Is your compressed air system sustainable?

Technews Industry Guide: Sustainable Manufacturing 2025 Pneumatics & Hydraulics

Air leaks are a big threat, and can cost you 15 to 20% of your compressed air production. It is important to perform an air leak survey at least once a year, tag the leaks and fix them. The use of an ultrasonic air leak detection system such as the SUTO iTEC model S531 will quickly show where the leaks are and log them. The S631 calculates the volume and rand value and even prints a report.

The following table is based on R1,80 per kWh.

The costs escalate quickly – tell us your power cost and we will send you the table specific to you.

Poor compressor performance

With a S111 power meter, it’s easy to check the kWs consumed vs the m3/min FAD output of the air compressor. This is an easy plug-and-play process with either a fixed base unit or a portable version via a S551 data logger. If you are not getting the rated volume output, you are wasting power and you need to retire the underperformer quickly. Do you check the compressor capacity every year, or after an overhaul? Call us now for a quote.

Undersized pipeline

Your pipeline could well be costing you money. Undersizing the diameter can easily lead to pressure losses due to high compressed air velocities. Losses can reduce the efficiency of downstream equipment. The S551 or the S331 with a flow sensor can establish your airline velocity. High velocities lead to pressure drops. Many operators are tempted to increase the outlet pressure of the compressor to rectify the issue. This is a bad and costly move. A well-designed pipeline will have an overall pressure drop of ≤ 0,20 bar.

The following table gives a velocity of 6 m/sec with differing pipe sizes. This is the British Compressed Air Society’s recommendation for airflow through pipes. The table does not include bends and valves.

Proof of dewpoint performance

What if your air dryer is offline, tripped, bypassed, has a blocked drain valve or is simply turned off? Once the system pipeline is contaminated, it can take up to 30 days to dry out again. Don’t rely on infrequent operator checks, install a dewpoint monitor that monitors your air dewpoint quality 24/7/365. It can communicate with your scada system and alert you of an issue before it becomes a major problem. It has a local display panel, can be fitted with sirens and flashing LEDs, and it’s not expensive compared to the downtime and chaos that wet air can create in your plant.

System performance

Do you want to know what’s really going on? Is the actual compressor air volume that you are giving to the main line being consumed effectively? Is the power consumed in the compressor room at any time of the day really matching the demands of the plant? Or are you running unnecessary compressors? A SUTO iTEC S331 display and data logger will give you all the answers you need, graphing in real time with multiple sensor inputs and even third-party sensor connectivity. Its adherence to the Modbus/RTU protocol ensures smooth integration into existing networks. Whether you’re connecting to SUTO SDI sensors, third-party equipment or higher-level control systems, the S330/S331 functions as a versatile monitoring hub. It is easy to install and set up and it gives you real-time and also historical information.

Conclusion

Are you still relying on visual cues and guesswork or you want a sustainable compressor system? Artic Driers is considered to be a market leader in the field of compressed air treatment by many in the industry. We have shown just a few of the solutions to a typical airline system’s shortcomings. Call us now for full in-depth explanations and solutions.


Credit(s)

Tel: +27 11 420 0274
Email: [email protected]
www: www.articdriers.co.za
Articles: More information and articles about Artic Driers International


