Proven drive technology solutions for the sugar industry

August 2025 Motion Control & Drives

As the South African sugar industry continues to optimise efficiency, uptime and sustainability across cane handling, processing and refining, SEW-EURODRIVE is helping drive this momentum with its world-class drive technology and local service support.

With decades of experience across the agricultural and agro-processing sectors, SEW-EURODRIVE’s core offering to the sugar industry includes its trusted 7 series R, F, K and S gearboxes, coupled with energy efficient DRN IE3 motors. For high demand applications, its robust range of SEW Industrial Gear units delivers the torque and reliability required in critical operations such as cane crushing, conveying and drying.

“Sugar mills operate in harsh high-load environments where drive system reliability is paramount,” says Cliffton Bridge, branch manager at SEW-EURODRIVE SA KZN. “We take great care in selecting the right gear motor for each application, using appropriate service factors to prevent premature failures and ensure long term performance.”

As the sugar industry intensifies its focus on energy efficiency, SEW-EURODRIVE’s IE3 motors have long set the standard. The company has exclusively supplied these high efficiency motors for more than eight years. This is well ahead of the Minimum Energy Performance Standards (MEPS) legislation that came into effect in June 2025.


Cliffton Bridge, branch manager at SEW-EURODRIVE SA KZN.

“Many of our customers have peace of mind knowing that their operations already meet the latest energy efficiency benchmarks,” he notes. “SEW-EURODRIVE has always prioritised sustainability and cost saving through technology.”

Just as vital as product performance is responsive support, especially for an industry that runs around the clock. SEW-EURODRIVE’s regional plant in Durban, together with its national network, ensures 24/7 technical assistance and rapid turnaround on assembly, spares and service.

“We know how costly downtime can be for sugar producers. That is why we invest in local capabilities to get our customers back online as quickly as possible,” Bridge says.

At the South African Sugar Technologists’ Association (SASTA) Conference and Exhibition, SEW-EURODRIVE showcased its standard geared motor range, widely used across South African sugar mills, and also selected SEW industrial gear units and drive models. “SASTA is not only a platform to display our technology,” Bridge continues. “It is also about showcasing our people, our commitment and the level of professionalism we bring to every customer relationship.”

With a proven track record and a focus on continuous improvement, SEW-EURODRIVE remains a trusted partner to the sugar industry, powering performance from cane field to refinery.

Linkedin: www.linkedin.com/company/SEW-EURODRIVE-sa/

Facebook: www.facebook.com/SEWEurodriveSA

Instagram: www.instagram.com/seweurodrivesa/


Tel: +27 11 248 7000
Email: [email protected]
www: www.sew-eurodrive.co.za
