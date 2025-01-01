Editor's Choice
Analytical Instrumentation & Environmental Monitoring
Data Acquisition & Telemetry
Electrical Power & Protection
Enclosures, Cabling & Connectors
Fieldbus & Industrial Networking
Flow Measurement & Control
Industrial Computer Hardware
Industrial Wireless
IS & Ex
IT in Manufacturing
Level Measurement & Control
Maintenance, Test & Measurement, Calibration
Mass Measurement
Motion Control & Drives
News
Operator Interfaces, Switches & Relays
PLCs, DCSs & Controllers
Pneumatics & Hydraulics
Pressure Measurement & Control
SAIMC
SCADA/HMI
Sensors & Transducers
Smart Home Automation
System Integration & Control Systems Design
Temperature Measurement
Training & Education
Valves, Actuators & Pump Control


IT in Manufacturing



Print this page printer friendly version

Future-ready data centres

Technews Industry Guide: Sustainable Manufacturing 2025 IT in Manufacturing

As data centres continue to grow in importance, their environmental impact has come under increasing scrutiny. The white paper ‘Future-Ready Data Centres’ by Black & Veatch outlines how integrating sustainable design principles not only helps meet environmental, social and governance (ESG) goals but also ensures reliability, operational efficiency and business continuity in the face of climate change and growing digital demand.

Driving design with data

Modern data centres are designed using data-driven strategies. Predictive analytics enable climate risk mitigation by highlighting infrastructure vulnerabilities due to extreme weather trends. Geographic information system (GIS) tools assist with site selection, helping avoid environmental, regulatory or historical constraints. Adherence to infrastructure rating systems such as Envision aids in reducing emissions, optimising resource use, and improving sustainability. Digital twin technology goes beyond building information modelling (BIM) by simulating real-time building operations, enabling better maintenance and performance forecasting.

Computational fluid dynamics (CFD) modelling also plays a critical role. It simulates fluid flow, temperature, and equipment cooling dynamics, helping prevent operational issues before construction begins. CFD improves energy efficiency, identifies hot spots and minimies operational and maintenance costs, leading to optimied environmental performance.

Resilience in structural design

For high-performing facilities, it’s not enough to meet minimum building codes. Data centres require continuity under extreme conditions. ASCE Standard 7 defines risk categories, and voluntarily selecting a higher category can improve resilience. Structural upgrades, including vibration monitoring during adjacent construction, can protect sensitive equipment like hard drives. Taking a proactive approach to risk can prevent costly retrofits and downtime that might disrupt critical operations,.

Infrastructure innovations

Energy use is one of the most pressing challenges. In the USA, commercial buildings consume 35% of electricity and generate 16% of carbon dioxide emissions, data centres being among the most intensive. Due to grid constraints, resilient energy solutions are needed. These include:

• Site-specific power assessments to understand current and potential power sources.

• Energy capacity modelling to guide site selection and grid impact planning.

• Grid interconnection planning to minimise market delays.

• Onsite substation upgrades for better energy control.

• Microgrids that enable data centres to operate independently of the central grid using renewables, fuel cells or CHP systems.

Future adaptability for new energy sources ensures the facility remains ahead of evolving technologies.

Private fibre networks

As digital demands grow, the need for secure, low-latency connectivity becomes critical. Installing a private fibre network provides control over network performance, enhances security and reduces operational costs. A GIS map of fibre assets can help identify vulnerabilities and enable quick rerouting in case of disruptions. Redundancy ensures that data centres remain connected even if one line is damaged.

Smart facilities and automation

Green buildings command higher rents, have better occupancy rates and deliver greater long-term value. Smart technologies, including sensors, automation and digital monitoring, support energy savings and operational efficiencies. These systems allow remote management of HVAC, lighting, water use and security, helping align operations with sustainability goals. As building codes become more stringent, early integration of smart tech avoids costly future upgrades.

Water resource management

Water is another vital but often overlooked area of sustainability. Data centres consume significant amounts of water, particularly for cooling. By integrating efficient water strategies, facilities can dramatically reduce their environmental footprint and operational costs. These include:

• Water-efficient cooling systems like air-cooled condensers or liquid immersion.

• CFD analysis to identify hot spots and improve both water and energy efficiency.

• Water audits to detect leaks and identify reuse opportunities.

• Reuse of grey water, stormwater, condensate and foundation drain water for non-potable applications.

Smarter project delivery

The report advocates for integrated design and construction approaches. The traditional design-bid-build model is often inflexible and fragmented. Instead, design-build methods allow for faster, more coordinated execution. Developers benefit from single-point accountability and concurrent design and construction timelines. Holistic programme management across multiple sites offers added efficiency, avoiding the complications of working with numerous independent contractors.

A sustainable path forward

The report concludes that sustainable, smart and resilient data centres are not only environmentally responsible, but also economically advantageous. Modular, green designs protect long-term investments and ensure readiness for future technologies, standards and climate impacts. Partnering with experienced technology integrators and planners helps organisations implement energy, communications, water and transportation technologies in a way that is scalable and future-proof.

In a world where digital infrastructure underpins the global economy, tomorrow’s data centres must do more than process information, they must also exemplify environmental stewardship and design excellence. By embedding sustainability from the ground up, future-ready data centres can thrive in an increasingly complex and resource-constrained world.

To view the report visit www.bv.com/resources/future-ready-data-centers




Share this article:
Share via emailShare via LinkedInPrint this page

Further reading:

Cybersecurity at a crossroads
IT in Manufacturing
here’s a growing unease in boardrooms, data centres and cabinet offices across South Africa. It’s not just about economic headwinds or political uncertainty, it’s about something quieter, more technical and yet just as dangerous - the rising tide of cyber threats.

Read more...
Enabling a sustainable industrial organisation
IT in Manufacturing
This article explains the top sustainability trends and key actions that you can leverage to become a more sustainable organisation.

Read more...
Navigating discrete manufacturing in South Africa through digitalisation
IT in Manufacturing
South Africa’s discrete manufacturing sector faces mounting pressure from global competition, fragmented supply chains and outdated infrastructure. In this complex environment, digitalisation is a critical lever for survival, resilience and growth.

Read more...
Africa’s pragmatic approach to AI and how data centres are enabling it
Schneider Electric South Africa IT in Manufacturing
In Africa, the current AI momentum is driven by a fundamental need, building a resilient digital infrastructure that addresses the real-world challenges of the continent’s communities.

Read more...
World first simulation of error-correctable quantum computers
IT in Manufacturing
Quantum computers still face a major hurdle on their pathway to practical use cases, their limited ability to correct the arising computational errors. In a world first, researchers from Chalmers University of Technology in Sweden have unveiled a method for simulating specific types of error-corrected quantum computations.

Read more...
Platform to accelerate supply chain decarbonisation
Schneider Electric South Africa IT in Manufacturing
Schneider Electric has launched Zeigo Hub by Schneider Electric, a powerful new digital platform designed to help organisations decarbonise their supply chains at scale.

Read more...
Sustainable energy management
Siemens South Africa IT in Manufacturing
Utilising its innovative ONE approach technology, Siemens provides complete transparency on resource consumption and offers data-driven optimisation recommendations for sustainable energy management.

Read more...
Enhancing operational safety and efficiency through advanced risk-based modelling
IT in Manufacturing
Now, more than ever, capital and operational cost can be reduced while enhancing operational safety and increasing production uptime by applying transformative methods such as Computational Fluid Dynamics modelling.

Read more...
Siemens turbocharges semiconductor and PCB design portfolio
IT in Manufacturing
Siemens Digital Industries Software has unveiled its AI-enhanced toolset for the Exploratory Data Analysis (EDA) design flow, showcasing how AI can improve productivity, accelerate time to market for the EDA industry and enable customers to explore innovation opportunities at the rapidly increasing pace that the market demands.

Read more...
Why South Africa is a prime target for ransomware attacks
IT in Manufacturing
Ransomware attacks have become a significant threat to South African businesses, with the country emerging as a top target in Africa. Businesses must adopt a proactive approach to cybersecurity to protect themselves from ransomware

Read more...










While every effort has been made to ensure the accuracy of the information contained herein, the publisher and its agents cannot be held responsible for any errors contained, or any loss incurred as a result. Articles published do not necessarily reflect the views of the publishers. The editor reserves the right to alter or cut copy. Articles submitted are deemed to have been cleared for publication. Advertisements and company contact details are published as provided by the advertiser. Technews Publishing (Pty) Ltd cannot be held responsible for the accuracy or veracity of supplied material.

Published by Technews

»  Dataweek Electronics & Communications Technology
»  Electronics Buyers' Guide (EBG)

»  Hi-Tech Security Solutions
»  Hi-Tech Security Business Directory

»  Motion Control in Southern Africa
»  Motion Control Buyers' Guide (MCBG)

»  South African Instrumentation & Control
»  South African Instrumentation & Control Buyers' Guide (IBG)



© Technews Publishing (Pty) Ltd | All Rights Reserved