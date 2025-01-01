Editor's Choice
Analytical Instrumentation & Environmental Monitoring
Data Acquisition & Telemetry
Electrical Power & Protection
Enclosures, Cabling & Connectors
Fieldbus & Industrial Networking
Flow Measurement & Control
Industrial Computer Hardware
Industrial Wireless
IS & Ex
IT in Manufacturing
Level Measurement & Control
Maintenance, Test & Measurement, Calibration
Mass Measurement
Motion Control & Drives
News
Operator Interfaces, Switches & Relays
PLCs, DCSs & Controllers
Pneumatics & Hydraulics
Pressure Measurement & Control
SAIMC
SCADA/HMI
Sensors & Transducers
Smart Home Automation
System Integration & Control Systems Design
Temperature Measurement
Training & Education
Valves, Actuators & Pump Control


Electrical Power & Protection



Print this page printer friendly version

Africa’s progress and promise in the new energy landscape

Technews Industry Guide: Sustainable Manufacturing 2025 Electrical Power & Protection

2024 was certainly a year for the books, particularly on the African continent, which has seen some noteworthy growth in its efforts to realise secure and sustainable energy provision. It is a continent that continues to show great potential, which is why investment in infrastructure and technology to enhance grid efficiency, energy storage and resilience should become a major agenda point.

According to PwC’s recent report, Africa Energy Review Overview, public-private partnerships are essential for driving energy-sector reforms and infrastructure development. Here, examples from South Africa and Nigeria show how collaboration between the public and private sectors can enhance energy security, attract investment and support the transition to a competitive and sustainable energy markets. PwC also says that Africa is making significant strides in renewable energy, with countries like Kenya, Egypt, and Morocco leading in solar, wind and geothermal projects.


Jean-Pascal Tricoire, global chairman of Schneider Electric.

On a visit to South Africa, Jean-Pascal Tricoire, global chairman of Schneider Electric, emphasised the company’s continued commitment to South Africa and Africa, highlighting key developments. “South Africa is making significant strides in reaching important sustainable energy milestones,” he said.

South Africa’s share of renewables is projected to reach 17% by 2032, driven by the Renewable Energy Independent Power Producer Procurement Programme (REIPPPP) and regulatory reforms that allow greater private sector participation. “South Africa’s energy crisis pushed over five gigawatts of renewables into the grid in just a few short years. When it’s necessary, it becomes possible,” he notes.

Overall, it is projected that as much as 76% of Africa’s electricity could come from renewables by 2040 if existing and planned power plants are built and used to their full capacity. This would be made up of 82% hydropower, 11% solar and 7% wind.

Prioritising efficiency, electrification and decarbonisation

Tricoire stressed that Africa’s energy transition must focus not just on increasing the supply of green energy, but also on transforming demand. “The world will become electric because technologies like electric cars, data centres and digital infrastructure are inherently driven by electricity. The first priority is to save energy through digitalisation and efficiency, the second is to electrify and the third is to decarbonise the energy supply,” he explained.

He further added that up to two thirds of carbon emissions can be mitigated by using existing technologies. For example, optimising energy efficiency in urban infrastructure such as water networks, transport systems and buildings could yield significant reductions in energy consumption. “We are experiencing a historic development in the field of energy,” he added, noting the convergence of IoT, AI and big data to drive digitalisation, which is now accessible and scalable at a lower cost.

Public-private partnership

For South Africa and the broader African continent, the energy transition is not just about adopting renewables, but also about optimising current systems to be more efficient and sustainable.

“Africa’s energy future hinges on collaboration between the public and private sectors,” noted Annabel Bishop, chief economist of Investec, echoing Tricoire’s sentiments on the need for integrated solutions. “By embracing digital technologies and fostering private sector involvement, South Africa can achieve its ambitious goals of economic growth and sustainability.”

Leading by example

Across Africa, the drive towards cleaner energy is gaining momentum. Tricoire emphasised that the continent is undergoing an important shift towards sustainable energy. A key example is Kenya; the country’s energy mix consists primarily of renewable sources like geothermal, hydro, wind and solar, accounting for 85% to 90% of the country’s energy generation. “Kenya is on a path to a fully green grid by 2030,” he said.

The journey ahead for South Africa and the rest African continent involves leveraging existing technologies, fostering innovation and nurturing partnerships between government and industry. As Tricoire aptly put it: “We have to be champions of efficiency and sustainability by being smart and green.”


Credit(s)

Tel: +27 11 254 6400
Email: [email protected]
www: www.se.com/za/en/
Articles: More information and articles about Schneider Electric South Africa


Share this article:
Share via emailShare via LinkedInPrint this page

Further reading:

Navigating solar energy adoption
Electrical Power & Protection
Although South Africa’s enhanced solar tax rebate has ended, solar and energy storage solutions remain accessible and achievable. By taking a proactive and strategic approach, businesses can successfully lower their operational costs, mitigate power outages, and secure long-term energy independence.

Read more...
As wind energy gains momentum, lack of grid infrastructure remains a bottleneck
Electrical Power & Protection
Interest in wind energy has gained significant momentum in South Africa, opening up new opportunities for investment. However, lack of grid infrastructure could prove to be a stumbling block in unlocking this potential.

Read more...
Portable appliance tester
Vepac Electronics Electrical Power & Protection
The new appliance tester from Vepac is the ideal tool for testing the safety of electrical appliances in accordance with DGUV regulation 3 and BetrSichV. It enables the precise measurement of protective conductor or touch current using the equivalent leakage current method.

Read more...
Africa’s pragmatic approach to AI and how data centres are enabling it
Schneider Electric South Africa IT in Manufacturing
In Africa, the current AI momentum is driven by a fundamental need, building a resilient digital infrastructure that addresses the real-world challenges of the continent’s communities.

Read more...
Platform to accelerate supply chain decarbonisation
Schneider Electric South Africa IT in Manufacturing
Schneider Electric has launched Zeigo Hub by Schneider Electric, a powerful new digital platform designed to help organisations decarbonise their supply chains at scale.

Read more...
Is sustainability enough any more?
Electrical Power & Protection
With the planet’s resources stretched to the brink and no signs of improvement, it is time we look beyond sustainability and explore regenerative thinking and design.

Read more...
A simple guide to understanding the importance of IP ratings
Electrical Power & Protection
When selecting electrical products for industrial, commercial or even domestic use, it is crucial to consider how well they can withstand environmental factors like dust and water. This is where ingress protection (IP) ratings come into play.

Read more...
Schneider Electric launches Chapter 3 of Sustainability School
Schneider Electric South Africa News
Schneider Electric has launched Chapter 3 of its online Sustainability School, a free training programme designed to empower its channel ecosystem partners to become leaders in sustainability.

Read more...
A milestone in electrical safety
ABB South Africa Electrical Power & Protection
Celebrating a milestone in electrical safety, ABB proudly marks the 100-year anniversary of its revolutionary Miniature Circuit Breaker.

Read more...
The power of water
Editor's Choice Electrical Power & Protection
The Alpenglow Hy4 is the world’s first water-based hydrogen combustion engine, offering a convincing alternative to traditional battery-electric vehicles and established hydrogen fuel cell designs.

Read more...










While every effort has been made to ensure the accuracy of the information contained herein, the publisher and its agents cannot be held responsible for any errors contained, or any loss incurred as a result. Articles published do not necessarily reflect the views of the publishers. The editor reserves the right to alter or cut copy. Articles submitted are deemed to have been cleared for publication. Advertisements and company contact details are published as provided by the advertiser. Technews Publishing (Pty) Ltd cannot be held responsible for the accuracy or veracity of supplied material.

Published by Technews

»  Dataweek Electronics & Communications Technology
»  Electronics Buyers' Guide (EBG)

»  Hi-Tech Security Solutions
»  Hi-Tech Security Business Directory

»  Motion Control in Southern Africa
»  Motion Control Buyers' Guide (MCBG)

»  South African Instrumentation & Control
»  South African Instrumentation & Control Buyers' Guide (IBG)



© Technews Publishing (Pty) Ltd | All Rights Reserved