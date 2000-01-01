Editor's Choice
Sustainable energy management

Siemens integrates production and infrastructure into an intelligent overall system. Businesses benefit in three ways: they minimise investment risks in the energy sector, reduce their CO footprint and lower operating costs. This optimisation further enhances their market position through increased competitiveness.

Tel: +27 11 652 2000
Email: [email protected]
www: www.siemens.co.za
Articles: More information and articles about Siemens South Africa


Cybersecurity at a crossroads
here’s a growing unease in boardrooms, data centres and cabinet offices across South Africa. It’s not just about economic headwinds or political uncertainty, it’s about something quieter, more technical and yet just as dangerous - the rising tide of cyber threats.

Enabling a sustainable industrial organisation
This article explains the top sustainability trends and key actions that you can leverage to become a more sustainable organisation.

Navigating discrete manufacturing in South Africa through digitalisation
South Africa’s discrete manufacturing sector faces mounting pressure from global competition, fragmented supply chains and outdated infrastructure. In this complex environment, digitalisation is a critical lever for survival, resilience and growth.

Africa’s pragmatic approach to AI and how data centres are enabling it
In Africa, the current AI momentum is driven by a fundamental need, building a resilient digital infrastructure that addresses the real-world challenges of the continent’s communities.

World first simulation of error-correctable quantum computers
Quantum computers still face a major hurdle on their pathway to practical use cases, their limited ability to correct the arising computational errors. In a world first, researchers from Chalmers University of Technology in Sweden have unveiled a method for simulating specific types of error-corrected quantum computations.

Platform to accelerate supply chain decarbonisation
Schneider Electric has launched Zeigo Hub by Schneider Electric, a powerful new digital platform designed to help organisations decarbonise their supply chains at scale.

Future-ready data centres
The white paper ‘Future-Ready Data Centres’ by Black & Veatch outlines how integrating sustainable design principles not only helps meet ESG goals but also ensures reliability, operational efficiency and business continuity in the face of climate change and growing digital demand.

Enhancing operational safety and efficiency through advanced risk-based modelling
Now, more than ever, capital and operational cost can be reduced while enhancing operational safety and increasing production uptime by applying transformative methods such as Computational Fluid Dynamics modelling.

Siemens turbocharges semiconductor and PCB design portfolio
Siemens Digital Industries Software has unveiled its AI-enhanced toolset for the Exploratory Data Analysis (EDA) design flow, showcasing how AI can improve productivity, accelerate time to market for the EDA industry and enable customers to explore innovation opportunities at the rapidly increasing pace that the market demands.

Why South Africa is a prime target for ransomware attacks
Ransomware attacks have become a significant threat to South African businesses, with the country emerging as a top target in Africa. Businesses must adopt a proactive approach to cybersecurity to protect themselves from ransomware

