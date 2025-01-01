Editor's Choice
Analytical Instrumentation & Environmental Monitoring
Data Acquisition & Telemetry
Electrical Power & Protection
Enclosures, Cabling & Connectors
Fieldbus & Industrial Networking
Flow Measurement & Control
Industrial Computer Hardware
Industrial Wireless
IS & Ex
IT in Manufacturing
Level Measurement & Control
Maintenance, Test & Measurement, Calibration
Mass Measurement
Motion Control & Drives
News
Operator Interfaces, Switches & Relays
PLCs, DCSs & Controllers
Pneumatics & Hydraulics
Pressure Measurement & Control
SAIMC
SCADA/HMI
Sensors & Transducers
Smart Home Automation
System Integration & Control Systems Design
Temperature Measurement
Training & Education
Valves, Actuators & Pump Control


IT in Manufacturing



Print this page printer friendly version

Transforming battery manufacturing processes

July 2025 IT in Manufacturing

Siemens and Hirano Tecseed, a Japanese machine builder, are partnering to transform battery manufacturing processes. The collaboration focuses on the standardisation and digitalisation of battery coating machines to optimise coating processes, reduce waste and enhance product quality and operator performance.

The battery market is rapidly expanding due to the global shift toward sustainable energy with the growing importance of electric vehicles and utility-scale energy storage. Hirano and other machine builders are looking to increase battery production and reduce their costs while maintaining high levels of quality and safety. A crucial production step involves coating foil strips with multiple active layers to form the battery electrodes. Any defects in this process can negatively affect the performance and durability of the finished battery. Close monitoring and control of speed and tension during the coating process are essential.

A key component of the collaboration has been the development of a digital twin for battery manufacturing equipment. Using Siemens’ Simcenter software, Hirano successfully simulated and tested a digital twin of its battery coating machine. Drawing on real-time data from a Simatic controller and Sinamics drives, which automate the pilot machine, the simulation provides a highly accurate virtual model for performance testing. By leveraging Simcenter Amesim, a systems simulation software from the Siemens Xcelerator platform, Hirano’s design engineers can virtually assess and optimise the machine’s web handling system for maximum throughput.

In the past, parameters for Hirano’s machines were set based on experience, which could lead to defective products due to incorrect settings. Using Siemens’ comprehensive digital twin technology has enabled Hirano to configure and simulate a machine in a virtual environment before committing to physical production. This allows Hirano to reduce the need for physical prototypes significantly and predict potential product defects. Development engineers can evaluate and optimise machine settings five times faster in the virtual environment compared to physical operation. Additionally, up to 80% of the machine simulation and digital twin can be constructed using pre-configured, standard function blocks, resulting in shorter implementation and commissioning times and a reduction in development costs.

“We’re thrilled to collaborate with Siemens to enhance our battery manufacturing processes,” said Katsuhiro Omori, director and executive officer of R&D; at Hirano Tecseed. “Integrating mechatronics and automation simulation systems into a unified modelling environment has significantly helped Hirano identify potential product defects and advance our machine process optimisation in a virtual setting.”

“By leveraging our advanced simulation and automation technologies, Siemens is enabling Hirano to achieve unprecedented levels of efficiency and quality in battery manufacturing,” added Michael Thomas, senior vice president of Factory Automation and head of Production Machines at Siemens. “This partnership exemplifies our commitment to driving innovation and supporting our customers in their digital transformation journey.”

For more information contact Siemens South Africa, [email protected], www.siemens.co.za




Share this article:
Share via emailShare via LinkedInPrint this page

Further reading:

From Trojan takeovers to ransomware roulette
IT in Manufacturing
Cisco’s Cyber Threat Trends Report offers a comprehensive and overview of the evolving cybersecurity landscape, leveraging its vast global reach through the analysis of DNS traffic.

Read more...
The road to decarbonisation in mining
IT in Manufacturing
The mining industry is a key player in global carbon emissions, and ABB’s eMine is at the forefront of efforts to drive the sector’s decarbonisation.

Read more...
Siemens democratises AI-driven PCB design for small and medium electronics teams
Siemens South Africa IT in Manufacturing
Siemens Digital Industries Software is making its AI-enhanced electronic systems design technology more accessible to small and mid-sized businesses with PADS Pro Essentials software and Xpedition Standard software.

Read more...
Siemens’ PAVE360 to support new Arm Zena Compute Subsystems
IT in Manufacturing
Siemens Digital Industries Software is expanding its longstanding relationship with Arm and adding support for the newly launched Arm Zena Compute Subsystems in its PAVE360 software, designed for software-defined vehicles

Read more...
Empowering OEMs in industrial automation
Schneider Electric South Africa IT in Manufacturing
Organisations are increasingly focusing on empowering OEMs within the industrial automation sector

Read more...
Fortifying the state in a time of cyber siege
IT in Manufacturing
In an era where borders are no longer physical, South Africa is being drawn into a new kind of conflict, one fought not with tanks and missiles, but with lines of code and silent intrusions. The digital battlefield is here, and cyber space has become the next frontier of conflict.

Read more...
Levelling up workplace safety - how gamification is changing the rules of training
IT in Manufacturing
Despite the best intentions, traditional safety training often falls short, with curricula either being too generic, too passive, or ultimately unmemorable. Enter gamification, a shift in training that is redefining how businesses train for safety and live by those principles.

Read more...
Reinventing data centre design: critical changes to meet surging
Schneider Electric South Africa IT in Manufacturing
AI technologies are pushing the boundaries of what is possible which, in turn, is presenting data centres with a whole new set of challenges. Fortunately, several options are emerging which include optimising design and infrastructure for efficiency, cooling and management systems

Read more...
Watts next - can IT save the planet
IT in Manufacturing
The digital age’s insatiable demand for computing power has collided with an urgent and pressing need for sustainability. As data centres and AI workloads consume unprecedented energy, IT providers are pivotal in redefining how technology intersects with environmental stewardship.

Read more...
South Africa’s digital revolution:
IT in Manufacturing
South Africa stands at a pivotal moment in its technological evolution, poised to redefine itself as Africa’s leading digital powerhouse. Over the past two years, political leaders and media narratives have painted a picture of rapid digital transformation, underscoring the government’s ambition to position South Africa at the forefront of innovation.

Read more...










While every effort has been made to ensure the accuracy of the information contained herein, the publisher and its agents cannot be held responsible for any errors contained, or any loss incurred as a result. Articles published do not necessarily reflect the views of the publishers. The editor reserves the right to alter or cut copy. Articles submitted are deemed to have been cleared for publication. Advertisements and company contact details are published as provided by the advertiser. Technews Publishing (Pty) Ltd cannot be held responsible for the accuracy or veracity of supplied material.

Published by Technews

»  Dataweek Electronics & Communications Technology
»  Electronics Buyers' Guide (EBG)

»  Hi-Tech Security Solutions
»  Hi-Tech Security Business Directory

»  Motion Control in Southern Africa
»  Motion Control Buyers' Guide (MCBG)

»  South African Instrumentation & Control
»  South African Instrumentation & Control Buyers' Guide (IBG)



© Technews Publishing (Pty) Ltd | All Rights Reserved