Siemens turbocharges semiconductor and PCB design portfolio

August 2025 IT in Manufacturing

Siemens Digital Industries Software has unveiled its AI-enhanced toolset for the Exploratory Data Analysis (EDA) design flow, showcasing how AI can improve productivity, accelerate time to market for the EDA industry and enable customers to explore innovation opportunities at the rapidly increasing pace that the market demands.

The new EDA AI system is specifically designed for semiconductor and PCB design environments. The purpose-built system delivers secure, advanced generative and agentic AI capabilities, offering unparalleled customisation capabilities and seamless integration across the entire EDA workflow.

“We are strategically investing in developing sophisticated industrial-grade AI solutions purpose-built for the unique complexities of EDA. This accumulated expertise forms the technological foundation that empowers our customers to bring breakthrough semiconductor and PCB designs to market faster than ever before,” said Mike Ellow, CEO of Siemens EDA, Siemens Digital Industries Software. “Siemens is set to revolutionise the way design teams operate, ushering in a future where generative and agentic AI capabilities are seamlessly integrated into every aspect of the EDA workflow.”

Using the new EDA AI System customers can integrate their own EDA data and create custom workflows using advanced AI, enabling teams to deploy AI where it adds the most value − enhancing adoption and competitiveness without disrupting workflows. With enterprise-grade security, customisable access control and flexible deployment options (on-premises or cloud), Siemens delivers data protection completely within its customers’ secure data centres. Additionally, it provides a strong data flywheel effect using a centralised multimodal data lake that boosts productivity through each interaction while supporting various AI models, including large and small language models, and machine and reinforcement learning.

In addition to in-house infrastructure and third-party models, Siemens’ EDA AI system also supports NVIDIA NIM microservices and NVIDIA Llama Nemotron models. NVIDIA NIM enables the scalable deployment of inference-ready models across cloud and on-premises environments, supporting real-time tool orchestration and multi-agent systems. Llama Nemotron adds high context reasoning and robust tool-calling for more intelligent automation across the EDA workflow.

“AI agents can dramatically boost productivity for complex electronic design automation to support engineers across layout optimisation, simulation and verification, freeing engineers to focus on creative problem solving and advanced design challenges,” said Tim Costa, senior director of CAE and CUDA-X at NVIDIA. “With NVIDIA NIM microservices and Llama Nemotron reasoning models, Siemens EDA can speed the development of tomorrow’s most intricate electronic systems.”

Aprisa AI software is a fully integrated technology in the Aprisa digital implementation solution, enabling next-generation AI features and methodologies across RTL-to-GDS. Its capabilities include AI design exploration that adaptively optimises for power/performance/area (PPA) for a given design, as well as integrated generative AI-assist, delivering ready-to-run examples and solutions.

With a natural language interface built in, together with production-ready, fully customisable and transportable AI-generated solutions, Aprisa AI delivers 10x productivity, 3x faster time to tapeout and 10% better PPA for digital designs across all process technologies. This enables massive engineering team and compute scalability, while accelerating time-to-market for the next generation of silicon designs.

Calibre Vision AI software offers a revolutionary advance in chip integration signoff by helping design teams identify and fix critical design violations in half the time of existing methods by instantly loading and organising them into intelligent clusters. Designers can then prioritise their activity based on this clustering and achieve a higher level of productivity. Calibre Vision AI also improves efficiency in the workflow with the addition of bookmarks that allow designers to capture current analysis state, including notes and assignments, and then foster enhanced collaboration between chip integrators and block owners during physical verification. Calibre Vision AI is integrated into existing layout viewers and physical design tools to enable engineers to debug in their current environment.

Solido generative and agentic AI now harnesses Siemens’ EDA AI system to deliver advanced generative and agentic AI capabilities throughout the Solido Custom IC platform to transform next generation design and verification. Tailored to each phase of the custom IC development process, including schematic capture, simulation, variation-aware design and verification, library characterisation, layout and IP validation, Solido’s new generative and agentic AI empowers engineering teams to achieve orders-of-magnitude productivity gains.

For more information contact Siemens South Africa, [email protected], www.siemens.co.za




