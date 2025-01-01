Editor's Choice
Navigating discrete manufacturing in South Africa through digitalisation

August 2025 IT in Manufacturing

By De?Wet?Joubert, operations and strategic projects director, RS South Africa.

South Africa’s discrete manufacturing sector, which includes industries such as automotive, electronics, rail and aerospace, faces mounting pressure from global competition, fragmented supply chains and outdated infrastructure. In this complex environment, digitalisation is emerging not as a future consideration, but as a critical lever for survival, resilience and growth.

Manufacturers are grappling with inconsistent supply chains where limited visibility can halt entire operations. In discrete environments where the failure to procure even a single component can delay or derail entire production runs, real-time supply chain data is no longer a luxury, it is a necessity.

By integrating IIoT sensors, smart data loggers and blockchain-enabled tracking platforms, manufacturers can transform disjointed supply chains into agile ecosystems. This transition can be supported with industrial communication modules, IIoT gateways and advanced inventory management tools, all available through RS South Africa’s extensive digital platform.

Modernising infrastructure doesn’t require a full-scale overhaul. Legacy equipment such as traditional PLCs and HMIs are not obstacles, but opportunities for optimisation. With retrofit solutions like PLCs (e.g., Siemens LOGO! 8 and Allen-Bradley Micro800), signal converters and edge computing devices, manufacturers can equip existing machinery with smart capabilities. These upgrades extend equipment lifecycles and build toward fully connected environments without requiring massive capital expenditure.

Alongside this technology imperative, there is an urgent need to address the South African skills gap. National research shows that many South African manufacturers remain at the early stages of Industry 4.0 readiness, with a particular deficit in digital and systems integration skills.


De?Wet?Joubert, operations and strategic projects director, RS South Africa.

To meaningfully close South Africa’s industrial skills gap, we must strengthen collaboration between higher education and industry. Universities are making great strides in incorporating real-world scenarios and advanced technologies into their programmes, but industry must also play a more active role in embedding its requirements at grassroots level. At RS South Africa, we support this through technical enablement and educational outreach, from providing Arduino and automation kits to funding student-led projects. Combined with STEM engagement and soft skills development these efforts help bridge the gap between academic learning and industry expectations, equipping future engineers with the tools and confidence to lead.

A cornerstone of effective digital transformation is real-time decision making, which is enabled by robust manufacturing operations management (MOM) systems as a framework. Its implementation can be supported by offering plant monitoring hardware, data acquisition systems and panel PCs capable of displaying live dashboards. These systems streamline operations and reduce waste, while also enabling quality control, predictive maintenance and compliance tracking.

Digitalisation is also a powerful tool for building resilience and sustainability. With South Africa facing ongoing energy constraints and growing ESG expectations, manufacturers are under pressure to operate leaner and smarter. The role of predictive analytics and IIoT-enabled systems in monitoring energy usage, scheduling maintenance and automating efficiency improvements needs to be emphasised. Products such as power meters, energy monitoring kits, smart relays and sensor-driven HVAC systems support manufacturers in meeting these efficiency and compliance goals.

One of the standout examples of local transformation is the Gibela rail manufacturing facility in Gauteng. Through automation, local supplier development and workforce training, the site has achieved high levels of local content and productivity. Such projects are proof that digitalisation, combined with long-term investment in people and technology, can drive inclusive and competitive industrial growth. Components essential to such advanced environments include control panels, terminal blocks, protective relays and advanced safety switches.

For example, RS South Africa’s framework for enabling digital transformation in discrete manufacturing is grounded in five key pillars: retrofitting legacy equipment with intelligent controls; delivering experiential, industry-aligned training; integrating MOM systems for real-time operational insight; deploying IIoT solutions across plant and supply chains; and ensuring executive-level commitment to sustained innovation.

In a time of global industrial acceleration, South African manufacturers that fail to adopt digital tools risk being outpaced by more connected and agile competitors. Digitalisation is no longer optional, it is essential. It offers the tools to improve productivity, build resilience, drive sustainability and unlock new economic opportunities for the country’s industrial sector.

By partnering with manufacturers and suppliers on this journey, we remain committed to shaping the future of African manufacturing, supporting a shift from isolated to integrated systems, from reactive to predictive operations, and from traditional labour-driven methods to data-led intelligence.

Twitter: twitter.com/RSOnlineSA

LinkedIn: www.linkedin.com/company/rs-south-africa

Facebook: www.facebook.com/rssouthafrica

For more information contact RS South Africa, +27 11 691 9300, [email protected], za.rs-online.com




