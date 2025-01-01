Proven drive technology solutions for the sugar industry

As the South African sugar industry continues to optimise efficiency, uptime and sustainability across cane handling, processing and refining, SEW-EURODRIVE is helping drive this momentum with its world-class drive technology and local service support.
With decades of experience across the agricultural and agro-processing sectors, SEW-EURODRIVE’s core offering to the sugar industry includes its trusted 7 series R, F, K and S gearboxes, coupled with energy efficient DRN IE3 motors. For high demand applications, its robust range of SEW Industrial Gear units delivers the torque and reliability required in critical operations such as cane crushing, conveying and drying.
“Sugar mills operate in harsh high-load environments where drive system reliability is paramount,” says Cliffton Bridge, branch manager at SEW-EURODRIVE SA KZN. “We take great care in selecting the right gear motor for each application, using appropriate service factors to prevent premature failures and ensure long term performance.”
As the sugar industry intensifies its focus on energy efficiency, SEW-EURODRIVE’s IE3 motors have long set the standard. The company has exclusively supplied these high efficiency motors for more than eight years. This is well ahead of the Minimum Energy Performance Standards (MEPS) legislation that came into effect in June 2025.
Cliffton Bridge, branch manager at SEW-EURODRIVE SA KZN.
“Many of our customers have peace of mind knowing that their operations already meet the latest energy efficiency benchmarks,” he notes. “SEW-EURODRIVE has always prioritised sustainability and cost saving through technology.”
Just as vital as product performance is responsive support, especially for an industry that runs around the clock. SEW-EURODRIVE’s regional plant in Durban, together with its national network, ensures 24/7 technical assistance and rapid turnaround on assembly, spares and service.
“We know how costly downtime can be for sugar producers. That is why we invest in local capabilities to get our customers back online as quickly as possible,” Bridge says.
At the South African Sugar Technologists’ Association (SASTA) Conference and Exhibition, SEW-EURODRIVE showcased its standard geared motor range, widely used across South African sugar mills, and also selected SEW industrial gear units and drive models. “SASTA is not only a platform to display our technology,” Bridge continues. “It is also about showcasing our people, our commitment and the level of professionalism we bring to every customer relationship.”
With a proven track record and a focus on continuous improvement, SEW-EURODRIVE remains a trusted partner to the sugar industry, powering performance from cane field to refinery.
Read more...These robots crawl into every nook and cranny DNH Tradeserve t/a DNH Technologies
Motion Control & Drives
Inuktun's small crawler robot magnetically sticks to metal walls and is able to move in all directions. It carries cameras, sensors and tools for inspection or maintenance work in tight pipes and on the outer hulls of tanks or ships. All crawler modules and cameras are equipped with brushed DC motors from Swiss drive specialist, maxon using various motor-gearhead combinations.
Read more...Sustainability is transforming fluid power
Editor's Choice Motion Control & Drives
Sustainability is reshaping the future of fluid power. With the growing demand for cleaner, more efficient technologies and tightening global regulations, fluid power systems are being re-engineered for higher efficiency, lower emissions and reduced material usage.
Read more...Demystifying demulsifier additives Wearcheck
Motion Control & Drives
Water is one of the most destructive contaminants in lubricants. Demulsifier additives prevent the formation of a stable oil-water mixture or an emulsion by changing the interfacial tension of the oil so that water will coalesce and separate more readily from the oil.
Read more...Speeding up warehouse automation Rockwell Automation
Editor's Choice Motion Control & Drives
Bastian Solutions designs and delivers world-class material handling systems. The company was engaged by a high-end global fashion brand to implement a new warehouse system. Bastian used Rockwell Automation Emulate3D digital twin software to test the system before it was installed and went live.
Read more...Next-generation homebuilding Beckhoff Automation
Editor's Choice Motion Control & Drives
Promise Robotics, a Canadian startup is reinventing prefabrication. Advanced automation technology from Beckhoff and AI control a robotic solution for efficient prefabrication. As a result, onsite assembly becomes up to 70% faster.
While every effort has been made to ensure the accuracy of the information contained herein, the publisher and its agents cannot be held responsible for any errors contained, or any loss incurred as a result. Articles published do not necessarily reflect the views of the publishers. The editor reserves the right to alter or cut copy. Articles submitted are deemed to have been cleared for publication. Advertisements and company contact details are published as provided by the advertiser. Technews Publishing (Pty) Ltd cannot be held responsible for the accuracy or veracity of supplied material.