Future-ready data centres

Technews Industry Guide: Sustainable Manufacturing 2025 IT in Manufacturing

As data centres continue to grow in importance, their environmental impact has come under increasing scrutiny. The white paper ‘Future-Ready Data Centres’ by Black & Veatch outlines how integrating sustainable design principles not only helps meet environmental, social and governance (ESG) goals but also ensures reliability, operational efficiency and business continuity in the face of climate change and growing digital demand.

Driving design with data

Modern data centres are designed using data-driven strategies. Predictive analytics enable climate risk mitigation by highlighting infrastructure vulnerabilities due to extreme weather trends. Geographic information system (GIS) tools assist with site selection, helping avoid environmental, regulatory or historical constraints. Adherence to infrastructure rating systems such as Envision aids in reducing emissions, optimising resource use, and improving sustainability. Digital twin technology goes beyond building information modelling (BIM) by simulating real-time building operations, enabling better maintenance and performance forecasting.

Computational fluid dynamics (CFD) modelling also plays a critical role. It simulates fluid flow, temperature, and equipment cooling dynamics, helping prevent operational issues before construction begins. CFD improves energy efficiency, identifies hot spots and minimies operational and maintenance costs, leading to optimied environmental performance.

Resilience in structural design

For high-performing facilities, it’s not enough to meet minimum building codes. Data centres require continuity under extreme conditions. ASCE Standard 7 defines risk categories, and voluntarily selecting a higher category can improve resilience. Structural upgrades, including vibration monitoring during adjacent construction, can protect sensitive equipment like hard drives. Taking a proactive approach to risk can prevent costly retrofits and downtime that might disrupt critical operations,.

Infrastructure innovations

Energy use is one of the most pressing challenges. In the USA, commercial buildings consume 35% of electricity and generate 16% of carbon dioxide emissions, data centres being among the most intensive. Due to grid constraints, resilient energy solutions are needed. These include:

• Site-specific power assessments to understand current and potential power sources.

• Energy capacity modelling to guide site selection and grid impact planning.

• Grid interconnection planning to minimise market delays.

• Onsite substation upgrades for better energy control.

• Microgrids that enable data centres to operate independently of the central grid using renewables, fuel cells or CHP systems.

Future adaptability for new energy sources ensures the facility remains ahead of evolving technologies.

Private fibre networks

As digital demands grow, the need for secure, low-latency connectivity becomes critical. Installing a private fibre network provides control over network performance, enhances security and reduces operational costs. A GIS map of fibre assets can help identify vulnerabilities and enable quick rerouting in case of disruptions. Redundancy ensures that data centres remain connected even if one line is damaged.

Smart facilities and automation

Green buildings command higher rents, have better occupancy rates and deliver greater long-term value. Smart technologies, including sensors, automation and digital monitoring, support energy savings and operational efficiencies. These systems allow remote management of HVAC, lighting, water use and security, helping align operations with sustainability goals. As building codes become more stringent, early integration of smart tech avoids costly future upgrades.

Water resource management

Water is another vital but often overlooked area of sustainability. Data centres consume significant amounts of water, particularly for cooling. By integrating efficient water strategies, facilities can dramatically reduce their environmental footprint and operational costs. These include:

• Water-efficient cooling systems like air-cooled condensers or liquid immersion.

• CFD analysis to identify hot spots and improve both water and energy efficiency.

• Water audits to detect leaks and identify reuse opportunities.

• Reuse of grey water, stormwater, condensate and foundation drain water for non-potable applications.

Smarter project delivery

The report advocates for integrated design and construction approaches. The traditional design-bid-build model is often inflexible and fragmented. Instead, design-build methods allow for faster, more coordinated execution. Developers benefit from single-point accountability and concurrent design and construction timelines. Holistic programme management across multiple sites offers added efficiency, avoiding the complications of working with numerous independent contractors.

A sustainable path forward

The report concludes that sustainable, smart and resilient data centres are not only environmentally responsible, but also economically advantageous. Modular, green designs protect long-term investments and ensure readiness for future technologies, standards and climate impacts. Partnering with experienced technology integrators and planners helps organisations implement energy, communications, water and transportation technologies in a way that is scalable and future-proof.

In a world where digital infrastructure underpins the global economy, tomorrow’s data centres must do more than process information, they must also exemplify environmental stewardship and design excellence. By embedding sustainability from the ground up, future-ready data centres can thrive in an increasingly complex and resource-constrained world.

To view the report visit www.bv.com/resources/future-ready-data-centers





