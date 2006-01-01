Editor's Choice
Analytical Instrumentation & Environmental Monitoring
Data Acquisition & Telemetry
Electrical Power & Protection
Enclosures, Cabling & Connectors
Fieldbus & Industrial Networking
Flow Measurement & Control
Industrial Computer Hardware
Industrial Wireless
IS & Ex
IT in Manufacturing
Level Measurement & Control
Maintenance, Test & Measurement, Calibration
Mass Measurement
Motion Control & Drives
News
Operator Interfaces, Switches & Relays
PLCs, DCSs & Controllers
Pneumatics & Hydraulics
Pressure Measurement & Control
SAIMC
SCADA/HMI
Sensors & Transducers
Smart Home Automation
System Integration & Control Systems Design
Temperature Measurement
Training & Education
Valves, Actuators & Pump Control


Electrical Power & Protection



Print this page printer friendly version

What Iceland and Kenya teach us about the future of clean energy

Technews Industry Guide: Sustainable Manufacturing 2025 Electrical Power & Protection

As the global energy sector shifts toward renewables, geothermal power, often overlooked, is quietly proving to be one of the most reliable and sustainable sources available. Unlike wind and solar, geothermal delivers a consistent 24/7 baseload energy. Two countries have emerged as leaders, Iceland and Kenya. Iceland’s Hellisheiði Power Plant and Kenya’s Olkaria Geothermal Complex demonstrate how engineering ingenuity can unlock earth’s natural heat − cleanly, safely and at scale.

Engineering at the edge of a volcano

Located on the volcanically active Hengill ridge just outside Reykjavík, the Hellisheiði plant is one of the world’s most advanced geothermal facilities. It has been in operation since 2006 and produces 303 MW of electricity and 133 MW of thermal energy, powering homes and heating buildings across the region.

The plant’s wells, some over 3000 metres deep, tap into high-temperature reservoirs exceeding 300°C. Steam extracted from these depths drives turbines, and the separated hot water is piped into Reykjavik’s extensive district heating system. To maintain pressure and sustainability, the spent fluid is reinjected underground.

The key to the Hellisheiði project is its CarbFix carbon capture system. Although geothermal is low-emission, small amounts of CO₂ and hydrogen sulphide are released from underground gases. CarbFix addresses this by dissolving CO₂ in water and injecting it into basalt rock layers, where it reacts with minerals and turns to solid carbonate in under two years. This pioneering process captures and stores over 90% of the plant’s CO₂ emissions, offering a scalable model for sustainability, with low operational costs and minimal infrastructure.

Powering a nation from the Rift

Thousands of kilometres south in Kenya’s Great Rift Valley, another geothermal success story is unfolding. The Olkaria Geothermal Complex, operated by KenGen, is the largest geothermal power project in Africa, currently generating over 850 MW, with further expansion underway.

Olkaria’s growth has been steady since the 1980s, but recent investments have accelerated its development. The latest station, Olkaria V, which was commissioned in 2019, features air-cooled condensers to reduce water use and two 82,7 MW turbines. Meanwhile, Olkaria III, run by private operator OrPower, was Africa’s first privately financed geothermal plant.

The wells, up to 3500 metres deep, tap into steam-rich reservoirs ideal for direct steam and binary cycle systems. Drilling requires advanced subsurface mapping, real-time monitoring and careful pressure management to avoid reservoir degradation. Pipelines feed steam to turbines that run day and night, unaffected by rainfall or daylight.

But Kenya’s geothermal success isn’t just technical, it’s also social. During expansion of Olkaria IV, KenGen resettled nearby Maasai communities into new model villages, complete with schools, water and infrastructure. The relocation, widely praised by the World Bank, is now held up as a best-practice example of socially responsible engineering.

Shared lessons across continents

Despite their differences, Hellisheiði and Olkaria offer similar takeaways:

Stable baseload power: Unlike solar and wind, geothermal runs continuously, making it ideal for national grids.

Deep engineering: Both plants rely on advanced drilling and reinjection techniques to manage pressure and temperature in demanding geological conditions.

Environmental innovation: CarbFix in Iceland and low-water cooling in Kenya show how geothermal can be made even cleaner.

Community and training: Kenya’s Geothermal Training Centre and Iceland’s academic partnerships are building skills for the global south and exporting expertise.

Both countries are now seen as global leaders. Kenya is expanding Olkaria toward a 1500 MW target by 2030. Iceland, with nearly 100% renewable electricity already, is exporting its know-how to East Africa and Asia.

The global opportunity

Geothermal currently supplies less than 1% of global electricity, yet its untapped potential is vast. The East African Rift could yield over 20 GW, while enhanced geothermal systems promise to make previously inaccessible regions viable.

The challenge is to attract early-stage investment. Drilling is expensive and resource uncertainty is high. But as climate goals tighten, geothermal’s reliability and low emissions make it an increasingly attractive option.

A resource beneath our feet

Hellisheiði and Olkaria show that geothermal isn’t just a niche resource, it’s a foundation for clean energy resilience. Engineers are proving that the earth’s natural heat can power a better future − quietly, consistently and sustainably. Geothermal is a critical tool in the global energy toolkit.




Share this article:
Share via emailShare via LinkedInPrint this page

Further reading:

Navigating solar energy adoption
Electrical Power & Protection
Although South Africa’s enhanced solar tax rebate has ended, solar and energy storage solutions remain accessible and achievable. By taking a proactive and strategic approach, businesses can successfully lower their operational costs, mitigate power outages, and secure long-term energy independence.

Read more...
As wind energy gains momentum, lack of grid infrastructure remains a bottleneck
Electrical Power & Protection
Interest in wind energy has gained significant momentum in South Africa, opening up new opportunities for investment. However, lack of grid infrastructure could prove to be a stumbling block in unlocking this potential.

Read more...
Portable appliance tester
Vepac Electronics Electrical Power & Protection
The new appliance tester from Vepac is the ideal tool for testing the safety of electrical appliances in accordance with DGUV regulation 3 and BetrSichV. It enables the precise measurement of protective conductor or touch current using the equivalent leakage current method.

Read more...
Is sustainability enough any more?
Electrical Power & Protection
With the planet’s resources stretched to the brink and no signs of improvement, it is time we look beyond sustainability and explore regenerative thinking and design.

Read more...
A simple guide to understanding the importance of IP ratings
Electrical Power & Protection
When selecting electrical products for industrial, commercial or even domestic use, it is crucial to consider how well they can withstand environmental factors like dust and water. This is where ingress protection (IP) ratings come into play.

Read more...
A milestone in electrical safety
ABB South Africa Electrical Power & Protection
Celebrating a milestone in electrical safety, ABB proudly marks the 100-year anniversary of its revolutionary Miniature Circuit Breaker.

Read more...
The power of water
Editor's Choice Electrical Power & Protection
The Alpenglow Hy4 is the world’s first water-based hydrogen combustion engine, offering a convincing alternative to traditional battery-electric vehicles and established hydrogen fuel cell designs.

Read more...
Optimising purification for green hydrogen production
Parker Hannifin - Sales Company South Africa Editor's Choice Electrical Power & Protection
Parker Hannifin delivers advanced purification and thermal management components that enhance green hydrogen production.

Read more...
A new chapter in geothermal engineering
Editor's Choice Electrical Power & Protection
The town of Geretsried in southern Germany has become a focal point in the global shift toward renewable energy. While the world’s attention often turns to wind turbines and solar panels, a quieter but no less powerful force is at work deep beneath the surface, geothermal energy.

Read more...
Harnessing the ocean with wave energy
Editor's Choice Electrical Power & Protection
Wave energy is emerging as one of the most promising yet underutilised renewable sources. Tapping into the rhythmic, predictable power of ocean waves, this technology offers a clean, reliable alternative to fossil fuels and a valuable complement to wind and solar energy.

Read more...










While every effort has been made to ensure the accuracy of the information contained herein, the publisher and its agents cannot be held responsible for any errors contained, or any loss incurred as a result. Articles published do not necessarily reflect the views of the publishers. The editor reserves the right to alter or cut copy. Articles submitted are deemed to have been cleared for publication. Advertisements and company contact details are published as provided by the advertiser. Technews Publishing (Pty) Ltd cannot be held responsible for the accuracy or veracity of supplied material.

Published by Technews

»  Dataweek Electronics & Communications Technology
»  Electronics Buyers' Guide (EBG)

»  Hi-Tech Security Solutions
»  Hi-Tech Security Business Directory

»  Motion Control in Southern Africa
»  Motion Control Buyers' Guide (MCBG)

»  South African Instrumentation & Control
»  South African Instrumentation & Control Buyers' Guide (IBG)



© Technews Publishing (Pty) Ltd | All Rights Reserved