Sustainable energy management

Siemens integrates production and infrastructure into an intelligent overall system. Businesses benefit in three ways: they minimise investment risks in the energy sector, reduce their CO ₂ footprint and lower operating costs. This optimisation further enhances their market position through increased competitiveness.

here’s a growing unease in boardrooms, data centres and cabinet offices across South Africa. It’s not just about economic headwinds or political uncertainty, it’s about something quieter, more technical and yet just as dangerous - the rising tide of cyber threats.This article explains the top sustainability trends and key actions that you can leverage to become a more sustainable organisation.South Africa’s discrete manufacturing sector faces mounting pressure from global competition, fragmented supply chains and outdated infrastructure. In this complex environment, digitalisation is a critical lever for survival, resilience and growth.In Africa, the current AI momentum is driven by a fundamental need, building a resilient digital infrastructure that addresses the real-world challenges of the continent’s communities.Quantum computers still face a major hurdle on their pathway to practical use cases, their limited ability to correct the arising computational errors. In a world first, researchers from Chalmers University of Technology in Sweden have unveiled a method for simulating specific types of error-corrected quantum computations.Schneider Electric has launched Zeigo Hub by Schneider Electric, a powerful new digital platform designed to help organisations decarbonise their supply chains at scale.The white paper ‘Future-Ready Data Centres’ by Black & Veatch outlines how integrating sustainable design principles not only helps meet ESG goals but also ensures reliability, operational efficiency and business continuity in the face of climate change and growing digital demand.Now, more than ever, capital and operational cost can be reduced while enhancing operational safety and increasing production uptime by applying transformative methods such as Computational Fluid Dynamics modelling.Siemens Digital Industries Software has unveiled its AI-enhanced toolset for the Exploratory Data Analysis (EDA) design flow, showcasing how AI can improve productivity, accelerate time to market for the EDA industry and enable customers to explore innovation opportunities at the rapidly increasing pace that the market demands.Ransomware attacks have become a significant threat to South African businesses, with the country emerging as a top target in Africa. Businesses must adopt a proactive approach to cybersecurity to protect themselves from ransomware