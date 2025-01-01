Wave energy in South Africa

South Africa, with more than 2500 kilometres of coastline bordered by the Atlantic and Indian Oceans, has a substantial but largely untapped potential for wave energy. The country’s western coastline in particular is exposed to powerful and consistent swells from the South Atlantic, offering ideal conditions for wave energy generation. With the national grid under strain and a growing push for renewable diversification, wave energy could become a valuable component of South Africa’s sustainable energy future.

Resource potential

According to studies conducted by the CSIR and Stellenbosch University, the wave energy potential along the west coast is high, particularly between Port Nolloth and Cape Town. Peak wave power densities in this region exceed 40 kW per metre of wave front, placing it among the more energetic coastlines globally.

Wave energy could offer a consistent and predictable supplement to South Africa’s existing wind and solar infrastructure. Unlike solar PV, which peaks during the day and drops off at night, and wind, which is intermittent, wave energy provides a more stable base-load generation profile, which is particularly valuable for grid balancing.

South Africa has not yet launched a full-scale commercial wave energy project, but several feasibility studies and small-scale trials have laid the groundwork for future investment.

Stellenbosch University Wave Energy Research Platform

The Renewable and Sustainable Energy Studies programme at Stellenbosch University has led academic research into the potential of wave energy devices for the South African environment. The university has developed several small-scale prototypes and tank-tested various wave energy converter designs to assess performance and suitability for the country’s wave conditions.

One concept, the floating oscillating water column, has been explored as a low-impact, cost-effective option for nearshore deployment. The focus is on devices that could be manufactured locally using South African engineering capacity, thereby supporting local industries and job creation.

Port Nolloth feasibility studies

In the Northern Cape, where electricity supply is limited and expensive to transmit over long distances, feasibility assessments have been carried out for integrating wave energy into local microgrids. Port Nolloth and nearby communities were identified as ideal candidates due to their proximity to high-energy waves and limited connection to the national grid.

A hybrid system combining wave energy with solar and battery storage was modelled to determine the viability of reducing diesel dependency in off-grid coastal towns. Although these studies have not yet progressed to deployment, they highlight the value of wave energy in supporting rural electrification and coastal resilience.

SANEDI marine energy roadmap

The South African National Energy Development Institute (SANEDI) has included wave and tidal energy in its broader marine energy roadmap. The strategy focuses on mapping the resource, building partnerships with international developers and creating regulatory frameworks to enable testing and deployment. Pilot zones are under discussion to support the development of ocean energy demonstration projects in controlled environments.

Barriers and opportunities

Despite promising conditions, wave energy in South Africa faces several challenges. The technology is still expensive relative to mature renewables like solar and wind, and investors are cautious about new technologies without a proven track record in local waters. Furthermore, permit systems and marine spatial planning regulations for wave energy are underdeveloped, complicating its deployment.

However, South Africa also has several advantages:

• Manufacturing base: A strong local engineering and fabrication sector could support the production of wave energy devices domestically, reducing import costs.

• Ports and infrastructure: Existing coastal ports such as Cape Town, Saldanha, and Durban provide logistical hubs for wave energy deployment and maintenance.

• Need for diversification: With Eskom’s ageing coal fleet and increasing demand for stable, low-carbon energy sources, wave power could help diversify the grid while aligning with decarbonisation goals.

The way forward

For wave energy to gain traction in South Africa, a few key steps are needed:

• Establishing dedicated test sites and pilot funding to validate technologies under local conditions.

• Integrating wave energy into national renewable energy planning and procurement rounds.

• Encouraging international partnerships and knowledge exchange, especially with countries like Spain, the UK and Australia that are further ahead in wave energy deployment.

As coastal resilience, clean energy access and energy security become more urgent national priorities, wave energy has the potential to play a meaningful role. South Africa may not yet have a wave energy industry, but the potential is there.

For more information visit www.crses.sun.ac.za/oen/oceannetwork.htm"





