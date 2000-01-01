Sustainable energy management

Siemens integrates production and infrastructure into an intelligent overall system. Businesses benefit in three ways: they minimise investment risks in the energy sector, reduce their CO₂ footprint and lower operating costs. This optimisation further enhances their market position through increased competitiveness.
Cybersecurity at a crossroads
IT in Manufacturing
here’s a growing unease in boardrooms, data centres and cabinet offices across South Africa. It’s not just about economic headwinds or political uncertainty, it’s about something quieter, more technical and yet just as dangerous - the rising tide of cyber threats.
Read more...World first simulation of error-correctable quantum computers
Quantum computers still face a major hurdle on their pathway to practical use cases, their limited ability to correct the arising computational errors. In a world first, researchers from Chalmers University of Technology in Sweden have unveiled a method for simulating specific types of error-corrected quantum computations.
Read more...Future-ready data centres
The white paper ‘Future-Ready Data Centres’ by Black & Veatch outlines how integrating sustainable design principles not only helps meet ESG goals but also ensures reliability, operational efficiency and business continuity in the face of climate change and growing digital demand.
Read more...Siemens turbocharges semiconductor and PCB design portfolio
Siemens Digital Industries Software has unveiled its AI-enhanced toolset for the Exploratory Data Analysis (EDA) design flow, showcasing how AI can improve productivity, accelerate time to market for the EDA industry and enable customers to explore innovation opportunities at the rapidly increasing pace that the market demands.
