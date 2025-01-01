Pluggable system solution helps tackle skills shortages and addresses DC power supply needs

As a replacement for the conventional control cabinet, the MX-System from Beckhoff offers some major efficiency advantages. It also has a great deal of optimisation potential in terms of the increasing shortage of skilled workers and the expanding presence of DC supply networks across the industry. This makes it possible to achieve greater futureproofing in industrial production, which benefits not only machine and system engineering companies, but also end users.
The MX-System is a uniform modular automation system that can be used to completely replace traditional control cabinets with function modules in many applications. This waterproof and dustproof system, which can be mounted directly on the machine, comprises a robust aluminium baseplate with integrated module slots, featuring EtherCAT for data communication and integrated distribution for different voltages. Its extensive portfolio of function modules includes the mains connection, drives, power supplies, industrial PCs and I/Os. It easily covers the full range of functions of conventional control cabinets.
The function modules can be easily attached to the baseplate and simply screwed into place. This eliminates the need for any mechanical assembly of the control cabinet and its mounting plate, as well as time-consuming manual wiring. All of this is directly reflected in the time required to set up the MX-System. Including the necessary tests and checks, an MX-System can be set up in just one hour, in contrast to at least 24 hours for a comparable control cabinet.
In this way, the MX-System also counters the shortage of skilled workers as individual employees are less tied to a single task and can move on to the next project quickly. A further advantage is the straightforward pluggability of the function modules, which means they do not need to be connected by specialised electricians, a real bonus for companies lacking the necessary expertise in this area.
A notable application is the use of a higher-level DC power supply. The DC supply for complete production halls is based on the strategy of providing electricity from renewable energies such as photovoltaics, in combination with storage technologies for machines and systems at a mains voltage of 600 V DC.
The MX-System is designed to be DC-ready in that it can distribute DC voltages and also be used directly for protective extra-low voltage power supply lines or modules for controlling synchronous and asynchronous motors. By facilitating the continuous use of DC voltage, it offers the major advantage of buffering the braking energy of the motors in the storage units of the DC networks, rather than losing it through braking resistors. This possible use of the MX-System is already being implemented in a trial project.
Read more...PC-based control for advanced hydrogen storage technology Beckhoff Automation
Fieldbus & Industrial Networking
Sufficient storage options for renewable energies are essential to use them as efficiently as possible. GKN Hydrogen offers a particularly compact and safe option, low-pressure metal hydride hydrogen storage systems with PC-based control from Beckhoff.
Read more...Next-generation homebuilding Beckhoff Automation
Editor's Choice Motion Control & Drives
Promise Robotics, a Canadian startup is reinventing prefabrication. Advanced automation technology from Beckhoff and AI control a robotic solution for efficient prefabrication. As a result, onsite assembly becomes up to 70% faster.
Read more...Beckhoff’s XPlanar boosts productivity in medical device assembly Beckhoff Automation
Fieldbus & Industrial Networking
The intelligent transport system, XPlanar from Beckhoff provided the basis for an innovative system concept allowing the specialists at Automation NTH to reduce the space requirement of an assembly machine for medical diagnostic devices by a factor of 10.
Read more...Cable solution simplifies connectivity SEW-EURODRIVE
Enclosures, Cabling & Connectors
Cabling can be one of the most challenging aspects of automation and drive system installations, often leading to delays, faults and inefficiencies. SEW-EURODRIVE offers a solution that simplifies connectivity, its innovative Digital Data Interface technology combined with a single cable system.
While every effort has been made to ensure the accuracy of the information contained herein, the publisher and its agents cannot be held responsible for any errors contained, or any loss incurred as a result. Articles published do not necessarily reflect the views of the publishers. The editor reserves the right to alter or cut copy. Articles submitted are deemed to have been cleared for publication. Advertisements and company contact details are published as provided by the advertiser. Technews Publishing (Pty) Ltd cannot be held responsible for the accuracy or veracity of supplied material.