing facilities use compressed air systems, which typically represent between 10 to 30% of the site’s average annual electricity costs. Combined with equipment efficiencies, costly maintenance and poor air quality, generating compressed air can be costly. “With its dynamic control managed by machine learning, Ecoplant offers a new approach for operators to monitor and manage their compressed air system remotely, helping save maintenance costs and avoid equipment downtime.”

An annual value calculator is available on the company’s website to help operators calculate predicted compressed air system savings by installing Ecoplant in their facility.

For more information contact Edson Evers, +44 178 525 5146 , [email protected], www.compair.com/en/products/ecoplant/





