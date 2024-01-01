Editor's Choice
Analytical Instrumentation & Environmental Monitoring
Data Acquisition & Telemetry
Electrical Power & Protection
Enclosures, Cabling & Connectors
Fieldbus & Industrial Networking
Flow Measurement & Control
Industrial Computer Hardware
Industrial Wireless
IS & Ex
IT in Manufacturing
Level Measurement & Control
Maintenance, Test & Measurement, Calibration
Mass Measurement
Motion Control & Drives
News
Operator Interfaces, Switches & Relays
PLCs, DCSs & Controllers
Pneumatics & Hydraulics
Pressure Measurement & Control
SAIMC
SCADA/HMI
Sensors & Transducers
Smart Home Automation
System Integration & Control Systems Design
Temperature Measurement
Training & Education
Valves, Actuators & Pump Control


IT in Manufacturing



Print this page printer friendly version

Africa’s pragmatic approach to AI and how data centres are enabling it

August 2025 IT in Manufacturing

By Ben Selier, vice president, Secure Power for Anglophone Africa at Schneider Electric.

As with all things in life, there’s initial fanfare which eventually tapers into a more realistic, even somewhat sobering outlook. It’s human nature after all and unsurprisingly the global conversation around AI has moved from exuberant hype to practical implementation and differentiation.

In Africa, the current AI momentum is not driven by breakthroughs like ChatGPT but rather a more fundamental need, building a resilient digital infrastructure that addresses the real-world challenges of the continent’s communities.

Reinforcing this goal is the African Union’s commitment, which saw it endorsing the Continental AI Strategy during its 45th Ordinary Session in Accra, Ghana in July 2024. The strategy underscores Africa’s commitment to an Africa-centric, development-focused approach to AI, promoting ethical, responsible and equitable practices across the continent.

It’s well-known that globally, AI investment continues to undergo reshuffling. We’re seeing investors distinguishing between infrastructure-heavy players, building long-term AI capabilities and agile adopters focusing on specific, lightweight use cases. While some markets are recalibrating their expectations, Africa’s data centre ecosystem is gaining strength, not in spite of this trend, but because of it.

Across the continent, data centres are being established not just for cutting-edge AI experimentation but to serve immediate, community-based needs like powering local economies, enabling digital inclusion, and bridging the persistent divide between urban and rural access to technology.


Ben Selier, vice president, Secure Power for Anglophone Africa at Schneider Electric.

Africa’s digital priorities

Africa’s data centre growth is aligned with the continent’s broader digital transformation goals. With vast rural regions and youthful, increasingly mobile-first populations, the demand for cloud computing, edge processing and reliable data storage is rising fast.

These hyperscale facilities are not merely digital real estate, they’re the new enablers of socioeconomic progress. They support the rollout of government e-services, mobile banking platforms for the unbanked, remote education initiatives, telehealth and SME digitisation. These are the cornerstones of a digitally empowered Africa.

The use of AI on the continent is therefore pragmatic. While data-heavy generative tools may be resource-intensive, Africa’s innovation focus lies in practical applications: AI for fraud detection in mobile money, crop monitoring in agriculture, or intelligent routing for logistics in dense urban hubs.

Furthermore, the continent is not replacing humans with machines. AI is an enabler, giving way to industries such as energy, mining, healthcare and agriculture that require a hybrid of man and machine.

Looking at countries like South Africa, AI regulation is still evolving and national readiness needs to catch up with available capacity. The National AI Policy Framework National AI Policy Framework introduced in late 2024 lays the foundation for future legislation. And whilst not yet binding it does signal a clear intent to move toward structured governance of AI technologies.

However, this not a deterrent but rather an indication that AI cannot be adopted just for the sake of. And this is where data centres step into the limelight, offering the foundation for sustainable and responsible AI.

Building the infrastructure

There’s no doubt that African stakeholders are focused on something more fundamental, making sure every citizen, whether in Nairobi, Accra or rural Limpopo, has access to the tools and technologies that can change lives.

This is why Africa’s data centre investment is exciting and studies confirm this sentiment. The continent’s data centre market is anticipated to reach $10 billion by 2028, driven by increasing Internet penetration, enterprise cloud adoption, and the expansion of AI-driven services.

South Africa is expected to nearly double its data centre capacity over the next five years, driven by booming demand for cloud services, AI infrastructure and digital transformation in all sectors. Across the continent, the market is projected to grow at over 12% CAGR, with countries like Nigeria, Kenya and Egypt also emerging as key hubs.

The strategic importance of data centres in Africa extends beyond commercial growth; it ensures that the continent’s businesses and governments retain control over their data while driving digital inclusion.


Credit(s)

Tel: +27 11 254 6400
Email: [email protected]
www: www.se.com/za/en/
Articles: More information and articles about Schneider Electric South Africa


Share this article:
Share via emailShare via LinkedInPrint this page

Further reading:

Next-generation road-legal race car.
Siemens South Africa IT in Manufacturing
Siemens Digital Industries Software has announced that Briggs Automotive Company (BAC) will move to the Siemens Xcelerator portfolio of industry software and use it to develop the next generation of its single-seater road-legal race car, Mono.

Read more...
Cybersecurity at a crossroads
IT in Manufacturing
here’s a growing unease in boardrooms, data centres and cabinet offices across South Africa. It’s not just about economic headwinds or political uncertainty, it’s about something quieter, more technical and yet just as dangerous - the rising tide of cyber threats.

Read more...
Enabling a sustainable industrial organisation
IT in Manufacturing
This article explains the top sustainability trends and key actions that you can leverage to become a more sustainable organisation.

Read more...
Navigating discrete manufacturing in South Africa through digitalisation
IT in Manufacturing
South Africa’s discrete manufacturing sector faces mounting pressure from global competition, fragmented supply chains and outdated infrastructure. In this complex environment, digitalisation is a critical lever for survival, resilience and growth.

Read more...
World first simulation of error-correctable quantum computers
IT in Manufacturing
Quantum computers still face a major hurdle on their pathway to practical use cases, their limited ability to correct the arising computational errors. In a world first, researchers from Chalmers University of Technology in Sweden have unveiled a method for simulating specific types of error-corrected quantum computations.

Read more...
Platform to accelerate supply chain decarbonisation
Schneider Electric South Africa IT in Manufacturing
Schneider Electric has launched Zeigo Hub by Schneider Electric, a powerful new digital platform designed to help organisations decarbonise their supply chains at scale.

Read more...
Future-ready data centres
IT in Manufacturing
The white paper ‘Future-Ready Data Centres’ by Black & Veatch outlines how integrating sustainable design principles not only helps meet ESG goals but also ensures reliability, operational efficiency and business continuity in the face of climate change and growing digital demand.

Read more...
Sustainable energy management
Siemens South Africa IT in Manufacturing
Utilising its innovative ONE approach technology, Siemens provides complete transparency on resource consumption and offers data-driven optimisation recommendations for sustainable energy management.

Read more...
Schneider Electric launches Chapter 3 of Sustainability School
Schneider Electric South Africa News
Schneider Electric has launched Chapter 3 of its online Sustainability School, a free training programme designed to empower its channel ecosystem partners to become leaders in sustainability.

Read more...
Enhancing operational safety and efficiency through advanced risk-based modelling
IT in Manufacturing
Now, more than ever, capital and operational cost can be reduced while enhancing operational safety and increasing production uptime by applying transformative methods such as Computational Fluid Dynamics modelling.

Read more...










While every effort has been made to ensure the accuracy of the information contained herein, the publisher and its agents cannot be held responsible for any errors contained, or any loss incurred as a result. Articles published do not necessarily reflect the views of the publishers. The editor reserves the right to alter or cut copy. Articles submitted are deemed to have been cleared for publication. Advertisements and company contact details are published as provided by the advertiser. Technews Publishing (Pty) Ltd cannot be held responsible for the accuracy or veracity of supplied material.

Published by Technews

»  Dataweek Electronics & Communications Technology
»  Electronics Buyers' Guide (EBG)

»  Hi-Tech Security Solutions
»  Hi-Tech Security Business Directory

»  Motion Control in Southern Africa
»  Motion Control Buyers' Guide (MCBG)

»  South African Instrumentation & Control
»  South African Instrumentation & Control Buyers' Guide (IBG)



© Technews Publishing (Pty) Ltd | All Rights Reserved