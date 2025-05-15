Platform to accelerate supply chain decarbonisation

Schneider Electric has launched Zeigo Hub, a powerful new digital platform designed to help organisations decarbonise their supply chains at scale. This innovative solution marks a significant step forward in enabling companies to meet their Scope 3 emissions targets and advance toward net-zero goals with confidence and clarity.

Global supply chains face increasing pressure from customers, regulators and other stakeholders to report, disclose and act on emissions. Zeigo Hub addresses this increasing need for progress and transparency by offering a modular, action-oriented approach to sustainability. The platform empowers organisations to engage suppliers of all sizes, track emissions across multiple supplier tiers and drive measurable results through education, tools and expert support.

“A decarbonised supply chain is no longer a ‘nice to have’, it’s a strategic imperative,” said Laura Eve, VP of SaaS sustainability solutions at Schneider Electric. “With Zeigo Hub, we’re equipping companies with the tools and insights they need to transform their supply chains into engines of sustainable resilience.”

A new era of supplier engagement and innovation

Zeigo Hub is built to empower supplier participation at every stage of the sustainability journey, no matter their size, maturity or experience. The platform removes traditional barriers to engagement with guided onboarding, a streamlined user interface, and built-in educational tools that help suppliers immediately begin calculating and managing their emissions. Unlike static data capture tools, Zeigo Hub fosters two-way collaboration through tailored learning pathways, decarbonisation toolkits and benchmarking dashboards. This creates a dynamic, accessible environment where suppliers can take informed, measurable action and sponsors can scale impact across their supply chain.

The platform’s robust analytics engine provides real-time visibility into supplier engagement, emissions trends and progress toward science-based targets. Data is structured to support CDP, CSRD and TCFD disclosures and internal sustainability reporting, ensuring transparency and alignment with global standards.

Every supplier invited to Zeigo Hub receives access to tailored decarbonisation roadmaps and solution providers, enabling concrete emissions reductions at scale. Sponsor organisations cover all participation costs, removing cost barriers for suppliers and enabling wide, inclusive involvement. As part of Schneider Electric, Zeigo Hub connects seamlessly into a trusted global ecosystem of sustainability experts, consulting services and decarbonisation solutions, offering organisations depth of support and credibility that extends beyond a standalone software platform.

Zeigo Hub leverages advanced agentic AI capabilities to accelerate decarbonisation, enhance data-driven decision making and scale impact across complex value chains. It is the first product to be deployed in Schneider Electric‘s AI-native ecosystem, announced on 15 May, 2025, which brings together Schneider’s market-leading expertise in sustainability and innovations in artificial intelligence. Zeigo Hub’s agentic AI features will enhance and personalise the user onboarding experience. This will be by simplifying data entry with web scraping and uploading tools, customising participation invitations and providing additional programme oversight on behalf of corporate programme sponsors.

Driving global impact through collaboration

Schneider Electric is already a recognised leader in supply chain decarbonisation, both through its work with major brands and through its own award-winning internal supply chain initiative, the Zero Carbon Project. Since 2021, the company has launched more than 20 global supply chain decarbonisation programmes, including various industry consortium programmes like Energize, Catalyze, and Materialize. To date, Schneider Electric has worked with over 40 brands, sponsoring programmes that have over 2700 suppliers registered.

Zeigo Hub will serve as the technology enabler and instrument for collective action for these supply chain programmes, making decarbonisation at scale easier than ever. By fostering collaboration between buyers and suppliers, the platform helps organisations build a culture of continuous improvement and shared accountability. This approach not only accelerates emissions reductions, but also strengthens supply chain resilience and enhances long-term business value.

“Zeigo Hub represents a bold leap forward in supply chain sustainability,” said Eve. “It’s about turning ambition into action by empowering every supplier, every partner and every organisation to contribute to a net-zero future.” Zeigo Hub is now available to organisations worldwide.

Visit www.zeigo.com/zeigo-hub to learn more about how Zeigo Hub can support your supply chain decarbonisation journey.

