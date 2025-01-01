High performance power distribution

Hexagon Electrical plays an important role in enhancing efficiency and safety through the supply and support of a wide range of critical equipment for hazardous industrial and mining sectors in Africa.





“Our team focuses on the design and manufacture of specialised equipment that meets specific control and switching needs to help manage energy distribution, improve efficiency and enhance reliability of electrical systems,” says David Dyce, CEO of Hexagon Electrical. “The company’s non-flameproof and flameproof panels, motor control centres (MCCs) and switchgear are customised to ensure seamless and efficient operations in all conditions.”

He explains that because enclosures and switchgear are crucial to the reliability and safety of electrical systems, Hexagon Electrical systems are designed and tested to the highest industry standards, ensuring adherence to stringent quality specifications and safety regulations for a specific installation. “As part of our team’s commitment to ensuring quality and durability of every system, robust materials and advanced technology ensure a safe power distribution solution that ensures optimum safety and offers extended service life,” he continues.

Hexagon Electrical’s enclosures are designed and manufactured for use in any environment, including severely corrosive environments like the chemical and petrochemical, mining and quarrying, general engineering and marine industries.

The team also manufactures and reconditions intrinsically safe (IS) and flameproof enclosures for specific hazardous applications, ranging from Zone 1 to Zone 22. Services also include the design, manufacture and wiring of new enclosures and the repair of existing units. Specialists can also do modifications, redesigning and recertification to meet exact customer requirements and industry standards.

The company’s air-insulated or gas-insulated switchgear products are engineered to optimise power distribution, ensure seamless operation, reduce downtime and maximise productivity. Its inhouse auxiliary products include flameproof 5-series and 6-series forged cable glands, available in a straight and angle design, a range of flameproof buttons, flameproof E-Stop stations, emergency pulleys and control stations.

The company’s MCCs incorporate intelligent features and user-friendly interfaces to achieve optimal motor control and smooth operations. These advanced MCCs are designed for precision and durability, providing seamless control and dependable monitoring of motors in demanding industrial, engineering and mining processes.

Hexagon Electrical’s enclosures and switchgear work together to create a safe, reliable and efficient electrical environment. These robust systems are enhanced by a full range of motors and transformers, ventilation fans, scrubber fans and auxiliary equipment, developed for dependable operation and extended service life in harsh conditions.

For more information contact David Dyce, Hexagon Electrical, +27 86 110 6520 , [email protected], www.hexelect.co.za





