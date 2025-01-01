Editor's Choice
IT in Manufacturing



The value of service-level agreements

August 2025 IT in Manufacturing

By Neels van der Walt, head of Department Sales and Business Development at Iritron.

Service-level agreements (SLAs) are not new in the automation and control industry, it is also not a new concept for many adjacent industries, but it is one of the most important aspects for any business that relies on complex automation, control and electrical systems.

The difference between operational excellence and costly downtime often comes down to the quality of support a business receives from its technology partners. An SLA assures customers that the quality of service will meet or exceed their specific expectation. Understanding that every client’s needs are unique, SLAs therefore need to be tailored and designed to be as dynamic as the industries it serves.


Neels van der Walt, head of Department Sales and Business Development at Iritron.

To ensure that support is always right-sized for operations, we believe in SLAs that are delivering just the right expertise, at the right time. However, these SLAs are not rigid agreements and they have the flexibility to grow and adapt as your needs change. This approach increases operational reliability and efficiency while providing the peace of mind that your plant is supported by a partner who truly understands your business.

Few hours or full-time?

No two operations are identical and industrial operations are never static. While some clients require round-the-clock support with dedicated onsite engineers, others might need only a few hours of expert intervention each month.

SLAs that are built around certain requirements enhance customer experiences and protect their interests, whether you need ad-hoc remote troubleshooting, scheduled maintenance visits or embedded teams working alongside your staff.

This flexibility means that clients are never paying for more than they need, while always having access to the right expertise, exactly when they need it.

Support through an SLA should not be limited to a single brand, technology or discipline. Therefore, engineering teams should be technology-agnostic, with deep experience across all major automation, control and electrical supply systems. Whether a plant runs on legacy PLCs, state-of-the-art scada, or a hybrid of old and new, an SLA should ideally cover the full spectrum from automation and control to electrical supply and instrumentation.

Support that evolves

As a business grows, modernises or pivots, the type of support that is needed might change. For this reason, flexi service agreements are designed to evolve with an operation. Whether an organisation needs to scale up support during a major upgrade or wants to add remote monitoring or predictive maintenance analytics, an SLA should be structured for easy adjustment, ensuring you always have the right level of cover.

Comprehensive service portfolio

Clients have benefited from a holistic suite of services to keep their operation efficient and up-to-date. This includes the provision of remote support for rapid issue resolution, whether 24/7 or business hours dial-in assistance, and scheduled or ad hoc visits for troubleshooting, maintenance and upgrades.

Through regular audits that are contained in an SLA, clients can ensure system health, compliance and optimal performance, and also schedule health checks and calibration to reduce risk of failure.

Fast response and proactive maintenance prevents costly outages and clients that have SLAs in place benefit from these additional savings, while being able to budget predictably through the accurate forecasting of both their operational and capital expenditure, thanks to a clear picture of equipment lifecycle and obsolescence.

An SLAs don’t just provide support, it becomes an extension of your team.


