DIN rail UPS series: DC reliability and availability in the smallest of spaces

August 2025 Electrical Power & Protection

The power supplies with UPS function in the DCH series from Vepac Electronics are among the most compact of their kind and impress with outstanding overload ability. Their wide range of applications and robust IP 20 housing make them the perfect solution for all DIN rail applications. The Power Boost mode allows the DCH to be operated at 300% of the rated power for four seconds. This means it serves as reliable overload protection and is perfectly suited for consumers with high inrush currents, such as motors. Features include:

• Optionally temperature-controlled charging: External temperature sensor for optimal temperature-controlled charging voltage.

• One device for many battery types: Since the user can select several predefined charging curves via jumper, the DCH series is suitable for all types of batteries. Standard open and sealed AGM or lead-acid batteries can be used. Ni-Cd and Li-ion batteries can be used optionally. Recharging is done via automatic 4-step battery charge according to IUoU. A boost charge is selectable.

• Wide range of applications: A variety of certifications (including UL 60950-1, CE) enables the use of the DCH series both globally and in areas where specific standards are required.

• Extensive diagnostics: Errors are detected early through comprehensive measurements such as battery not connected, sulphated battery, short circuit, reverse polarity of the connections, or suitability of the type of battery (voltage test).

• Wide input voltage range: The DC UPS can be operated in an extremely wide input voltage range of 90 to 305 V.

• Reliable technology: The components of the DCH series represent a highly reliable and efficient technology with an MTBF of

> 300 000 h according to IEC61709.

• Effective technology: Thanks to the use of advanced technology, the DCH series reaches an efficiency of more than 91%.

• Communication and control: Electrically isolated relay contacts are available to monitor the power supply. Further communication interfaces include Modbus devices > 500 W, integration and configuration via separate software, interface for parallel operation and redundancy or capacity expansion on certain models.

