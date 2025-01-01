Editor's Choice
Analytical Instrumentation & Environmental Monitoring
Data Acquisition & Telemetry
Electrical Power & Protection
Enclosures, Cabling & Connectors
Fieldbus & Industrial Networking
Flow Measurement & Control
Industrial Computer Hardware
Industrial Wireless
IS & Ex
IT in Manufacturing
Level Measurement & Control
Maintenance, Test & Measurement, Calibration
Mass Measurement
Motion Control & Drives
News
Operator Interfaces, Switches & Relays
PLCs, DCSs & Controllers
Pneumatics & Hydraulics
Pressure Measurement & Control
SAIMC
SCADA/HMI
Sensors & Transducers
Smart Home Automation
System Integration & Control Systems Design
Temperature Measurement
Training & Education
Valves, Actuators & Pump Control


Electrical Power & Protection



Print this page printer friendly version

Wave energy in South Africa

Technews Industry Guide: Sustainable Manufacturing 2025 Electrical Power & Protection

South Africa, with more than 2500 kilometres of coastline bordered by the Atlantic and Indian Oceans, has a substantial but largely untapped potential for wave energy. The country’s western coastline in particular is exposed to powerful and consistent swells from the South Atlantic, offering ideal conditions for wave energy generation. With the national grid under strain and a growing push for renewable diversification, wave energy could become a valuable component of South Africa’s sustainable energy future.

Resource potential

According to studies conducted by the CSIR and Stellenbosch University, the wave energy potential along the west coast is high, particularly between Port Nolloth and Cape Town. Peak wave power densities in this region exceed 40 kW per metre of wave front, placing it among the more energetic coastlines globally.

Wave energy could offer a consistent and predictable supplement to South Africa’s existing wind and solar infrastructure. Unlike solar PV, which peaks during the day and drops off at night, and wind, which is intermittent, wave energy provides a more stable base-load generation profile, which is particularly valuable for grid balancing.

South Africa has not yet launched a full-scale commercial wave energy project, but several feasibility studies and small-scale trials have laid the groundwork for future investment.

Stellenbosch University Wave Energy Research Platform

The Renewable and Sustainable Energy Studies programme at Stellenbosch University has led academic research into the potential of wave energy devices for the South African environment. The university has developed several small-scale prototypes and tank-tested various wave energy converter designs to assess performance and suitability for the country’s wave conditions.

One concept, the floating oscillating water column, has been explored as a low-impact, cost-effective option for nearshore deployment. The focus is on devices that could be manufactured locally using South African engineering capacity, thereby supporting local industries and job creation.

Port Nolloth feasibility studies

In the Northern Cape, where electricity supply is limited and expensive to transmit over long distances, feasibility assessments have been carried out for integrating wave energy into local microgrids. Port Nolloth and nearby communities were identified as ideal candidates due to their proximity to high-energy waves and limited connection to the national grid.

A hybrid system combining wave energy with solar and battery storage was modelled to determine the viability of reducing diesel dependency in off-grid coastal towns. Although these studies have not yet progressed to deployment, they highlight the value of wave energy in supporting rural electrification and coastal resilience.

SANEDI marine energy roadmap

The South African National Energy Development Institute (SANEDI) has included wave and tidal energy in its broader marine energy roadmap. The strategy focuses on mapping the resource, building partnerships with international developers and creating regulatory frameworks to enable testing and deployment. Pilot zones are under discussion to support the development of ocean energy demonstration projects in controlled environments.

Barriers and opportunities

Despite promising conditions, wave energy in South Africa faces several challenges. The technology is still expensive relative to mature renewables like solar and wind, and investors are cautious about new technologies without a proven track record in local waters. Furthermore, permit systems and marine spatial planning regulations for wave energy are underdeveloped, complicating its deployment.

However, South Africa also has several advantages:

Manufacturing base: A strong local engineering and fabrication sector could support the production of wave energy devices domestically, reducing import costs.

Ports and infrastructure: Existing coastal ports such as Cape Town, Saldanha, and Durban provide logistical hubs for wave energy deployment and maintenance.

Need for diversification: With Eskom’s ageing coal fleet and increasing demand for stable, low-carbon energy sources, wave power could help diversify the grid while aligning with decarbonisation goals.

The way forward

For wave energy to gain traction in South Africa, a few key steps are needed:

• Establishing dedicated test sites and pilot funding to validate technologies under local conditions.

• Integrating wave energy into national renewable energy planning and procurement rounds.

• Encouraging international partnerships and knowledge exchange, especially with countries like Spain, the UK and Australia that are further ahead in wave energy deployment.

As coastal resilience, clean energy access and energy security become more urgent national priorities, wave energy has the potential to play a meaningful role. South Africa may not yet have a wave energy industry, but the potential is there.

For more information visit www.crses.sun.ac.za/oen/oceannetwork.htm"




Share this article:
Share via emailShare via LinkedInPrint this page

Further reading:

Navigating solar energy adoption
Electrical Power & Protection
Although South Africa’s enhanced solar tax rebate has ended, solar and energy storage solutions remain accessible and achievable. By taking a proactive and strategic approach, businesses can successfully lower their operational costs, mitigate power outages, and secure long-term energy independence.

Read more...
As wind energy gains momentum, lack of grid infrastructure remains a bottleneck
Electrical Power & Protection
Interest in wind energy has gained significant momentum in South Africa, opening up new opportunities for investment. However, lack of grid infrastructure could prove to be a stumbling block in unlocking this potential.

Read more...
Portable appliance tester
Vepac Electronics Electrical Power & Protection
The new appliance tester from Vepac is the ideal tool for testing the safety of electrical appliances in accordance with DGUV regulation 3 and BetrSichV. It enables the precise measurement of protective conductor or touch current using the equivalent leakage current method.

Read more...
Is sustainability enough any more?
Electrical Power & Protection
With the planet’s resources stretched to the brink and no signs of improvement, it is time we look beyond sustainability and explore regenerative thinking and design.

Read more...
A simple guide to understanding the importance of IP ratings
Electrical Power & Protection
When selecting electrical products for industrial, commercial or even domestic use, it is crucial to consider how well they can withstand environmental factors like dust and water. This is where ingress protection (IP) ratings come into play.

Read more...
A milestone in electrical safety
ABB South Africa Electrical Power & Protection
Celebrating a milestone in electrical safety, ABB proudly marks the 100-year anniversary of its revolutionary Miniature Circuit Breaker.

Read more...
The power of water
Editor's Choice Electrical Power & Protection
The Alpenglow Hy4 is the world’s first water-based hydrogen combustion engine, offering a convincing alternative to traditional battery-electric vehicles and established hydrogen fuel cell designs.

Read more...
Optimising purification for green hydrogen production
Parker Hannifin - Sales Company South Africa Editor's Choice Electrical Power & Protection
Parker Hannifin delivers advanced purification and thermal management components that enhance green hydrogen production.

Read more...
A new chapter in geothermal engineering
Editor's Choice Electrical Power & Protection
The town of Geretsried in southern Germany has become a focal point in the global shift toward renewable energy. While the world’s attention often turns to wind turbines and solar panels, a quieter but no less powerful force is at work deep beneath the surface, geothermal energy.

Read more...
Harnessing the ocean with wave energy
Editor's Choice Electrical Power & Protection
Wave energy is emerging as one of the most promising yet underutilised renewable sources. Tapping into the rhythmic, predictable power of ocean waves, this technology offers a clean, reliable alternative to fossil fuels and a valuable complement to wind and solar energy.

Read more...










While every effort has been made to ensure the accuracy of the information contained herein, the publisher and its agents cannot be held responsible for any errors contained, or any loss incurred as a result. Articles published do not necessarily reflect the views of the publishers. The editor reserves the right to alter or cut copy. Articles submitted are deemed to have been cleared for publication. Advertisements and company contact details are published as provided by the advertiser. Technews Publishing (Pty) Ltd cannot be held responsible for the accuracy or veracity of supplied material.

Published by Technews

»  Dataweek Electronics & Communications Technology
»  Electronics Buyers' Guide (EBG)

»  Hi-Tech Security Solutions
»  Hi-Tech Security Business Directory

»  Motion Control in Southern Africa
»  Motion Control Buyers' Guide (MCBG)

»  South African Instrumentation & Control
»  South African Instrumentation & Control Buyers' Guide (IBG)



© Technews Publishing (Pty) Ltd | All Rights Reserved