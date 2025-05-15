Editor's Choice
Analytical Instrumentation & Environmental Monitoring
Data Acquisition & Telemetry
Electrical Power & Protection
Enclosures, Cabling & Connectors
Fieldbus & Industrial Networking
Flow Measurement & Control
Industrial Computer Hardware
Industrial Wireless
IS & Ex
IT in Manufacturing
Level Measurement & Control
Maintenance, Test & Measurement, Calibration
Mass Measurement
Motion Control & Drives
News
Operator Interfaces, Switches & Relays
PLCs, DCSs & Controllers
Pneumatics & Hydraulics
Pressure Measurement & Control
SAIMC
SCADA/HMI
Sensors & Transducers
Smart Home Automation
System Integration & Control Systems Design
Temperature Measurement
Training & Education
Valves, Actuators & Pump Control


IT in Manufacturing



Print this page printer friendly version

Platform to accelerate supply chain decarbonisation

Technews Industry Guide: Sustainable Manufacturing 2025 IT in Manufacturing

Schneider Electric has launched Zeigo Hub, a powerful new digital platform designed to help organisations decarbonise their supply chains at scale. This innovative solution marks a significant step forward in enabling companies to meet their Scope 3 emissions targets and advance toward net-zero goals with confidence and clarity.

Global supply chains face increasing pressure from customers, regulators and other stakeholders to report, disclose and act on emissions. Zeigo Hub addresses this increasing need for progress and transparency by offering a modular, action-oriented approach to sustainability. The platform empowers organisations to engage suppliers of all sizes, track emissions across multiple supplier tiers and drive measurable results through education, tools and expert support.

“A decarbonised supply chain is no longer a ‘nice to have’, it’s a strategic imperative,” said Laura Eve, VP of SaaS sustainability solutions at Schneider Electric. “With Zeigo Hub, we’re equipping companies with the tools and insights they need to transform their supply chains into engines of sustainable resilience.”

A new era of supplier engagement and innovation

Zeigo Hub is built to empower supplier participation at every stage of the sustainability journey, no matter their size, maturity or experience. The platform removes traditional barriers to engagement with guided onboarding, a streamlined user interface, and built-in educational tools that help suppliers immediately begin calculating and managing their emissions. Unlike static data capture tools, Zeigo Hub fosters two-way collaboration through tailored learning pathways, decarbonisation toolkits and benchmarking dashboards. This creates a dynamic, accessible environment where suppliers can take informed, measurable action and sponsors can scale impact across their supply chain.

The platform’s robust analytics engine provides real-time visibility into supplier engagement, emissions trends and progress toward science-based targets. Data is structured to support CDP, CSRD and TCFD disclosures and internal sustainability reporting, ensuring transparency and alignment with global standards.

Every supplier invited to Zeigo Hub receives access to tailored decarbonisation roadmaps and solution providers, enabling concrete emissions reductions at scale. Sponsor organisations cover all participation costs, removing cost barriers for suppliers and enabling wide, inclusive involvement. As part of Schneider Electric, Zeigo Hub connects seamlessly into a trusted global ecosystem of sustainability experts, consulting services and decarbonisation solutions, offering organisations depth of support and credibility that extends beyond a standalone software platform.

Zeigo Hub leverages advanced agentic AI capabilities to accelerate decarbonisation, enhance data-driven decision making and scale impact across complex value chains. It is the first product to be deployed in Schneider Electric‘s AI-native ecosystem, announced on 15 May, 2025, which brings together Schneider’s market-leading expertise in sustainability and innovations in artificial intelligence. Zeigo Hub’s agentic AI features will enhance and personalise the user onboarding experience. This will be by simplifying data entry with web scraping and uploading tools, customising participation invitations and providing additional programme oversight on behalf of corporate programme sponsors.

Driving global impact through collaboration

Schneider Electric is already a recognised leader in supply chain decarbonisation, both through its work with major brands and through its own award-winning internal supply chain initiative, the Zero Carbon Project. Since 2021, the company has launched more than 20 global supply chain decarbonisation programmes, including various industry consortium programmes like Energize, Catalyze, and Materialize. To date, Schneider Electric has worked with over 40 brands, sponsoring programmes that have over 2700 suppliers registered.

Zeigo Hub will serve as the technology enabler and instrument for collective action for these supply chain programmes, making decarbonisation at scale easier than ever. By fostering collaboration between buyers and suppliers, the platform helps organisations build a culture of continuous improvement and shared accountability. This approach not only accelerates emissions reductions, but also strengthens supply chain resilience and enhances long-term business value.

“Zeigo Hub represents a bold leap forward in supply chain sustainability,” said Eve. “It’s about turning ambition into action by empowering every supplier, every partner and every organisation to contribute to a net-zero future.” Zeigo Hub is now available to organisations worldwide.

Visit www.zeigo.com/zeigo-hub to learn more about how Zeigo Hub can support your supply chain decarbonisation journey.


Credit(s)

Tel: +27 11 254 6400
Email: [email protected]
www: www.se.com/za/en/
Articles: More information and articles about Schneider Electric South Africa


Share this article:
Share via emailShare via LinkedInPrint this page

Further reading:

Prefabricated data centres for an AI-focused future at the edge
Schneider Electric South Africa IT in Manufacturing
As AI technologies continue to advance, data centres are being pushed to the edge, reshaping their operations to meet daily demands. To meet the relentless demands of AI workloads at the edge, prefabricated data centre solutions offer a scalable, efficient and fast alternative to traditional builds.

Read more...
Quantum computing and its impact on data security: a double-edged sword for the digital age
IT in Manufacturing
Quantum computing is poised to redefine the boundaries of data security, offering groundbreaking solutions while threatening modern encryption’s foundations. For third-party IT providers, this duality presents both a challenge and an opportunity to lead organisations through one of the most significant technological transitions in decades.

Read more...
TechAccess and Schneider Electric partnership goes from strength to strength
Schneider Electric South Africa News
Schneider Electric, together with its longstanding partner TechAccess, is poised to take the Southern African market by storm.

Read more...
Next-generation road-legal race car.
Siemens South Africa IT in Manufacturing
Siemens Digital Industries Software has announced that Briggs Automotive Company (BAC) will move to the Siemens Xcelerator portfolio of industry software and use it to develop the next generation of its single-seater road-legal race car, Mono.

Read more...
Cybersecurity at a crossroads
IT in Manufacturing
here’s a growing unease in boardrooms, data centres and cabinet offices across South Africa. It’s not just about economic headwinds or political uncertainty, it’s about something quieter, more technical and yet just as dangerous - the rising tide of cyber threats.

Read more...
Enabling a sustainable industrial organisation
IT in Manufacturing
This article explains the top sustainability trends and key actions that you can leverage to become a more sustainable organisation.

Read more...
Navigating discrete manufacturing in South Africa through digitalisation
IT in Manufacturing
South Africa’s discrete manufacturing sector faces mounting pressure from global competition, fragmented supply chains and outdated infrastructure. In this complex environment, digitalisation is a critical lever for survival, resilience and growth.

Read more...
Africa’s pragmatic approach to AI and how data centres are enabling it
Schneider Electric South Africa IT in Manufacturing
In Africa, the current AI momentum is driven by a fundamental need, building a resilient digital infrastructure that addresses the real-world challenges of the continent’s communities.

Read more...
World first simulation of error-correctable quantum computers
IT in Manufacturing
Quantum computers still face a major hurdle on their pathway to practical use cases, their limited ability to correct the arising computational errors. In a world first, researchers from Chalmers University of Technology in Sweden have unveiled a method for simulating specific types of error-corrected quantum computations.

Read more...
Future-ready data centres
IT in Manufacturing
The white paper ‘Future-Ready Data Centres’ by Black & Veatch outlines how integrating sustainable design principles not only helps meet ESG goals but also ensures reliability, operational efficiency and business continuity in the face of climate change and growing digital demand.

Read more...










While every effort has been made to ensure the accuracy of the information contained herein, the publisher and its agents cannot be held responsible for any errors contained, or any loss incurred as a result. Articles published do not necessarily reflect the views of the publishers. The editor reserves the right to alter or cut copy. Articles submitted are deemed to have been cleared for publication. Advertisements and company contact details are published as provided by the advertiser. Technews Publishing (Pty) Ltd cannot be held responsible for the accuracy or veracity of supplied material.

Published by Technews

»  Dataweek Electronics & Communications Technology
»  Electronics Buyers' Guide (EBG)

»  Hi-Tech Security Solutions
»  Hi-Tech Security Business Directory

»  Motion Control in Southern Africa
»  Motion Control Buyers' Guide (MCBG)

»  South African Instrumentation & Control
»  South African Instrumentation & Control Buyers' Guide (IBG)



© Technews Publishing (Pty) Ltd | All Rights Reserved